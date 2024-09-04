Today I breakdown how the Nintendo Switch can save democracy, the secret society of the bloomin' onion, the ambience of the Rainforest Cafe, and MUCH much more.
EP 90- FOMO w/ caroline lusk
A rare guest episode, how exciting!
In today's episode, Caroline and I dive deeper into our relationship lore, whether or not you should be FWB with your ex, why I (possibly) want a witch girlfriend, and so. much. more....
Quite frankly, we yapped so much that I could probably write a 100 page thesis on this episode; but instead you guys can just listen intently (and share it with your friends) and then write your own
ENJOY!
EP 89- 2025
Do the aliens think I'm super chill (god i hope so)? Is the local gym where societal progress goes to die? And do I believe in the concept of ducks?
All those questions and much more in today's first episode of the new year!
EP 88- Just The Tip
Is there a mouse in your brain who you keep giving cheese? Well lucky for you in this episode I give you tips to solve that problem! On top of that, I also cover my struggles with perfectionism, geese aggression levels rising at a rate we've never seen, what i would do if I had my own drones, and much much more. So tune in and prepare to feel emotions. Which ones you ask? Only time will tell my sweet children. So buckle up and shut the F*ck up, because the show is about to begin (P.S. this is when you press play)
EP 87- You Can't Post Your QUEEN???
Today's episode is a HOOT (Lowkey my personal favorite since we started "Season 2" of the show). With topics from "the devil is in the mango juul pods", over to "how the wind feeds me riddles I must decipher, and then we bring it all the way back around to "why I could never be a therapist (Spoiler alert: I'm a gossip)
If you’re looking for a show with terrible advice, out of pocket jokes, and absolutely no filter, then look no further. Every week, Comedian Anthony Koz, makes sure to make fun of current events, idiots on the internet, and everything else in between. So come and Kick it with Koz every week while he tries to upset as many people as he can.
New episodes every Tuesday!
Support the show and leave a rate and review over on Apple & Spotify!
Follow the show on IG to get involved and stay up to date: https://www.instagram.com/kickinitwithkoz