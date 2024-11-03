More people from the USA join the community. Paul survives a brush with death. Kate finishes the song she’s been writing for twenty years. Mickey comes up with a shockingly bold plan to save the country. Ruth gets her birthday wish. The Great Leader finally makes America great again by expiring. Louise reveals what happened to the family through the following years.--IT HAPPENED HERE 2024 - A 6-episode “audio documentary from the future"Adapted by Richard Dresser from his novel.Directed by Joe CacaciStarring Edie Falco, Tony Shalhoub and John Turturro,New episodes air every Wednesday between October 2nd and October 30th wherever you get your podcastsCAST - FAMILY TREE The General and his wife (deceased) had two sons, Paul and Garrett. Paul's FamilyPaul - Tony ShalhoubRuth (his wife) - Edie FalcoMickey (their eldest son) - Luke KirbyKate (their daughter) - Marianne RendonDavid (their younger son) - Santino Fontana Garrett’s FamilyGarrett - John TurturroHadley (his wife) not voiced.Terrence (their eldest son) - Tom PecinkaIsaac (their younger son) not voiced.Ella (their daughter) - Molly CardenLouise (their granddaughter) – Molly BabosSenior Producer: Jess Hackel Casting Director: Jack DoulinScript Supervisor: Graham FergusonOriginal music composed by Jared PaulOriginal songs by William and Rob RealeGuitar & vocals by Marianne Rendon & Pete Lanctot.Engineering, mixing and sound design by Justin Kaupp and Bob PomannDigital Strategy by Michael Zhao Show Art by Eleni TzanerosExecutive Producers: Joe Cacaci, Jack Doulin, Richard Dresser, Elliott Forrest. Evangeline Morphos and John Whalan.It Happened Here 2024 was recorded at Pomann Sound Studios
1:16:38
Episode 5
The Weeks family travels to Canada for Kate's wedding. Garret and Terence attempt to bring Mickey to justice. Mickey re-connects with an old lover. Paul's podcast, "The Whiskey Hour," becomes an international sensation. Ruth and Paul are living with their three children for the first time in years.
1:09:27
Episode 4
Paul is released from jail and finds the University town has changed. The Great Leader cracks down on journalists and wins a sham election by a landslide. Ella and Terence resolve their childhood conflicts, and Terence's life is transformed by a service dog. Kate hits bottom and is rescued by an unlikely relative.
1:25:17
Episode 3
The Weeks family assembles for a final disastrous dinner at the General's house. RJ writes an expose of the Great Leader and dies under mysterious circumstances. Isaac makes a wild attempt to stop school shootings. Following her car accident, Kate slips into addiction. Garret arrests Paul during his lecture at the University.
1:25:30
Episode 2
Mounting pressures cause Paul and Ruth to separate. Paul moves into a rooming house and Ruth falls in love with Anjelica. Kate and Isaac play their music at an environmental protest that turns violent. A campus building is blown up and Garret is convinced that Paul and Ruth's son Mickey was involved. Ella's secret relationship with Bobby deepens and takes a tragic turn.
IT HAPPENED HERE 2024 - A 6-episode “audio documentary from the future". Adapted by Richard Dresser from his novel Directed by Joe Cacaci Starring Edie Falco, Tony Shalhoub and John Turturro, Inspired by Sinclair Lewis’ dystopian novel, It Can’t Happen Here, Dresser offers a glimpse of what could happen after the 2024 election if fascism creeps into the USA. Told through the voices of a fragmenting American family, It Happened Here 2024 describes a country that still has Netflix and free two-day delivery, where the only thing lost is freedom.The cast includes Molly Babos, Molly Carden, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Luke Kirby, Tom Pecinka, Marianne Rendon, Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award winner Tony Shalhoub, and Emmy Award winner John Turturro.Senior Producer: Jess Hackel Casting Director: Jack DoulinOriginal Music composed by Jared PaulEngineering, mixing and sound design by Justin Kaupp and Bob PomannDigital Strategy by Michael Zhao Show Art by Eleni TzanerosExecutive Producers: Joe Cacaci, Jack Doulin, Richard Dresser, Elliott Forrest. Evangeline Morphos and John Whalan.It Happened Here 2024 was recorded at Pomann Sound Studios The first episode will be available on Wednesday, October 2nd on WNYC’s ON THE MEDIA podcast feed.New episodes air every Wednesday between October 2nd and October 30th wherever you get your podcasts.