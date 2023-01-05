Unashamed with Irene Sun

Women of the Faith: Wen Wei Chieh In the face of intense shame heaped upon her by others throughout her life, Wen Wei Chieh was never ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This woman of the faith endured poverty, loss, and rejection at every turn, but she stood firm on the Word of God, knowing the Lord would remain faithful to her. She endured a traumatic childhood, the loss of countless family members, an unfaithful husband, and imprisonment in Communist China—most of the circumstances in her life could have filled her with shame, but she ultimately knew she had nothing to be ashamed of as a child of God. Irene Sun was born in Malaysia and is the author of the picture books Taste and See: All About God’s Goodness and God Counts: Numbers in His Word and His World. She studied liturgy and literature at Yale University (MAR) and Old Testament and Semitic languages at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (ThM). She now teaches her four boys at home with her preacher husband, Hans. They belong to Pittsburgh Chinese Church. FULL SHOW NOTES SERIES RESOURCES DISCUSSION QUESTIONS What did you learn about God through the life of Wen Wei Chieh? What part of your life might the Lord be trying to teach you to offer up to him for the sake of the Gospel? What do you think of when you think of the word, “meek”? How do you see meekness in Jesus? Do you see God’s provision for you in your life? Why or why not? What is the gospel and how does it impact your life today? SPONSORSHIP DETAILS Dwell is an audio Bible app that allows you to fully tailor the Bible reading experience with customizable themes, styles, fonts, music, and reading voices—all to help you get in the Word and stay in the Word. Go to dwellbible.com/journeywomen to get 10% off a yearly subscription or 30% off Dwell for life. Scriptura crafts new Bibles with custom leather covers and restores special Bibles that are falling apart. Journeywomen listeners can receive 15% off their order with the code JOURNEY15 at Scriptura.co. Prep Dish is the best way for busy people to get healthy meals on the table—without the stress! Subscribers receive an email every week with an organized grocery list and instructions for prepping meals ahead of time. This means dinner time is quick and easy every day. Check out PrepDish.com/journey for a free 2-week trial! FOR MORE Support Journeywomen: Give Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android Follow Us: Instagram | Facebook Share the podcast by writing a review Interviews do not imply Journeywomen’s endorsement of all writings and positions of the interviewee or any other resources mentioned. Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support Journeywomen! Journeywomen comes alongside women to move them to know and love God and his Word, to find hope in the gospel, and to invest deeply in their local churches as they go out on mission for the glory of God.