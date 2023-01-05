Life’s a journey we were never meant to walk alone. We all need friends along the way! On the Journeywomen podcast we’ll chat with Christian leaders about grace... More
Available Episodes
5 of 187
Unashamed with Irene Sun
Women of the Faith: Wen Wei Chieh In the face of intense shame heaped upon her by others throughout her life, Wen Wei Chieh was never ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This woman of the faith endured poverty, loss, and rejection at every turn, but she stood firm on the Word of God, knowing the Lord would remain faithful to her. She endured a traumatic childhood, the loss of countless family members, an unfaithful husband, and imprisonment in Communist China—most of the circumstances in her life could have filled her with shame, but she ultimately knew she had nothing to be ashamed of as a child of God. Irene Sun was born in Malaysia and is the author of the picture books Taste and See: All About God’s Goodness and God Counts: Numbers in His Word and His World. She studied liturgy and literature at Yale University (MAR) and Old Testament and Semitic languages at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (ThM). She now teaches her four boys at home with her preacher husband, Hans. They belong to Pittsburgh Chinese Church. FULL SHOW NOTES SERIES RESOURCES DISCUSSION QUESTIONS What did you learn about God through the life of Wen Wei Chieh? What part of your life might the Lord be trying to teach you to offer up to him for the sake of the Gospel? What do you think of when you think of the word, “meek”? How do you see meekness in Jesus? Do you see God’s provision for you in your life? Why or why not? What is the gospel and how does it impact your life today? SPONSORSHIP DETAILS Dwell is an audio Bible app that allows you to fully tailor the Bible reading experience with customizable themes, styles, fonts, music, and reading voices—all to help you get in the Word and stay in the Word. Go to dwellbible.com/journeywomen to get 10% off a yearly subscription or 30% off Dwell for life. Scriptura crafts new Bibles with custom leather covers and restores special Bibles that are falling apart. Journeywomen listeners can receive 15% off their order with the code JOURNEY15 at Scriptura.co. Prep Dish is the best way for busy people to get healthy meals on the table—without the stress! Subscribers receive an email every week with an organized grocery list and instructions for prepping meals ahead of time. This means dinner time is quick and easy every day. Check out PrepDish.com/journey for a free 2-week trial! FOR MORE Support Journeywomen: Give Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android Follow Us: Instagram | Facebook Share the podcast by writing a review Interviews do not imply Journeywomen’s endorsement of all writings and positions of the interviewee or any other resources mentioned. Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support Journeywomen! Journeywomen comes alongside women to move them to know and love God and his Word, to find hope in the gospel, and to invest deeply in their local churches as they go out on mission for the glory of God.
5/29/2023
1:02:32
The Mother From Far Away with K.A. Ellis
Women of the Faith: Maria Fearing In this week’s episode, Karen Ellis is going to share the story of an incredible woman named Maria Fearing. Maria’s story will inspire you to set aside excuses and serve the Lord with gladness. We pray that this episode challenges you to use whatever God’s given you to build his kingdom. In our Women of the Faith series, we are talking about women from church history who will encourage us to trust our God who does not change. K.A. Ellis is the Director of the Edmiston Center for the Study of the Bible and Ethnicity in Atlanta, Georgia. She's passionate about theology, human rights, and global religious freedom. Mrs. Ellis is the Cannada Fellow for World Christianity at Reformed Theological Seminary. She holds a Master of Art in Religion (MAR Theological) from Westminster Theological Seminary, a Master of Fine Art (MFA) from the Yale School of Drama, and is a Ph.D. candidate in World Christianity and Ethics at the Oxford Center for Mission Studies in England. FULL SHOW NOTES SERIES RESOURCES DISCUSSION QUESTIONS What did you take away from learning about the life of Maria Fearing? What do you learn about God through the life of Maria Fearing? How are you spending your time? What would it look like to “be about the Lord’s business” in your day-to-day life? Taking into account your current season of life, what are you passing along to the next generation and how can you do this unto the Lord? Do you care more about your name being recorded in history books or in the Lamb’s Book of Life? Explain. SPONSORSHIP DETAILS SEBTS offers flexible degree options that empower you to study the Bible deeply and teach God’s Word. Through its selection of certificate programs, master’s degrees, and advanced degrees, Southeastern equips women to serve the Church and fulfill the Great Commission. Scriptura crafts new Bibles with custom leather covers and restores special Bibles that are falling apart. Journeywomen listeners can receive 15% off their order with the code JOURNEY15 at Scriptura.co. Kaleidoscope bridges the gap between storybook Bibles and adult translations, retelling every book of the Bible at an elementary reading level in beautifully-designed, single-volume chapter books for kids. Check them out at readkaleidoscope.com and take 10% off your order with the code JOURNEYWOMEN. FOR MORE Support Journeywomen: Give Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android Follow Us: Instagram | Facebook Share the podcast by writing a review Interviews do not imply Journeywomen’s endorsement of all writings and positions of the interviewee or any other resources mentioned. Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support Journeywomen!
