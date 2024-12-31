Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsThe Kevin Sheehan Show
Listen to The Kevin Sheehan Show in the App
Listen to The Kevin Sheehan Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Kevin Sheehan Show

Podcast The Kevin Sheehan Show
Audacy
Kevin Sheehan has been covering sports in the DMV for over 15 years. His passion, knowledge, and historical perspective has created a legion of fans and made hi...
SportsNews

Available Episodes

5 of 500
  • Full Show - December 31, 2024
    12.31.24 Hour 1, Lynnell Willingham and Denton answer if Jayden Daniels deserves to be in the MVP conversation, callers give their take too. Hour 2, Former NFL scout Tyler Roman talks Commanders going into the playoffs and evaluates some players, Denton’s New Year meat debacle and did Jayden Daniels hail mary make USA Today’s top 10 sports moments of 2025? Preview. Hour 3, Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer joins the show to discuss Arizona State vs Texas and CFB playoffs, Denton unveils whether Jayden Daniels hail mary made USA Today’s top 10 sports moments of the year, On campus with Denton giving his CFB playoff analysis.
    --------  
    2:13:10
  • Jake Plummer interview, Jayden Daniels hail mary snubbed from top 10 list? On campus with Denton
    12.31.24 Hour 3, Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer joins the show to discuss Arizona State vs Texas and CFB playoffs, Denton unveils whether Jayden Daniels hail mary made USA Today’s top 10 sports moments of the year, On campus with Denton giving his CFB playoff analysis.
    --------  
    45:17
  • On Campus With Denton, CFB Playoffs
    12.31.24, On campus with Denton giving his CFB playoff analysis
    --------  
    10:58
  • Did Jayden Daniels hail mary make USA Today's top 10 moments of 2025?
    12.31.24, Denton unveils if Jayden Daniels hail mary made USA Today’s top 10 sports moments of the year!
    --------  
    16:47
  • Jake Plummer talks ASU vs Texas and CFB playoffs
    12.31.24, Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer joins the show to discuss Arizona State vs Texas game and CFB playoffs.
    --------  
    17:30

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin Sheehan has been covering sports in the DMV for over 15 years. His passion, knowledge, and historical perspective has created a legion of fans and made his show the premier destination for DC sports talk. Look no further for honest, in-depth coverage of the Washington Commanders, Wizards, Capitals, Nationals, and Maryland TerrapinsCatch The Kevin Sheehan Show live Monday through Friday (10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET) on The Team 980, the exclusive audio home of the Wizards, Terrapins, and Hoyas, or on the Audacy app.
Podcast website

Listen to The Kevin Sheehan Show, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Kevin Sheehan Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/1/2025 - 10:52:51 AM