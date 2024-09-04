EP 88- Just The Tip

Is there a mouse in your brain who you keep giving cheese? Well lucky for you in this episode I give you tips to solve that problem! On top of that, I also cover my struggles with perfectionism, geese aggression levels rising at a rate we've never seen, what i would do if I had my own drones, and much much more. So tune in and prepare to feel emotions. Which ones you ask? Only time will tell my sweet children. So buckle up and shut the F*ck up, because the show is about to begin (P.S. this is when you press play) Socials Podcast's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kickinitwithkoz My Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@anthonykoz My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anthonykoz_ My YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/anthonykoz