In this episode, you’ll hear about water conservation efforts place across our city. We sat down with the City of Bend’s Water Conservation Manager, a Landscape Architect from Bend Park and Recreation, a Lab Analyst from a local beverage company, and two community members that participated in the City’s turf removal program. Together, they share insights, experiences and practical strategies for building a more water conscious community. Tune in to discover how small changes are making a big impact and how you can be a part of the solution.