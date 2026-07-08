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Let’s Talk Bend

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Government
Let’s Talk Bend
Latest episode

49 episodes

  • Let’s Talk Bend

    Water and Fire in the High Desert

    07/08/2026 | 36 mins.
    Can you be both Firewise and WaterWise? ​

    Yes! Protecting your home while conserving water is possible!​

    On this episode of "Let's Talk Bend" hear from local experts as they share practical tips for creating a safer, more resilient home, while conserving one of our most precious resources. From defensible space and fire-resistant landscaping to smart irrigation strategies, this conversation is packed with ideas you can put into action today.​
  • Let’s Talk Bend

    Behind the Badge: A Conversation on Officer Well-Being

    05/15/2026 | 20 mins.
    As we honor National Police Week, we’re shining alight on the people behind the badge and the importance of supporting their well-being. ​

    In this episode, Lieutenant Tommy Russell and Captain Nick Parker share how the Bend Police Department aims to support mental health wellbeing.
  • Let’s Talk Bend

    Transportation Projects: Investing in Safer Streets

    03/20/2026 | 33 mins.
    From road work to safety improvements, Bend has a lot in motion. Join us as we explain how current construction and transportation projects fit together, why timing makes it feel like everything is happening at once, and what it all means for getting around Bend.
  • Let’s Talk Bend

    Art in Public Places

    11/14/2025 | 27 mins.
    In this episode we hear about Art in Public Places, a local non-profit who commission and install sculptures and artwork in Bend’s roundabouts and public spaces. We sat down with the Art in Public Places Board President, a roundabout artist and City of Bend staff who support this work to talk about Bend’s unique art collection.
  • Let’s Talk Bend

    Water Conservation Through Shared Effort

    09/26/2025 | 46 mins.
    In this episode, you’ll hear about water conservation efforts place across our city. We sat down with the City of Bend’s Water Conservation Manager, a Landscape Architect from Bend Park and Recreation, a Lab Analyst from a local beverage company, and two community members that participated in the City’s turf removal program. Together, they share insights, experiences and practical strategies for building a more water conscious community. Tune in to discover how small changes are making a big impact and how you can be a part of the solution.
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About Let’s Talk Bend
Let’s Talk Bend dives deep into local issues through conversations with City of Bend staff, stakeholders and community partners to understand the diverse perspectives that make up our vibrant community.
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