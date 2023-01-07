Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Carton & Roberts

Podcast Carton & Roberts
Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, heard weekdays from 2 to 7pm on WFAN.
  • The final Carton & Roberts show open & some best wishes
    Hour 1:Craig and Evan open their show for the last time. Al Dukes, Gio and others wish Craig well. 
    7/1/2023
    1:02:14
  • Aaron Boone; Constantine Maroulis & Jerry Recco
    Hour 2: The Yankee manager pays his respects to Craig. Along many other of Craig's friends.
    7/1/2023
    49:59
  • Fun Anthony, Stu Feiner & Chris Christie
    Hour 3: The best wishes for Craig poured in throughout the show.
    7/1/2023
    38:45
  • Pulse of the People; more goodbyes; Craig's farewell
    Hour 4: This year's pulse of the people is...Sid Rosenberg, Craig's kids and Al Leiter wish Craig good luck. Craig signs off Carton and Roberts for the last time.
    7/1/2023
    51:01
  • Podcast
    All the best segment's from the last Carton and Roberts. 
    6/30/2023
    1:16:08

Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, heard weekdays from 2 to 7pm on WFAN.
