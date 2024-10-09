After over a year of worrying and agonizing, praying and hoping, the news finally arrived: Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas HY"D are no longer with us. As Klal Yisrael processes the information, the levayas and the evil Hamas spectacles, we discuss the latest and the future of this war.
On the home front, Doge has been quite busy axing employees, cutting funds and not everyone is happy. Trump met with Macron, and the US sided with Russia and North Korea at the UN. This and more on this week's episode.
