Kash’s Corner: Trump’s 3rd Indictment and the Criminalization of Thought and Free Speech
“You can’t help but notice the coincidence that it was literally immediately following the Devon Archer testimony,” says Kash Patel.In this episode of Kash’s Corner, we discuss the third indictment of former President Donald Trump, the precedent it sets, and why he believes the judge should recuse herself.“Look past the Trump cycle of 2024. Go to ’28. Go to ’32. Are we going to say that any president or anybody running for president who decides to say they won the election, but didn’t, is going to be prosecuted for that? I mean, how are we going to get people to run for elected office if the fear is you can’t say you won anymore?” says Kash Patel.“We don’t live in the Soviet Union. We live in the United States of America, where the Constitution dictates our freedom of speech. And if they’re going to criminalize that, which they have done here, it is a very dangerous slope,” says Kash Patel.Also an announcement from Kash Patel: “With the campaign for the presidency in full swing, we’re going to take a time-out on Kash’s Corner’s weekly publication. But fear not, Jan and I are going to come back regularly and me specifically on Epoch Times, EpochTV, and NTD to do weekly, regular hits and interviews when our schedules permit. And we will return to Kash’s Corner after the 2024 election cycle. So fear not. You’ll have more of me and Jan than you know what to do with. But we appreciate the audience’s understanding, especially with the scheduling in the pending 2024 election cycle.”
In this Season 7 finale of Kash’s Corner, we take a look at John Durham’s recent testimony in Congress and Hunter Biden reaching a deal to plead guilty to tax charges—exactly as Kash Patel predicted on the show in early May.What have we learned from this six-year investigation into the Russiagate saga? What key question did special counsel John Durham fail to properly answer? And why didn’t Congress press him on it?Did Hunter Biden receive preferential treatment? What does his pretrial diversion agreement mean?This is the Season 7 finale of Kash’s Corner. We’ll be back in a few weeks!
Kash’s Corner: What’s Next in Trump Classified Docs Case? What Should the Defense Strategy Be?
What happens now after the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in the classified-documents case? Will there be pre-trial motions? What will the government do? Is the defense team fully formed, and who should be on it? Why should the defense wait before filing a motion to dismiss?And what do we know about the audio recordings of conversations between the Bidens and the owner of Burisma that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has been talking about?We discuss all this and more on this week’s episode of Kash’s Corner.
Kash’s Corner: Trump Indictment, Two-Tier System of Justice, and What This Means for America
On June 8, former President Donald Trump said he’d been informed by his attorneys that he had been indicted by special counsel Jack Smith as part of the investigation into his handling of classified documents.It’s the two-tier system of justice playing out yet again, argues Kash Patel, from Russiagate to impeachment No. 1 to impeachment No. 2 to the weaponization of the Jan. 6 committee to the cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. What does all this mean for America?Kash Patel and Jan Jekielek sit down for a live show of Kash’s Corner in Prescott, Arizona.
Kash Patel: It’s Time to Fence the FBI’s Money and Force Them to Release Document on Biden Family Dealings
The FBI has repeatedly declined a request from House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) to hand over an internal document detailing an alleged “criminal scheme” involving President Joe Biden’s family. Rep. Comer says he’s going to move forward on holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.What Congress should do, says Kash Patel, is to fence the money of the FBI. “There’s a fencing process on Capitol Hill. Without getting into all the details … you can just imagine an imaginary fence goes around a big pile of money, and Congress has the lock and key. And if the FBI wants their big pile of money in this fence, they have to comply with a request from Congress, i.e. give us the document unredacted.”We also discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s response to the Durham report and recent news that the DOJ has charged two alleged Chinese agents for a bribery scheme targeting Falun Gong practitioners in the United States.The suspected Chinese agents bribed what they thought was an IRS official—actually an FBI undercover agent—with thousands of dollars, and promised $50,000 more, in an attempt to strip the tax-exempt status of an entity run by Falun Gong practitioners, according to court filings.
