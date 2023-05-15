001. The fresh start effect

Let this first episode be your fresh start as we discuss the fresh start effect. Co-host Greg introduces himself as one of the rotating hosts and shares his background, interests, and experience with early retirement. Next, we introduce the fresh start effect, a phenomenon where people are more likely to tackle their goals immediately following salient temporal landmarks, and how to use it as a tool for personal finance success. A temporal landmark can be developmental milestones, life transitions, and other occasions. Maggie discusses her experience with ending the friends on FIRE podcast and how Inside Out Money is her fresh start. We end with a discussion about how this podcast can help to be your fresh start with your finances, and the best part is you get an ongoing accountability partner every week with new episodes each Monday. Get the full show notes, show references, and more information here: https://insideoutmoney.org/001-the-fresh-start-effect/