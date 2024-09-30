Fearless Fred Presents: Mud 79 - A Fan Made Star Wars Story

A surveying site is established on top of Poachers Hill, and Mud79 digs in. Extensive trench systems are built. Mines are laid. Extensive fortifications on a scale that don’t feel necessary, and frustrate the Mudders who spend endless hours swinging picks and shovels. They’re supported by Naval Engineers, and a mysterious officer named Andir Largo. Kwai almost wishes for an attack, something to break up the monotony. And then… alarms sound as the enemy approaches. ﻿CREW: Writer: Fred Kennedy Editor: Dila Velazquez Production: Fred Kennedy Final Production: Rob Johnson CONTACT : Fred Kennedy - @fearless_fred (twitter/Instagram) CAST: Announcer – Alan Carter Arar - Amanda Logan Arkim – Kris Johnson Blith - Jessica Kennedy Blue – Andrew Wheeler Camper - Terry McGurrin Child - Atticus Kennedy Commodore Meldeen– Dominik Diamond Sgt Dalbiki – Leslie Doyle Dessyk - Shemroy Parkinson Diplomat - Nahreman Issa Doctor – Allison Dore Driver – Matt Carty Droid – Nadia Oxford El Theriam – Jason Loo Engineer 1 - Andrew Johnson Engineer 2 – Jay Brody Feptoh – Natasha Krish Sgt Heffspar - Star Bird Yellowhead Sgt Housto - Mike Walsh Captain Imballi - Karoline Podalak Indira – Steph Gerk Intelligence 1 - Ajay Fry Intelligence 2 – Jenny Yuen Intelligence 3 – Shahbaz Siddiqui Itsma - Emily Schooley Jado Raste – Barbra Dillon Sgt Jintalla - Marilla Wrex Jr Officer – Daniel Baptista Sgt Kaira – Dan Chen Koris - Tej Sanjani Captain Minne – Kelly Cutrara Kwai’s Father - Duane Murray Captain Andir Largo – Carlos Butsamante Lerus - Kwame Damon Mason Ludara - Conor McCreery Melnau - Glenn Bragonier Mondy - Chyanne Garrick Murray – Shawn Hatton Navy Medic – Michael Piwerka New Guy1 – Brodeep Singh Orto - Ben McEwan Pilot Ami - Ren Navarro Pilot Shae - Darryn Bollan Pwenda - Roslyn Kufuor Quom - Ian Flynn Rebel1 – Anthony Gagliardi Red – Heather Antos Reporter – Danny Luongo San Thar - Brittany Murphy Saunder - Jay Acevedo Sergeant1 - Sam Rashid Sesher1 – Shannon Burns Sesher2 – Natasha Blisk Sesher3 - Terry McGurrin Slave1 - Natasha Blisk Slave2 – Blake Lively Storm Trooper 1 - Ken Rice - TK-1125 Storm Trooper 2 - Christine Harris - TK-61102 Storm Trooper 3 - Danny Darko - TK-66668 Storm Trooper 4 - Charles Bowes - TK-25267 Targon - Alex Payne Tedo - Joe Findlay Tera Kasi Announcer - Jason Gregor Tera Kasi Fighter – Soo Lee Tera Kasi VO – Tolen - Yukon Jack Trooper1 – Meredith Geddes Trooper2 - Brodeep Singh Trooper3 – Allison Dore Trooper4 - Kolter Bouchard Trooper5 – Shane Heron Trooper6 – Dani Stover Trooper7 – Benjamin Turner Trooper8 - Kolter Bouchard Trooper9 - Mike Piwerka Trooper10 – Dani Stover Trooper11 – Kris Johnson Typho - Allison O'Toole Vamma - Vinny Salvador Vara - Female – Rhiannon Archer Vet2 – Jay Brody Vet3 - Albert M. Padilla Vurk - Jason Trussler Wounded Soldier - Jordan Sewell Yusavi - Kallie Millman Additional Voices - Meredith Geddes Additional Voices - Conor McCreery Additional Voices - Carly Myers Additional Voices - Evan Surminsky Additional Voices - Heather Antos Additional Voices - Natasha Krishan Additional Voices - Michael Piwerka Additional Voices - Jay Brody Additional Voices - Vincent Salvador Additional Voices - Kris Johnson Additional Voices - Shaun Hatton Additional Voices - Duane Murray Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

After the Poacher's Hill bloodbath, Mud79 has been ordered to stand its ground against an enemy almost ten times their size. The Mudders fall back through multiple lines of trenches exacting a deadly toll from the advancing horde. Enemy fighters swoop in from the sky dropping incendiary explosives burning the Imperial Troops alive, but still they hold. Will their determination be enough to keep the enemy at bay, or will this be the assault that breaks the platoon once and for all?

As hill burns, Captain Largo reveals the true nature of their mission. They have been sent to infiltrate the enemy's subterranean strongholds and destroy them from within. The Imperial death stroke draws ever closer when the terrifying Purge Troopers join them. They once accompanied the Inquisitor, and select a few Mud79 for a mission of the utmost danger and secrecy.

Solomon Kwai and the Imperial commandos of Mud79 have breached the secessionist catacombs beneath Cestin IV's surface. They're disguised as the enemy and hunt down one of the Empire's deadliest enemy, the infamous resistance leader Jado Raste. At any moment their ruse could fail, and this far behind enemy line the odds of survival are slim.

Mud79 has found their target, the deadly sniper Jado Raste. She's to be taken alive. The problem will be getting out from their underground location. They lost half their number after a series of deadly fights, and their only hope is to steal a ship from a heavily guarded shuttle bay. Their escape relies on being able to navigate tunnels that lead to the surface before the entire installation implodes around them.

About Fearless Fred Presents: Mud 79 - A Fan Made Star Wars Story

Star Wars meets Platoon. Fearless Fred Presents: Mud79 - is a fan made Star Wars story that takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Solomon Kwai is one of countless youths from across the galaxy who find themselves in the Imperial Army four years after the Clone Wars and before the rise of The Empire, because the battle is not over. Kwai and the rest of the 79th platoon are stationed on a remote planet in the Outer Rim. The days are brutal and filled with ever present danger under the Imperial Flag. Tensions rise, and soon there's blaster fire. Suddenly Kwai and his comrades are embroiled in a bloody conflict, one the Empire cannot afford to lose as they become part of the galactic war machine… will they survive?