5/22/2023
37:50
Faithful Under Oppression with Catherine Parks
Women of the Faith: Esther Ahn Kim and Charlotte Forten Grimke In this week’s episode, we are talking with Catherine Parks about two extraordinary women who you might not be very familiar with: Esther Ahn Kim and Charlotte Forten Grimke. Catherine describes these women as going about their daily lives “with resolve to do all they could to honor God and serve their fellow man. And it was this daily obedience that God used to give them both the opportunity and the strength to stand for justice and serve other people faithfully.” Catherine Parks is the author of several books, including two middle-grade biography collections, Strong and Empowered. She also serves as an acquisitions editor for Moody Publishers. Catherine and her husband, Erik, live in the Nashville, TN area with their children, Sophie and Micah. In her free time, she loves hiking, playing volleyball, and serving on her church's worship team. FULL SHOW NOTES SERIES RESOURCES DISCUSSION QUESTIONS What encouragement did you find from these women’s lives to walk in faithfulness in your own life? What might daily faithfulness look like for you in this season? What are some ways the Lord has used circumstances in your life to humble you and reorient your heart to serve him? What are some ways you could be faithful today to love your enemies amidst despair, injustice, and discouragement? What are some ways you might be able to pay attention to the world around you and find opportunities to shine Christ’s light into a difficult and dark situation? SPONSORSHIP DETAILS Scriptura crafts new Bibles with custom leather covers and restores special Bibles that are falling apart. Journeywomen listeners can receive 15% off their order with the code JOURNEY15 at Scriptura.co. Dwell is an audio Bible app with unique features to help you get in the Word and stay in the Word. Dwell allows you to fully tailor the Bible reading experience with customizable themes, styles, fonts, music, and reading voices. Go to dwellbible.com/journeywomen to get 10% off a yearly subscription or 30% off Dwell for life. Prep Dish is the best way for busy people to get healthy meals on the table—without the stress! Subscribers receive an email every week with an organized grocery list and instructions for prepping meals ahead of time. This means dinner time is quick and easy every day. Check out PrepDish.com/journey for a free 2-week trial! FOR MORE Subscribe: iTunes | Android Follow Us: Instagram | Facebook Support the podcast by writing a review Interviews do not imply Journeywomen’s endorsement of all writings and positions of the interviewee or any other resources mentioned. Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support Journeywomen!
