Fearless Fred Presents: Mud 79 - A Fan Made Star Wars Story

Mud79 has found their target, the deadly sniper Jado Raste. She’s to be taken alive. The problem will be getting out from their underground location. They lost half their number after a series of deadly fights, and their only hope is to steal a ship from a heavily guarded shuttle bay. Their escape relies on being able to navigate tunnels that lead to the surface before the entire installation implodes around them.
CREW:
Writer: Fred Kennedy
Editor: Dila Velazquez
Production: Fred Kennedy
Final Production: Rob Johnson
CONTACT :
Fred Kennedy - @fearless_fred (twitter/Instagram)
CAST:
Announcer – Alan Carter
Arar - Amanda Logan
Arkim – Kris Johnson
Blith - Jessica Kennedy
Blue – Andrew Wheeler
Camper - Terry McGurrin
Child - Atticus Kennedy
Commodore Meldeen– Dominik Diamond
Sgt Dalbiki – Leslie Doyle
Dessyk - Shemroy Parkinson
Diplomat - Nahreman Issa
Doctor – Allison Dore
Driver – Matt Carty
Droid – Hannibal Tabu
El Theriam – Jason Loo
Engineer 1 - Andrew Johnson
Engineer 2 – Jay Brody
Feptoh – Natasha Krish
Sgt Heffspar - Star Bird Yellowhead
Sgt Housto - Mike Walsh
Captain Imballi - Karoline Podalak
Indira – Steph Gerk
Intelligence 1 - Ajay Fry
Intelligence 2 – Jenny Yuen
Intelligence 3 – Shahbaz Siddiqui
Itsma - Emily Schooley
Jado Raste – Barbra Dillon
Sgt Jintalla - Marilla Wrex
Jr Officer – Daniel Baptista
Sgt Kaira – Dan Chen
Koris - Tej Sanjani
Captain Minne – Kelly Cutrara
Kwai’s Father - Duane Murray
Captain Andir Largo – Carlos Butsamante
Lerus - Kwame Damon Mason
Ludara - Conor McCreery
Melnau - Glenn Bragonier
Mondy - Chyanne Garrick
Murray – Shawn Hatton
Navy Medic – Michael Piwerka
New Guy1 – Brodeep Singh
Orto - Ben McEwan
Pilot Ami - Ren Navarro
Pilot Shae - Darryn Bollan
Pwenda - Roslyn Kufuor
Quom - Ian Flynn
Rebel1 – Anthony Gagliardi
Red – Heather Antos
Reporter – Danny Luongo
San Thar - Brittany Murphy
Saunder - Jay Acevedo
Sergeant1 - Sam Rashid
Sesher1 – Shannon Burns
Sesher2 – Natasha Blisk
Sesher3 - Terry McGurrin
Slave1 - Natasha Blisk
Slave2 – Blake Lively
Storm Trooper 1 - Ken Rice - TK-1125
Storm Trooper 2 - Christine Harris - TK-61102
Storm Trooper 3 - Danny Darko - TK-66668
Storm Trooper 4 - Charles Bowes - TK-25267
Targon - Alex Payne
Tedo - Joe Findlay
Tera Kasi Announcer - Jason Gregor
Tera Kasi Fighter – Soo Lee
Tera Kasi VO –
Tolen - Yukon Jack
Trooper1 – Meredith Geddes
Trooper2 - Brodeep Singh
Trooper3 – Allison Dore
Trooper4 - Kolter Bouchard
Trooper5 – Shane Heron
Trooper6 – Dani Stover
Trooper7 – Benjamin Turner
Trooper8 - Kolter Bouchard
Trooper9 - Mike Piwerka
Trooper10 – Dani Stover
Trooper11 – Kris Johnson
Typho - Allison O'Toole
Vamma - Vinny Salvador
Vara - Female – Rhiannon Archer
Vet2 – Jay Brody
Vet3 - Albert M. Padilla
Vurk - Jason Trussler
Wounded Soldier - Jordan Sewell
Yusavi - Kallie Millman
Additional Voices - Meredith Geddes
Additional Voices - Conor McCreery
Additional Voices - Carly Myers
Additional Voices - Evan Surminsky
Additional Voices - Heather Antos
Additional Voices - Natasha Krishan
Additional Voices - Michael Piwerka
Additional Voices - Jay Brody
Additional Voices - Vincent Salvador
Additional Voices - Kris Johnson
Additional Voices - Shaun Hatton
Additional Voices - Duane Murray
--------
58:33
The Echoes | 31
Solomon Kwai and the Imperial commandos of Mud79 have breached the secessionist catacombs beneath Cestin IV’s surface. They’re disguised as the enemy and hunt down one of the Empire's deadliest enemy, the infamous resistance leader Jado Raste. At any moment their ruse could fail, and this far behind enemy line the odds of survival are slim.
--------
52:41
There Are Fouler Things Than Hutts In Dark Places | 30
As hill burns, Captain Largo reveals the true nature of their mission. They have been sent to infiltrate the enemy’s subterranean strongholds and destroy them from within. The Imperial death stroke draws ever closer when the terrifying Purge Troopers join them. They once accompanied the Inquisitor, and select a few Mud79 for a mission of the utmost danger and secrecy.
--------
46:40
Crude Matter | 29
After the Poacher’s Hill bloodbath, Mud79 has been ordered to stand its ground against an enemy almost ten times their size. The Mudders fall back through multiple lines of trenches exacting a deadly toll from the advancing horde. Enemy fighters swoop in from the sky dropping incendiary explosives burning the Imperial Troops alive, but still they hold. Will their determination be enough to keep the enemy at bay, or will this be the assault that breaks the platoon once and for all?
--------
57:10
Lighting The Beacon | 28
A surveying site is established on top of Poachers Hill, and Mud79 digs in. Extensive trench systems are built. Mines are laid. Extensive fortifications on a scale that don’t feel necessary, and frustrate the Mudders who spend endless hours swinging picks and shovels. They’re supported by Naval Engineers, and a mysterious officer named Andir Largo. Kwai almost wishes for an attack, something to break up the monotony. And then… alarms sound as the enemy approaches.
About Fearless Fred Presents: Mud 79 - A Fan Made Star Wars Story
Star Wars meets Platoon. Fearless Fred Presents: Mud79 - is a fan made Star Wars story that takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
Solomon Kwai is one of countless youths from across the galaxy who find themselves in the Imperial Army four years after the Clone Wars and before the rise of The Empire, because the battle is not over.
Kwai and the rest of the 79th platoon are stationed on a remote planet in the Outer Rim. The days are brutal and filled with ever present danger under the Imperial Flag.
Tensions rise, and soon there's blaster fire. Suddenly Kwai and his comrades are embroiled in a bloody conflict, one the Empire cannot afford to lose as they become part of the galactic war machine… will they survive?