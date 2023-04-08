Inside Bend will come out monthly as we have in-depth discussions with City leaders and staff on topics that are important to life in Bend.
Understanding Cyber Security with Information Security Manager Adam Young
On today’s episode, we’re learning more about a topic that is becoming increasingly important: Cyber security.
The City’s Information Security Manager Adam Young joins us to explain what the City’s doing to keep online data and information safe. He dives into the types of bad actors the City’s trying to combat and explains how the City’s being proactive in order to stop the hackers.
8/4/2023
16:48
Revisiting Wildfire Resiliency with Bend Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Trish Connolly
The Inside Bend podcast is turning two!
Our very first ever podcast came out in July of 2021 and the topic we covered then is just as important today: Wildfire Safety.
So, we’re doing a revisit of that podcast. In it, you will hear from Bend Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Trish Connolly as she gives some great tips on what you can do to help protect your home and the rest of the community from wildfire.
7/7/2023
16:22
Celebrating Public Works with Utilities Program Manager Dan Denning, EIPD Engineering Associate Carrie Theus and Street Supervisor Paul Neiswonger
For this episode of the ‘Inside Bend’ podcast we wanted to honor the great work that the public works department does for the community!
From designing and maintaining roadways to maintaining our water systems, the public works team is at the core of the services that are provided by the City and are the people that keep everything running.
On this episode you’ll hear from three staff members who each play a vital role in our community.
Dan Denning from the Utility Department talks water conservation and even gives some great tips on how you might be able to save some money.
Carrie Theus from the Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department will explain more about the Olney Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvements Project which aims to give more people more options to get around town.
And finally, Paul Neiswonger in the Transportation and Mobility Department dives into the Street Preservation Program and why it’s so important for keeping our good roads good
5/26/2023
30:29
Diving into the Public Safety Survey with Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller
Recently the Bend Police Department released the results of the 2023 Police Survey which gauges community feedback on trust and safety.
We decided to take a closer look at what the survey found with Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller as she explains the results of the survey. We discuss what the department is doing well and what they are looking to improve upon.
5/5/2023
21:44
Understanding the City Budget with Finance Director Janette Townsend
It’s that time of the year where the City sets its budget for the coming two years!
Finance Director Janette Townsend is the guest on the podcast this month as she is here to break down the City budget and explain exactly how and what City funds can be spent on.