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475 episodes
- The panel you know and love returns to discuss E3, user generated content, and Ryan Baby Goose.
Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.
Watch episodes with full video on YouTube
Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums
SHOW NOTES:
The Criterion Channel
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
The Samurai and the Prisoner (2026)
Akira Kurosawa
Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry
Costco
Water
Vitamin Water XXX
xXx (2002)
Stella Sacco
1: What’s everybody been up to lately? (03:13)
San Diego Comic-Con
Funko Pop
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Star Trek
Steve Ditko
Kimba the White Lion
Batman
Hutchinson Island
Sea turtle
Crow
Lemming
Sea cucumber
Rabbit
Florida Keys
Jellyfish
America the Beautiful
2 What was E3 like? (12:06)
E3
Dreamcast
PlayStation 2
Crash Bandicoot
NEC Interchannel
PC Engine
The Video Game History Foundation E3 Collection
Carolyn Rauch
The Beatles: Rock Band
Sega Saturn
PlayStation
Electronic Gaming Monthly
Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Game Informer
Spider-Man
3: What are the best implementations of weather effects in video games? (19:27)
Haunted Mansion
Soulslike
Final Fantasy X
Ghostwire: Tokyo
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
Super Mario series
Looney Tunes
Journey to the West
Astro Boy
Astro Bot
Ken Griffey Jr Presents Major League Baseball
Peanut Butter the Speedrunning Dog
Jerry Rice & Nitus’s Dog Football
Hollywood Reporter: ‘Air Bud Returns’ Movie Reboot Sets Cast Ahead of 2026 Release
Variety: Ryan Gosling Cast as Ghost Rider in Marvel Movie
Baby Driver (2017)
Ryan Gosling
Gosling
4: Design a dating game that takes place at the Cheesecake Factory (25:05)
Cheesecake Factory
Applebee’s
Bucca di Beppo
Chipotle
Pia Carrot e Yōkoso!! series
Date Everything
5: Room Check! (32:24)
Game Developer Conference
Children’s Fairyland
“It’s Just Emulation!”: The Challenge of Selling Old Games
It’s Still Emulation: Saving Video Game History Before It’s Too Late
Preserving Game History: It’s Just Us
Bubsy
Gunpla
MS-09 Dom
Advanced Variable Geo
6: SteveWithAB asks, what was a major inflection point for video games that didn’t feel like one at the time? (40:04)
Roblox
Dreams
LittleBigPlanet
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Atari Games Corp. v. Nintendo of America Inc.
7: What is the Emily Wilson’s critique of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey of video games? (45:29)
Emily Wilson
Christopher Nolan
The Odyssey (2026)
NPR: ‘Odyssey’ translator Emily Wilson says Nolan shouldn’t have written the movie himself
Hideo Kojima
Capcom
Dante’s Inferno
Console Wars
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
Stellar Blade
Bayonetta
Dracula
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Sephiroth
Anne Rice
LIGHTNING ROUND: Notable Patreon Characters (54:22)
Recommendations and Outro (01:05:31):
Brandon: Game Industry Hardship Bundle
Ash: Drink more tea
Frank: Go somewhere without an agenda
Jaffe: Magic Every Day with Esper Quinn
This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.
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- Writer and narrative designer Stella Sacco joins Brandon and Esper to cover pandering in games, T4T energy, and dokidokidecahedrons. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Brandon Sheffield, Esper Quinn, and Stella Sacco. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.
Watch episodes with full video on YouTube
Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums
SHOW NOTES:
Joe Rogan
“Dig ’em dig ’em dug dig ’em!”
