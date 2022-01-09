Inside Oversight is an official podcast of the Department of Veteran Affairs, Office of Inspector General. Each episode examines in detail some of our more nuan...
VA OIG Safety Expert Discusses Deficiencies with Patient Safety at the Tuscaloosa VAMC
In this episode of Inside Oversight, Amanda Newton, an associate director with the Office of Healthcare Inspections, discusses a report on deficiencies with the Patient Safety Program at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Alabama. She shares how a lack of resources, supervisory engagement, and failure of facility leaders to act impacted the medical center’s culture of safety. Find this episode at the VA OIG’s podcast page or where you normally listen to podcasts. “I would just add that this report details deficiencies at just one VA medical center. I think it would serve as a cautionary tale to other facilities throughout VHA. There are lessons learned here that we can certainly apply to other facilities. I really hope that other facilities’ staff and other facilities’ leaders can take the information here and use these lessons to ensure the strength of their patient safety program.” – Amanda NewtonRelated Report: Deficiencies in the Patient Safety Program and Oversight Provided by Facility and VISN Leaders at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Alabama
7/5/2023
32:17
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Implementation Status and Barriers to Compliance
In this episode, Dr. Amber Singh, an associate director with the VA OIG’s mental health team within the Office of Healthcare Inspections, discusses a published report on VHA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program. Her team conducted a national review of the program to evaluate implementation status and identify perceived barriers to compliance by surveying program coordinators and leaders. She shares how the team found over half of VHA facilities did not have the required program protocol, which may contribute to leader and staff confusion and lack of knowledge about the program’s roles, responsibilities, process, and procedures. “Fifteen of the 25 coordinators we interviewed described screening as one of the most challenging aspects of IPVAP implementation. They explained to us that screening being optional and lack of staff buy-in due to other priorities in clinical care were barriers to routine screening. Some coordinators suggested screening should be considered.” – Dr. Amber SinghRelated Report: Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Implementation Status and Barriers to Compliance
3/21/2023
21:25
VA OIG Healthcare Systems Specialist Discusses New Report on Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Programs
In this episode of Inside Oversight, Dr. Wanda Hunt, a healthcare systems specialist with the VA OIG’s Office of Healthcare Inspections, discusses a recently published report on VHA’s Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Programs. Her team examined the visit frequency for veterans enrolled in these programs between April 2019 and March 2021, as well as evaluated VHA healthcare systems’ contingency planning for veteran medication access during emergencies. Dr. Hunt describes how important intensive community mental health recovery programs are to veterans, especially for those with serious mental illness, and how the pandemic impacted patient visits. She shares how her team conducted the review, analyzed the results, and ultimately made three recommendations addressing visit frequency, the ongoing role of virtual care in delivery of these programs, and contingency planning related to medication access during emergencies. “These types of recovery programs are built on teams having small caseloads and frequent visits in people's communities and homes, and there's good medical evidence showing that this model of care can really improve the lives of people with serious mental illness.” – Dr. Wanda HuntRelated Report: Improvements Recommended in Visit Frequency and Contingency Planning for Emergencies in Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Programs
2/6/2023
33:05
Healthcare Inspector Discusses COVID-19 Outbreak at a Community Living Center in Illinois
Related Report: Failure to Mitigate Risk of and Manage a COVID-19 Outbreak at a Community Living Center at VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, IllinoisThe VA OIG conducted an inspection at the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, Illinois, to determine the validity of allegations, specific to COVID-19 and the Community Living Center (CLC), of failure to observe infection control practices, failure to minimize risk of exposure to COVID-19, inconsistent ongoing testing, and failure to notify residents, families, and staff of positive test results. During the inspection, the OIG identified concerns related to leaders’ post-outbreak actions. The OIG substantiated a failure to observe general infection control practices. Residents and staff did not consistently wear face coverings prior to and at times, after the outbreak. Prior to the outbreak, one CLC nursing staff member was fit tested for an N95 mask and no CLC nursing staff had been trained about powered air purifying respirators. Leaders failed to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Leaders did not respond adequately to a staff exposure, have a plan for the transfer and isolation of residents, implement recommended infection control measures when performing aerosol generating procedures, and continued to hold group therapies. The OIG did not substantiate the facility failed to notify residents, their families, and staff of COVID-19 test results, but did substantiate the lack of a post-baseline testing plan and a failure to test CLC staff after potential exposure. The OIG identified actions taken by leaders following the CLC outbreak lacked input from frontline staff to identify corrective actions and opportunities for improvement.The OIG made 14 recommendations related to review of the failure to manage an outbreak; mask wearing; respiratory personal protective equipment; adherence to guidance on COVID-19 exposure; operability of the bed management system; policy management; development of comprehensive testing plans; communicating family notification policy; operational risk management; and frontline staff inclusion in facility review.
9/8/2022
28:51
Healthcare Inspectors Discuss Issues Related to a Patient's Quality of Care in Ohio's Chillicothe VAMC
Related Report: Failure to Follow a Consult Process Resulting in Undocumented Patient Care at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in OhioThe VA OIG conducted a healthcare inspection for 10 allegations related to the quality and management of patient care and the availability of resources within the Urgent Care Center at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in Ohio.One allegation involved an urgent care provider sending a patient with a T12 vertebrae compression fracture to have chiropractic care at the Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) clinic. The patient returned a week later with a T12 burst fracture and rib fractures.The OIG found that an urgent care provider verbally referred a patient for pain management and not for chiropractic care. However, the OIG found that the urgent care provider did not enter a CAM consult until eight days after seeing the patient. Due to this delay, the chiropractor and clinical massage therapist failed to review the consult prior to seeing the patient. Additionally, the chiropractor and massage therapist could not link documentation to the consult and had no other process to complete the documentation resulting in the failure to document care provided within the medical record.The patient returned to the Urgent Care Center eight days later where a computerized tomography scan showed an acute burst fracture and acute rib fractures. Because of the lack of documentation and provider recall, the OIG could not conclusively determine the relationship between the actions taken by the chiropractor and clinical massage therapist and the patient’s bone fractures.The OIG found the nine additional allegations to be unsupported and lacked merit.The OIG made two recommendations to the Facility Director related to education of providers, chiropractors, and clinical massage therapists on the use of consults and timely documentation, and conducting an internal review of the CAM program processes related to patient care, reviewing consults, scheduling appointments, checking-in patients, and documentation.
