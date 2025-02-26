beyond income: finding purpose, financial anxiety & more | Takeover Ep By Hiba Fathima

Assalamu alaykum, and welcome back to another episode of the Islamic Feelings Podcast! Today's episode is a special takeover by @itshibafathima, a career and hifdth coach, as well as an author, who will be answering some of the most common questions you’ve been sending in. From finding purpose at work to dealing with financial anxiety, we’re covering it all. This episode also comes with an exciting announcement: Hiba’s 3-day online retreat from the 28th to the 30th of this month. It’s a crash course on her new book, so if you’re interested, be sure to sign up at hibafathima.com/3-day-online-retreat. As a special offer for our listeners, exclusive bonuses are available for the first 500 purchases: The first 5 will receive 1-on-1 coaching in the Beyond Income MasterClass + a Beyond Income Journal. The first 50 will receive group coaching in the MasterClass + a Beyond Income Journal. The first 500 will receive a Beyond Income Journal. If you want to stay updated, follow Hiba on Instagram at @itshibafathima or sign up for her newsletter. Let’s dive into today’s episode!