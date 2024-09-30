The Lijadu Sisters' Long Overdue Recognition

Twin sisters Kehinde and Yeye Taiwo Lijadu performed as The Lijadu Sisters from the 1960s to the 1980s in Nigeria, but their influence is still felt globally today. Their hits include songs like "Come On Home" and "Life's Gone Down Low." The surviving sister of the duo, Yeye Taiwo Lijadu, joins A Deeper Listen to talk about being one of the only female groups making music in Nigeria in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, and how they addressed issues of government corruption in their music. She also shares how, despite being on a major label, she has never seen profits from her recordings, and how meaningful it is that Numero Group is now reissuing the entire Lijadu Sisters catalog.