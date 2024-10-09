Powered by RND
Kiddush Club - News for Jews

KiddushClubPodcast.com
It‘s that special time between Daf Yomi shiur and Shabbos cholent. It‘s that weekly get together to shmooze, talk news, Jewish music, tech, Torah, and food. And...
Religion & SpiritualityJudaismComedy

  • Epis 173 - The News Nobody Wanted
    After over a year of worrying and agonizing, praying and hoping, the news finally arrived: Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas HY"D are no longer with us. As Klal Yisrael processes the information, the levayas and the evil Hamas spectacles, we discuss the latest and the future of this war. On the home front, Doge has been quite busy axing employees, cutting funds and not everyone is happy. Trump met with Macron, and the US sided with Russia and North Korea at the UN. This and more on this week's episode.   ** BONUS CONTENT AVAILABLE NOW BY PHONE! ** Subscribe At: 605-417-0303   Get official KC swag and show your support to the world! https://kiddushclubmerch.com   Subscribe now to keep us going and access bonus content! https://buymeacoffee.com/kiddushclub/membership   We have a call-in number where you can hear the cast! Tell your friends and family who may not have internet access! 605-417-0303 To Call In From Israel: +053-243-3287   Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiddushclubpodcast/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kiddushclubcast Join our WhatsApp chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HTWhnT1WiVFCioXjatEFi6 Send us you thoughts comments and suggestions via email: [email protected]
    --------  
    52:41
  • Epis 172 - An Upside Down World
    In what could be the craziest air travel story, we are still reeling from the Toronto Delta plane accident that saw a plane end up upside down on the runway after a hard landing. This after so many other air accidents have us buckling our safety belts and hanging on solid ground (for now.) On the Israel front, three more hostages have been released with more supposed to come out this week and weekend BH. No word yet on the Trump/Hamas ultimatum, but we do bring all of the latest on the White House front!   ** BONUS CONTENT AVAILABLE NOW BY PHONE! ** Subscribe At: 605-417-0303   Get official KC swag and show your support to the world! https://kiddushclubmerch.com   Subscribe now to keep us going and access bonus content! https://buymeacoffee.com/kiddushclub/membership   We have a call-in number where you can hear the cast! Tell your friends and family who may not have internet access! 605-417-0303 To Call In From Israel: +053-243-3287   Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiddushclubpodcast/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kiddushclubcast Join our WhatsApp chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HTWhnT1WiVFCioXjatEFi6 Send us you thoughts comments and suggestions via email: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:01:09
  • Epis 171 - The Final Hostage Countdown
    President Trump stunned the world multiple times in recent days regarding Israel. After declaring that the US would take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians, he now has doubled down on that statement multiple times. Also, after seeing the condition of the freed hostages he has gone even further, giving Hamas a deadline of this Saturday to release all of the remaining hostages "or else." It remains to be seen what will transpire, but we hope and pray for the safe return of all hostages. Aside from Israel, President Trump has been busy continuing to sign Executive Orders, and also enabling Elon Musk and DOGE to root out government waste. That and more on this week's episode!   ** BONUS CONTENT AVAILABLE NOW BY PHONE! ** Subscribe At: 605-417-0303   Get official KC swag and show your support to the world! https://kiddushclubmerch.com   Subscribe now to keep us going and access bonus content! https://buymeacoffee.com/kiddushclub/membership   We have a call-in number where you can hear the cast! Tell your friends and family who may not have internet access! 605-417-0303 To Call In From Israel: +053-243-3287   Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiddushclubpodcast/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kiddushclubcast Join our WhatsApp chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HTWhnT1WiVFCioXjatEFi6 Send us you thoughts comments and suggestions via email: [email protected]
    --------  
    53:05
  • Epis 170 - Welcome, And Enjoy Your Stay At Trump International, Gaza
    ... And just when you thought Trump 2.0 couldn't absolutely shock you again so soon after the election, we have the most monumental announcement of any administration regarding an ally in a century. We already recorded when the news broke, but we did a quick eleventh hour update to this week's cast. Of course we discuss all of the latest in Israel including the hostage releases. In addition, plenty of news about Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Panama - it's hard to keep up!   ** BONUS CONTENT AVAILABLE NOW BY PHONE! ** Subscribe At: 605-417-0303   Get official KC swag and show your support to the world! https://kiddushclubmerch.com   Subscribe now to keep us going and access bonus content! https://buymeacoffee.com/kiddushclub/membership   We have a call-in number where you can hear the cast! Tell your friends and family who may not have internet access! 605-417-0303 To Call In From Israel: +053-243-3287   Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiddushclubpodcast/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kiddushclubcast Join our WhatsApp chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HTWhnT1WiVFCioXjatEFi6 Send us you thoughts comments and suggestions via email: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:04:05
  • Epis 169 - ICE Unleashed!
    Once again, BH more hostages have been released, with even more scheduled to come. We hope and pray for more good news and will of course keep on top of it.  In the US, Trump's administration is in full swing with more cabinet positions being confirmed including Pete Hegseth who narrowly made it with a tie-breaking vote from VP JD Vance. Also, the ICE deportations are in full swing, and that has put undocumented migrants on edge. That and more awaits this week!   ** BONUS CONTENT AVAILABLE NOW BY PHONE! ** Subscribe At: 605-417-0303   Get official KC swag and show your support to the world! https://kiddushclubmerch.com   Subscribe now to keep us going and access bonus content! https://buymeacoffee.com/kiddushclub/membership   We have a call-in number where you can hear the cast! Tell your friends and family who may not have internet access! 605-417-0303 To Call In From Israel: +053-243-3287   Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiddushclubpodcast/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kiddushclubcast Join our WhatsApp chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HTWhnT1WiVFCioXjatEFi6 Send us you thoughts comments and suggestions via email: [email protected]
    --------  
    58:44

About Kiddush Club - News for Jews

It‘s that special time between Daf Yomi shiur and Shabbos cholent. It‘s that weekly get together to shmooze, talk news, Jewish music, tech, Torah, and food. And now, it‘s a Podcast! Welcome to the most entertaining Jewish podcast: Kiddush Club - News For Jews Join us while we recreate the KC experience while we explore topics ranging from Islay Whiskey to Kosher Starburst, to interviews with some of the most interesting Jewish people, from Modi, to Nissim Black. All in the comfort of your home or car and without getting the Rabbi upset, or missing a word of davening.
