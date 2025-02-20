Iron Culture is officially part of the 3-plate club. In this episode of Iron Culture, hosts Eric Trexler and Eric Helms celebrate their milestone 315th episode while diving into various topics including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), the efficacy of citrulline malate, training techniques for hypertrophy, managing tendinopathy, the health benefits of coffee, and programming for individuals with obesity. They also discuss how to improve training intensity and the importance of enthusiasm in lifting. Time stamps: 0:00 Introduction to another addition of Iron Culture 1:35 See the entire MASS team speak at the Sports Nutrition Association Annual Conference https://sportsnutritionassociation.com/sna-annual-2025-conference/ 5:55 Questions about testosterone replacement therapy Iron Culture Ep. 136- All About Testosterone & TRT (Yeah We Go There) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5PDtstlmJ0 Tang Fui 2017 The effects of testosterone on body composition in obese men are not sustained after cessation of testosterone treatment https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28561278/ 20:42 An update on citrulline malate 30:18 Quantifying volume of time-saving techniques Coleman 2022 Muscular Adaptations in Drop Set vs. Traditional Training: A meta-analysis https://journal.iusca.org/index.php/Journal/article/view/135 Sødal 2023 Effects of Drop Sets on Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37523092/ 34:09 Eric’s tips for working around tendinopathy 40:43 Is caffeine bad for teeth and substituting coffee for decaf? 47:31 Hip flexion training for rectus femoris hypertrophy 49:35 Resistance training prescription for people with obesity trying to lose weight 56:24 Defining and increasing training intensity 1:00:46 Training Hard Versus Training Smart
Ep 314 - Science Is Broken (But Fixable)
This episode of Iron Culture begins with a rant/story by Dr. Trexler that highlights some issues with scientific publishing. He describes a study on apple cider vinegar, his MASS article criticizing the study, and the subsequent letter to the editor (and response from the original authors). This discussion is followed by a Q&A session with Dr. Helms covering protein during weight loss, headaches from creatine, machines for joint comfort, mixing creatine + caffeine, low volume training for hypertrophy, biceps curl variations, fiber recommendations, and more. The MASS crew records Iron Culture LIVE on YouTube, Monday nights at 7pm eastern time. Be sure to join us for a future episode and say hello in the live chat! If you'd like to submit a question or topic for us to address on an upcoming episode, please use this link: https://massresearchreview.com/ironculture/ Time stamps: 0:00 Introduction and where to submit your questions https://massresearchreview.com/ironculture/ 2:22 Sneak peak into a future MASS article and being careful when reading research Original Article: Abou-Khalil 2024 Apple cider vinegar for weight management in Lebanese adolescents and young adults with overweight and obesity: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/7/1/e000823 Letter: Improbable data characteristics and extreme effects of apple cider vinegar on weight loss https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2025/02/06/bmjnph-2024-000997 Response to Letter: Abou-Khalil 2024 Comprehensive clarification of statistical and data concerns on the effects of apple cider vinegar on weight loss https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11773656/#R1 21:23 Final thoughts on the papers 28:18 Q&A 1 Protein intake during weight loss? Iron Culture Ep 313 - Is More (and More, and More) Protein Better for Muscle Retention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWD83HYvJ_g Refalo 2025 Effect of Dietary Protein on Fat-Free Mass in Energy Restricted, Resistance-Trained Individuals: An Updated Systematic Review With Meta-Regression https://journals.lww.com/nsca-scj/fulltext/9900/effect_of_dietary_protein_on_fat_free_mass_in.179.aspx 30:04 Q&A 2 Headaches as a side-effect of creatine? 35:48 Q&A Rapid Fire: Machines for joints, hypertrophy of biarticular muscles with squats and deadlifts, 42:27 Q&A Rapid Fire 2: Creatine and caffeine, decaffeinated coffee 47:45 Q&A 3 Can low volume be optimal for hypertrophy? 51:36 Q&A 4 Hammer curls for maximal bicep gains? Kassiano Distinct muscle growth and strength adaptations after preacher and incline biceps curl https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39809454/ Zabaleta-Korta 2023 Regional Hypertrophy: The Effect of Exercises at Long and Short Muscle Lengths in Recreationally Trained Women https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37559762/ 58:30 Q&A 5 Up and downsides of fiber and some practical tips 1:03:05 Q&A Rapid Fire 3: Muscle length and peak contraction, different training for upper and low body, aerobic fitness with time-saving techniques Varovic 2024 Regional Hypertrophy with Resistance Training—Does Muscle Length Matter? https://sportrxiv.org/index.php/server/preprint/view/464#:~:text=In%20summary%2C%20our%20results%20indicate,to%20shorter%20mean%20muscle%20lengths de Salles 2010 Strength increases in upper and lower body are larger with longer inter-set rest intervals in trained men https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19811949/ 1:10:41 Closing out another wonderful episode of Iron Culture --- Music credit: Airport Lounge - Disco Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100806 Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Ep 313 - Is More (and More, and More) Protein Better for Muscle Retention?
