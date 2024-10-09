Tune in to explore how the new fire training facility is setting the standard for fire safety and training with guests Sean Daniels, interim fire chief, and Pete Goslin, longtime volunteer firefighter.
15:18
"Inside Lebo: Working for Mt. Lebanon"
This episode of "Inside Lebo" explores the wide variety of job opportunities in Mt. Lebanon with Julie Aquino, human resources manager.
16:04
Snow Removal
One of the many jobs for Mt. Lebanon's Public Works Department is snow removal. Episode guest is Public Works Director Rudy Sukal. Re-run from season 1!
18:54
"Inside Lebo: Holiday Festivities"
Two of Mt. Lebanon's favorite holiday festivities are right around the corner! Economic Development and Commercial Districts Manager Eric Milliron has the scoop on Beverly Brite Nite and the Uptown Winter Market & Holiday Celebration.
16:26
"Inside Lebo: Library Holiday Events
With the holidays just around the corner, it's a busy time of year at Mt. Lebanon Public Library. Our guests are Children's Librarian Rachel Blier and Mandy Mitchell from The Book Cellar, the Friends of the Library's used bookstore. They're here to talk about Jolabokaflod and all the other exciting holiday events.