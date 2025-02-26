Late Night Talks: Managing Anger, Oppression, Dunya Affairs & More | Islamic Feelings
In this new episode, we dive into the struggles of managing anger, dealing with oppression, and balancing worldly responsibilities while staying connected to our Deen. Life can often feel overwhelming—whether it's controlling emotions, witnessing injustice, or juggling studies, work, and worship.This episode explores ways to develop patience, self-control, and trust in Allah when faced with challenges. By shifting our perspective and relying on Allah’s guidance, we can find peace even in the midst of chaos.-connect with me: www.islamicfeelings.com
41:38
late night talks: emotional intelligence, healthy coping mechanisms & more | islamic feelings
Assalamu’alaikum everyone. Welcome back to another "late night talks" episode, a series where I dive into questions and topics requested by my listeners. In this episode, we explore a variety of meaningful discussions, including emotional intelligence, practicing tawakkul, building healthy coping mechanisms, and much more.
Jabir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Were the son of Adam to flee from his provision as he flees from death, his provision would surely reach him just as death will reach him.”
Source: Ḥilyat al-Awliyā’ 7/90
Grade: Hasan (fair) according to Al-Albani
connect with me: www.islamicfeelings.com
37:52
mini message: embodying your inner work | islamic feelings
The podcast series "Mini Messages" is based on my Instagram broadcast channel, where I share daily advice voicenotes. Alhamdulillah, my listeners have showed lovely feedback & requested me to upload them.
Join my channel & follow me on ig: @islamicfeelingss
3:36
mini message: our needs lead us to His love | Islamic feelings
The podcast series "Mini Messages" is based on my Instagram broadcast channel, where I share daily advice voicenotes. Alhamdulillah, my listeners have showed lovely feedback & requested me to upload them.
Join my channel & follow me on ig: @islamicfeelingss
connect with me: www.islamicfeelings.com
4:01
beyond income: finding purpose, financial anxiety & more | Takeover Ep By Hiba Fathima
Assalamu alaykum, and welcome back to another episode of the Islamic Feelings Podcast!
Today's episode is a special takeover by @itshibafathima, a career and hifdth coach, as well as an author, who will be answering some of the most common questions you’ve been sending in. From finding purpose at work to dealing with financial anxiety, we’re covering it all.
This episode also comes with an exciting announcement: Hiba’s 3-day online retreat from the 28th to the 30th of this month. It’s a crash course on her new book, so if you’re interested, be sure to sign up at hibafathima.com/3-day-online-retreat.
As a special offer for our listeners, exclusive bonuses are available for the first 500 purchases:
The first 5 will receive 1-on-1 coaching in the Beyond Income MasterClass + a Beyond Income Journal.
The first 50 will receive group coaching in the MasterClass + a Beyond Income Journal.
The first 500 will receive a Beyond Income Journal.
If you want to stay updated, follow Hiba on Instagram at @itshibafathima or sign up for her newsletter. Let’s dive into today’s episode!
"Whoever relieves a Muslim of a burden from the burdens of the world, Allah will relieve him of a burden from the burdens on the Day of Judgement..." (Tirmidhi 1930)
♡Through the mercy of Allah, this platform strives to be a source of relief for those seeking to heal and embark on a path of spiritual growth. Together we hope to create a platform of sadqa jariyah, where we will share advice, islamic knowledge & more♡
All socials, playlists & more can be found in the link below www.islamicfeelings.com/