In this episode of Iron Culture, hosts Dr. Eric Helms and Dr. Eric Trexler are joined by Dr. Martin Refalo to discuss their recent meta-regression study on protein intake and its effects on muscle hypertrophy. They cover Martin's background, the initiation of the project, the methods used, and key findings, followed by a discussion of some critiques that have been generating discussion on social media platforms. The conversation emphasizes the importance of understanding statistical approaches in research and the implications of their findings for the fitness community. In this conversation, the Erics and Martin discuss the complexities of statistical modeling in nutrition research, the importance of parsimony, the risks of overfitting, and the challenges of controlling for covariates. The conversation also touches on the debate surrounding scaling protein recommendations by fat-free mass versus total mass, critiques of previous research on protein requirements for hypertrophy, and the ways in which these new findings support (and contradict) the authors’ previously held biases. Throughout the episode, they reflect on the evolution of research in the fitness industry and the importance of engaging with critiques and feedback. Ultimately, they emphasize the need for thoughtful, contextualized, individualized application of their findings while acknowledging key limitations of their work. Time stamps: 00:00 Introducing Dr Martin Refalo Iron Culture Ep. 197- Training To Failure: A Comprehensive Overview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa8Z-fUuiNU 5:28 How did we get to the meta-regression and an overview of the methods Refalo 2025 Effect of Dietary Protein on Fat-Free Mass in Energy Restricted, Resistance-Trained Individuals: An Updated Systematic Review With Meta-Regression https://journals.lww.com/nsca-scj/fulltext/9900/effect_of_dietary_protein_on_fat_free_mass_in.179.aspx Helms 2014 A systematic review of dietary protein during caloric restriction in resistance trained lean athletes: a case for higher intakes https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24092765/ 20:49 The main findings 30:58 Addressing the critiques 44:08 Scaling protein recommendations to fat-free mass vs body mass and why there was no break-point analysis Morton 2018 A systematic review, meta-analysis and meta-regression of the effect of protein supplementation on resistance training-induced gains in muscle mass and strength in healthy adults https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28698222/ Tagawa 2020 Dose-response relationship between protein intake and muscle mass increase: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33300582/ Nunes 2022 Systematic review and meta-analysis of protein intake to support muscle mass and function in healthy adults https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35187864/ 1:07:45 The practical recommendations 1:22:49 Types and the categorization of data and the secondary analyses Murphy 2022 Energy deficiency impairs resistance training gains in lean mass but not strength: A meta-analysis and meta-regression https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34623696/ 1:39:02 Quick Q&A Software for systematic reviews and meta-analyses 1:40:45 Final thoughts on the research and closing out Where to find Martin: @mrfitness__ https://www.instagram.com/mrfitness__/?hl=en
Ep 312 - Muscle Soreness: What Does It Mean? (ft. Dr. Mike Zourdos)
In today's episode of Iron Culture, co-hosts Eric Helms and Eric Trexler are joined by MASS colleague Dr. Mike Zourdos. After a brief chat about bodybuilding, powerlifting, and college football news, the crew addresses a number of questions about topics including optimal protein intake, what soreness can (or can't) tell us, detraining & retraining, vegan protein sources, heavy metals in protein supplements, training volume recommendations, pre-sleep meal guidelines, and much more. The MASS crew records Iron Culture LIVE on YouTube, Monday nights at 7pm eastern time. Be sure to join us for a future episode and say hello in the live chat! Time stamps: 0:00 Intro music 2:25 Introduction to an episode with a rare Mike Zourdos sighting Ask your questions here: https://massresearchreview.com/ironculture/ 6:30 Helms brings some bodybuilding news (with some college football chat) 17:15 2025 2025 Sheffield Powerlifting Championships recap 20:35 Preview for a future episode with Dr Refalo on recently published protein meta-regression Refalo 2025 Effect of Dietary Protein on Fat-Free Mass in