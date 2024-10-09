About Kiddush Club - News for Jews

It‘s that special time between Daf Yomi shiur and Shabbos cholent. It‘s that weekly get together to shmooze, talk news, Jewish music, tech, Torah, and food. And now, it‘s a Podcast! Welcome to the most entertaining Jewish podcast: Kiddush Club - News For Jews Join us while we recreate the KC experience while we explore topics ranging from Islay Whiskey to Kosher Starburst, to interviews with some of the most interesting Jewish people, from Modi, to Nissim Black. All in the comfort of your home or car and without getting the Rabbi upset, or missing a word of davening.