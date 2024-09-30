Kash’s Corner: Trump’s 3rd Indictment and the Criminalization of Thought and Free Speech

“You can’t help but notice the coincidence that it was literally immediately following the Devon Archer testimony,” says Kash Patel.In this episode of Kash’s Corner, we discuss the third indictment of former President Donald Trump, the precedent it sets, and why he believes the judge should recuse herself.“Look past the Trump cycle of 2024. Go to ’28. Go to ’32. Are we going to say that any president or anybody running for president who decides to say they won the election, but didn’t, is going to be prosecuted for that? I mean, how are we going to get people to run for elected office if the fear is you can’t say you won anymore?” says Kash Patel.“We don’t live in the Soviet Union. We live in the United States of America, where the Constitution dictates our freedom of speech. And if they’re going to criminalize that, which they have done here, it is a very dangerous slope,” says Kash Patel.Also an announcement from Kash Patel: “With the campaign for the presidency in full swing, we’re going to take a time-out on Kash’s Corner’s weekly publication. But fear not, Jan and I are going to come back regularly and me specifically on Epoch Times, EpochTV, and NTD to do weekly, regular hits and interviews when our schedules permit. And we will return to Kash’s Corner after the 2024 election cycle. So fear not. You’ll have more of me and Jan than you know what to do with. But we appreciate the audience’s understanding, especially with the scheduling in the pending 2024 election cycle.”