Energy Restricted, Resistance-Trained Individuals: An Updated Systematic Review With Meta-Regression https://journals.lww.com/nsca-scj/fulltext/9900/effect_of_dietary_protein_on_fat_free_mass_in.179.aspx 21:55 Q&A 1 Rapid bounce back from a series of unfortunate events 27:51 Q&A 2 Is soreness useful for determining volume? Gomes 2019 High-Frequency Resistance Training Is Not More Effective Than Low-Frequency Resistance Training in Increasing Muscle Mass and Strength in Well-Trained Men https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29489727/ 40:25 Q&A 3 Protein ‘rapid fire’: vegan options, protein supplementation, and heavy metal contamination Nunes 2022 Systematic review and meta-analysis of protein intake to support muscle mass and function in healthy adults https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35187864/ 1:06:10 Q&A 4 Strength progress, muscle growth and neurological adaptations Pelland 2024 The Resistance Training Dose-Response: Meta-Regressions Exploring the Eﬀects of Weekly Volume and Frequency on Muscle Hypertrophy and Strength Gain https://sportrxiv.org/index.php/server/preprint/view/460 Ralston 2017 The Effect of Weekly Set Volume on Strength Gain: A Meta-Analysis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28755103/ 1:13:06 Q&A 5 Individual volume recommendation specificity 1:25:01 Q&A 6 Pre-sleep meal timing and other habits for sleep quality 1:36:07 Closing out and a preview for next week’s live episode --- Music credit: Airport Lounge - Disco Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Source: https://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100806 Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Ep 311 - The Truth About Hormone Replacement Therapy
In Episode 311 of Iron Culture, hosts Dr. Eric Trexler, Dr. Eric Helms, and Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple deliver a comprehensive exploration of hormones, health, and performance optimization. The episode opens with a deep dive into recent research on stretching protocols and muscle adaptations, examining groundbreaking case studies that challenge conventional wisdom about flexibility training and muscle growth. The centerpiece of this episode focuses on demystifying menopause, with the hosts providing an evidence-based breakdown of symptoms, treatment options, and common misconceptions about hormone therapy. They tackle the complex landscape of medical misinformation head-on, offering listeners practical guidance for seeking specialized care and making informed health decisions. The discussion extends to critical examinations of hormonal contraceptives and their relationship with breast cancer risk, providing nuanced insights into inflammation mechanisms and risk assessment. The episode concludes with an illuminating segment on male hormone replacement therapy and "andropause," building on their previous coverage of testosterone optimization. The MASS crew records Iron Culture LIVE on YouTube, Monday nights at 7pm eastern time. Be sure to join us for a future episode and say hello in the live chat! Time Stamps: 0:00 Introduction and Eric's upcoming contest prep plan 3:34 Calf stretching case study breakdown 22:33 Why you need to listen to the following section 28:12 Menopause information and symptoms 40:49 Menopause and hormone therapy misinformation 50:54 The BS asymmetry principle, seeking specialist attention, and science communication 1:01:50 Breast cancer risk and inflammation with hormonal contraceptives 1:12:58 "Man-opause" and hormone replacement therapy for men 1:24:48 Wrapping up
Iron Culture was started by Eric Helms and Omar Isuf, now currently hosted by Eric Helms and Eric Trexler with Omar as a returning guest, as a means of exploring the world of physical culture and attempting to distill a unified philosophy of lifting and to help listeners find greater meaning from the iron. The lifting community has become fractured over the last ~70 years and this Podcast will attempt to explore the fundamental threads that unite these different tribes. The Podcast focuses on dispensing practical, useful information to the listener, bouncing from history, to philosophy, to contemporary lifting culture issues, to science. This can range from teaching the audience about lifting, programming, nutrition, supplements/PEDs and the history of lifting culture. The format includes casual conversations between the two hosts on a variety of topics, discussions with a panel of experts and interviews with authoritative figures in the lifting community.