Hurricanes and Diesel Fuel

Nick Colisto, CIO of Avery-Dennison, describes the IT disaster he faced during Hurricane Sandy. When the storm caused a major power outage and a fuel shortage, his company’s primary data center had to rely on generator power. Tune in to hear how Nick prepared, adapted, and fought through the emergency.Avery-Dennison is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company with locations in over 50 countries. They provide a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers.---------Key Quotes:"Cloud based systems can reduce dependencies, of course, on physical data centers.”“The event taught us that IT resilience isn't just about technology, it's about people, about process, and it's also about partnerships and relationships that you had. You know, if we hadn't treated that fuel company well or We didn't have preparation for having our secondary site in place.”“Solve problems that you probably didn't anticipate, you're always going to learn something new from these events.”---------Time stamps:01:03 - About Nick02:21 - Setting the scene03:46 - Nick’s career18:25 - IT horror story survival pack22:34 - Nick’s advice---------Links:Find Nick on LinkedInFind Jonathan on LinkedInLearn more about NinjaOneSubscribe on Apple PodcastsSubscribe on Spotify