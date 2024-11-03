Episode 2

Mounting pressures cause Paul and Ruth to separate. Paul moves into a rooming house and Ruth falls in love with Anjelica. Kate and Isaac play their music at an environmental protest that turns violent. A campus building is blown up and Garret is convinced that Paul and Ruth’s son Mickey was involved. Ella’s secret relationship with Bobby deepens and takes a tragic turn.-- IT HAPPENED HERE 2024 - A 6-episode “audio documentary from the future"Adapted by Richard Dresser from his novel. Directed by Joe CacaciStarring Edie Falco, Tony Shalhoub and John Turturro,The first episode premieres on Wednesday, October 2nd on WNYC’s ON THE MEDIA podcast feed. New episodes air every Wednesday between October 2nd and October 30th wherever you get your podcastsCAST - FAMILY TREE The General and his wife (deceased) had two sons, Paul and Garrett. Paul's FamilyPaul - Tony ShalhoubRuth (his wife) - Edie FalcoMickey (their eldest son) - Luke KirbyKate (their daughter) - Marianne RendonDavid (their younger son) - Santino Fontana Garrett’s FamilyGarrett - John TurturroHadley (his wife) not voiced.Terrence (their eldest son) - Tom PecinkaIsaac (their younger son) not voiced.Ella (their daughter) - Molly CardenLouise (their granddaughter) – Molly BabosSenior Producer: Jess Hackel Casting Director: Jack DoulinScript Supervisor: Graham FergusonOriginal Music composed by Jared PaulEngineering, mixing and sound design by Justin Kaupp and Bob PomannDigital Strategy by Michael Zhao Show Art by Eleni TzanerosExecutive Producers: Joe Cacaci, Jack Doulin, Richard Dresser, Elliott Forrest. Evangeline Morphos and John Whalan.It Happened Here 2024 was recorded at Pomann Sound Studios