Italy
Saint Patrick’s Day
Scotland
Czech Republic
Germany
England
Ohio
CNBC: 5 biggest risks of sharing your DNA with consumer genetic-testing companies
North American fur trade
Canada
Russia
Hungary
Mario
Sacco and Vanzetti
Joan Baez & Ennio Morricone - Here’s To You
1: What’s the difference between catering to an audience and pandering to an audience? (03:59)
Fan service
Mass Effect 3 ending controversy
Love and Deepspace
2B
NieR: Automata
NieR
Stellar Blade
Tekken 3
Panda
2: What are some things video game writers have to do that most people don’t think about? (09:19)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
TLC - Waterfalls
3: Are there any examples of studio notes improving a game? (14:42)
I Am the Night
Batman: the Animated Series
Albert Pyun
Cyborg
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Cyberpunk 2077
Pokemon
Game Link Cable
Hideo Kojima
Metal Gear Solid series
George Lucas
4: Which video game romance has the most T4T energy? (21:51)
T4T
Demonschool
Princess Peach
Bowser
Destiny
Eris Morn
The Drifter
Avalanche
Motoko Kusanagi
Tachikoma
Batou
Link
Zelda
Dragon Age II
Mass Effect series
Lady Dimitrescu
Baldur’s Gate III
Shadowheart
Halsin
Karlach
Gale
Tidus
Wakka
Banjo-Kazooie
Bridget
Guilty Gear series
Tracer
Bernard Dowd
ONLINE MULTIPLAYER: Gen Z/Gen Alpha Only! What was your first video game? (27:16)
5: Gaagaagiins asks, why is Mario’s mustache black, but his hair is brown? (35:16)
Super Mario 64
Zohran Mamdani
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
George Costanza
Heihachi Mishima
Persona series
Auron
Sam Elliott
Stellar Blade 2
Diana
Bayonetta
Master Higgins
Master Chief
Cortana
Green Arrow
Sonic the Hedgehog
Shadow the Hedgehog
Espio the Chameleon
6: In video games with dialogue, is it always preferable to have voice acting? (42:11)
Fire Emblem series
Resident Evil 4
Ashley Graham
Forspoken
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Troy Baker
Legend of Dragoon
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Earth Defense Force series
Hulk
Jonathan Hickman
7: What is the Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001) of video games? (52:57)
Street Fighter the Movie the Game
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)
Batman: Arkham series
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Die Hard Arcade
Die Hard (1988)
Star Wars: Episode I - Racer
Knights of the Old Republic series
Platoon
LIGHTNING ROUND: Name Design - Giallo Films (58:40)
Recommendations and Outro (01:11:43):
Stella: The Tainted Cup
Esper: Magic Every Day with Esper Quinn starting August 3, Twinbeard Plays Mario
Brandon: KALX, Poil - Pikiwa, Chubby Checker - Dig Dug, The Anime Corner Store, Freeway (1996)
This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.
Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
- The panel covers game cancellations, Gen Z’s first games, and consummating a game.
Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.
Watch episodes with full video on YouTube
Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums
SHOW NOTES:
Suikoden
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Je suis-koden
“What are you doing dying! Awful! Start over!”
Triceratops
Tyrannosaurus
Pachycephalosaurus
Ankylosaurus
Stegosaurus
Monster Hunter series
1: What game do you think was the first game for the highest percentage of Gen Z gamers? (03:14)
Generation Z
Minecraft
Wii
New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Wii Sports
Guitar Hero series
Angry Birds
Subway Surfers
Roblox
Generation Alpha
Mega Man: Legacy Collection
Nintendo 64
2: What was the longest you have been stuck on a video game? (08:52)
Exile: Wicked Phenomenon
TurboGrafx
Shenmue II
Tomb Raider II
PlayStation
Bubsy
Prima Strategy Guides
GameFAQs
3: What’s the hardest you’ve ever been hit by a video game cancellation? (15:32)
Data West
Bonk RPG
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
SNK
King of Fighters series
Vectorman series
Sonic X-treme
Final Fantasy Versus XIII
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Final Fantasy XV
Forbes: An ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Civil War Game Was Canceled Because Of Yasuke Reaction, US Politics
Red Dead Redemption
Mafia III
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag - Freedom Cry
Castle Wolfenstein series
Kotaku: Warner Bros. Cancels Wonder Woman Game And Shuts Down Shadow Of Mordor Studio
X-Women: The Sinister Virus
EarthBound 64
The Adventures of Batman & Robin
Jesper Kyd
Kingdom Hearts IV
4: If you could replace the words “Press Start” on video game start up screens with any other phrase, what would it be? (21:50)
Insert Credit
Elite Beat Agents
TurboGrafx
Nintendo Entertainment System
Chulip
5: Propelleher asks, what video game character would you trust to house sit for you while you’re away? (26:44)
Kazuma Kiryu
Frey Holland
Big the Cat
Sonic the Hedgehog
King
Jack
Blanka
Chibi-Robo
Servbot
Dr. Robotnik
Scratch
Grounder
Miles “Tails” Prower
Cream the Rabbit
Amy Rose
Knuckles’ Chaotix
Charmy Bee
Cheese the Chao
Blaze the Cat
Goofy
Pluto
6: What do you predict will be the final non-Nintendo game released on a disc? (32:49)
Wii U
Call of Duty series
Sega Genesis
FIFA series
Nintendo Switch 2
PlayStation 2
PlayStation 3
MLB series
Just Dance series
PlayStation 5
Frogger
GameBoy Color
Game Gear
Ms. Pac-Man
7: What is the Chubby Checker’s “Let’s Twist Again” of video games? (36:05)
Chubby Checker
The Twist
Let’s Twist Again
Twistin’ USA
Twist It Up
Do The Freddie
Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake
Bubsy series
Street Fighter II series
Mortal Kombat series
Overwatch 2
Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions
Super Mario 64
Lair
Sixaxis
The Last of Us series
LIGHTNING ROUND: Micro Maker (41:25)
Recommendations and Outro (52:12):
Brandon: Flamin’ Hot Doritos, dried jackfruit, check out your local physical media place and just look around
Frank: That’s It Organic Fruit Crunchables, figure out how to consume media without watching ads because the social contract has been broken
Ash: Fla-Vor-Ice
This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.
