Epis 171 - The Final Hostage Countdown

President Trump stunned the world multiple times in recent days regarding Israel. After declaring that the US would take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians, he now has doubled down on that statement multiple times. Also, after seeing the condition of the freed hostages he has gone even further, giving Hamas a deadline of this Saturday to release all of the remaining hostages "or else." It remains to be seen what will transpire, but we hope and pray for the safe return of all hostages. Aside from Israel, President Trump has been busy continuing to sign Executive Orders, and also enabling Elon Musk and DOGE to root out government waste. That and more on this week's episode!