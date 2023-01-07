Carton & Roberts
Audacy
Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, heard weekdays from 2 to 7pm on WFAN. More
Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, heard weekdays from 2 to 7pm on WFAN. More
Available Episodes
5 of 500
The final Carton & Roberts show open & some best wishes
Hour 1:Craig and Evan open their show for the last time. Al Dukes, Gio and others wish Craig well.
Aaron Boone; Constantine Maroulis & Jerry Recco
Hour 2: The Yankee manager pays his respects to Craig. Along many other of Craig's friends.
Fun Anthony, Stu Feiner & Chris Christie
Hour 3: The best wishes for Craig poured in throughout the show.
Pulse of the People; more goodbyes; Craig's farewell
Hour 4: This year's pulse of the people is...Sid Rosenberg, Craig's kids and Al Leiter wish Craig good luck. Craig signs off Carton and Roberts for the last time.
Podcast
All the best segment's from the last Carton and Roberts.
About Carton & Roberts
Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, heard weekdays from 2 to 7pm on WFAN.Podcast website
Listen to Carton & Roberts, Pardon My Take and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Carton & Roberts
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Carton & Roberts: Podcasts in Family