5/15/2023
52:51
Fearing God and Not Our Circumstances with Laura Caputo-Wickham
Women of the Faith: Helen Roseveare, Corrie ten Boom, Betsey Stockton, Fannie Crosby Today we’re continuing our Women of the Faith series by talking with Laura Caputo-Wickham about some women in Church history who endured what we’d think of as unbearable circumstances for the sake of making Christ known. Laura has written about these women in one of my favorite children’s book series called “Do Great Things for God” published by the Good Book Company. We pray that this episode bolsters your faith in our God who is the same yesterday, today, and forever. FULL SHOW NOTES RESOURCES DISCUSSION QUESTIONS 1. How has God used different Scripture passages to reveal himself to you? 2. What circumstances in your life has God used to bolster your confidence in his character? 3. How do you relate to the phrase, “ordinary people relying on an extraordinary God?” 4. Which of the women’s stories from this episode stood out to you and why? 5. What would it look like to fear God and not your circumstances? SPONSORS SEBTS offers flexible degree options that empower you to study the Bible deeply and teach God’s Word. Through its selection of certificate programs, master’s degrees, and advanced degrees, Southeastern equips women to serve the Church and fulfill the Great Commission. Scriptura crafts new Bibles with custom leather covers and restores special Bibles that are falling apart. Journeywomen listeners can receive 15% off their order with the code JOURNEY15 at Scriptura.co. Kaleidoscope bridges the gap between storybook Bibles and adult translations, retelling every book of the Bible at an elementary reading level in beautifully-designed, single-volume chapter books for kids. Check them out at readkaleidoscope.com, and take 10% off your order with the code JOURNEYWOMEN. FOR MORE Subscribe: iTunes | Android Follow Us: Instagram | Facebook Support the podcast by writing a review Interviews do not imply Journeywomen’s endorsement of all writings and positions of the interviewee or any other resources mentioned. Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support Journeywomen!
5/8/2023
34:12
Leaving a Legacy of Faith with Jenny-Lyn de Klerk
Women of the Faith: Puritans (Lucy Hutchinson, Agnes Beaumont, and Mary Rich) Today we’re kicking off a new series called Women of the Faith. In this series, we’ll dig into the lives of a few women from church history whose stories will encourage you to lean into the faithfulness of God as you walk in whatever he sets before you today. Jenny-Lyn de Klerk is joining us for today’s conversation about three Puritan women (Puritans Lucy Hutchinson, Agnes Beaumont, and Mary Rich) who will inspire you to walk in grace-driven obedience. Jenny-Lyn de Klerk (PhD, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary) works as an editor at Crossway and has multiple degrees in church history and historical theology, specializing in Puritan spirituality. She has also written articles for Themelios, the Midwestern Journal of Theology, and the Gospel Coalition and contributed to the Lexham Dictionary of Church History. Jenny-Lyn and her husband, JD, live and attend church in Tsawwassen, British Columbia. FULL SHOW NOTES SERIES RESOURCES DISCUSSION QUESTIONS What did you learn about the Puritans? What would it look like for your life to be steeped in scripture? How can you walk in faithfulness where God has you today? What are some spiritual disciplines you could start practicing that would draw you nearer to the heart of Christ? What did you learn about God from looking at the lives of these Puritan women? SPONSORS Dwell is an audio Bible app that allows you to fully tailor the Bible reading experience with customizable themes, styles, fonts, music, and reading voices—all to help you get in the Word and stay in the Word. Go to dwellbible.com/journeywomen to get 10% off a yearly subscription or 30% off Dwell for life. Scriptura crafts new Bibles with custom leather covers and restores special Bibles that are falling apart. Journeywomen listeners can receive 15% off their order with the code JOURNEY15 at Scriptura.co. Prep Dish is the best way for busy people to get healthy meals on the table—without the stress! Subscribers receive an email every week with an organized grocery list and instructions for prepping meals ahead of time. This means dinner time is quick and easy every day. Check out PrepDish.com/journey for a free 2-week trial! FOR MORE Subscribe: iTunes | Android Follow Us: Instagram | Facebook Support the podcast by writing a review Interviews do not imply Journeywomen’s endorsement of all writings and positions of the interviewee or any other resources mentioned. Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support Journeywomen!
Life’s a journey we were never meant to walk alone. We all need friends along the way! On the Journeywomen podcast we’ll chat with Christian leaders about gracefully navigating the seasons and challenges we face on our journeys to glorify God.