Gen Z/Gen Alpha listeners ONLY! Send a one minute or less .mp3 or .wav of yourself sharing your first video game, the games you remember your older siblings playing, or what you think the final Prima Strategy Guide was to show@insertcredit.com and maybe we’ll play it on air in a future episode!
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- Legendary podcaster and founder of Maximum Fun Jesse Thorn joins Ash and Brandon for summer speedruns, a Def Jam: Vendetta update, and the besta Bethesda. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Ash Parrish, Brandon Sheffield, and Jesse Thorn. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.
Watch episodes with full video on YouTube
Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums
SHOW NOTES:
Vampire
Diphthong
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
“Striker to the line! Leg it! Leg it!”
selectbutton podcast
Topher Florence
GameRankings.com
WatchMojo
Splitscreen
Kotaku
Retronauts
Bonk series
PC Engine
Sega Saturn
Taito
Gamasutra
GDC
Jordan, Jesse, Go!
Jordan Morris
Judge John Hodgman
Bullseye with Jesse Thorn
Maximum Fun
Jesse Thorn
Monk
Never Not Funny
Archive.org
1: What’s going on with speedrunning lately? (04:30)
Summer Games Done Quick
Kotaku: 8 Incredible Speedruns You Have To Watch Right Now
Balatro by adef in 1:04:49
Tetris by meme and huff 36:00
Sonic Dream Team by huds601 and Argick in 1:06:25
Hollow Knight: Silksong by mathulu in 1:42:41
Peanut Butter the Speedrunning Dog
Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB by Peanut Butter the Dog & JSR_ in 29:48
Mr. Bones by shmumbler and Spectral in 36:09
Ep. 423 - Explode My Bones
Gracie’s Game Gauntlet
Superman 64
Wayne’s World
Costco Connection
Gray Matter Inc.
The Crow: City of Angels
God Hand
2: How are old bad games bad differently from how new bad games are bad? (11:32)
PowerWash Simulator
Roblox
Call of Ponchy: Mahjong Warfare
3: Design a new Def Jam fighting game for 2026 (17:11)
Def Jam: Vendetta
PaRappa the Rapper
Scarface
Ludacris
WC
Jay-Z
Mankind
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style
Shaq Fu
Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver
Evan Narcisse
Zoe Tunnell
Carmen Electra
Lil’ Kim
Megan Thee Stallion
Bayonetta
Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Crazy Taxi series
Cappadonna
Chap hop
MC Chris
They Might Be Giants
John Hodgman
Musique concrète
Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer
Trap
Grime
Drill
King of Fighters series
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2
Snoop Dogg
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Too Short
Roxanne Shante
Yakuza series
E-40
4: Are video games artsy? (25:27)
Katamari Damacy
Walking simulator
Yume Nikki
Tactile Dome
Viewfinder
5: LeFish asks, would you rather live one year of your life with big head mode, loudly speak like a Mario, or only be able to walk like you’re tank controlled? (34:07)
Big Head Mode
Mario
Tank controls
Charles Martinet
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Yes Man
Eat Pray Love
Granada
Pop’n Tanks!
Bolo
Girls und Panzer series
Armored Core series
Cowboy Bebop
Yoko Kanno
6: What’s the best-a Bethesda? (43:27)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Starfield
Fallout series
IHRA Professional Drag Racing 2005
Mass Effect series
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein 3D
Ghost of Yotei
Kumail Nanjiani
Fallout
Taskmaster
Peacemaker
Steve Agee
Paul Scheer
Suicide Squad
John Ostrander
John Economos
James Gunn
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
Paul Rubens
Dana Gould
Gex
Dr. Zaius
Hanging With Dr. Z
Planet of the Apes series
Blaine Capatch
The Merv Griffin Show (Seinfeld)
LIGHTNING ROUND: Equip This On (56:33)
Iori Yagami
Red
Soma Cruz
Kazuma Kiryu
The Bouncer (Sion Barzahd)
Sora
Kefka
Luso Clemens
Alucard
Tingle
Recommendations and Outro (01:21:18):
Jesse: Delete Out of the Park Baseball off your work computer, The Larry Sanders Show, Vincent Price Art Museum, Vincent Price vs. Peter Lorre in Wine Tasting Contest
Ash: Unbeatable OST, Theater of Blood (1973)
Brandon: Stella Chang’s music, the films of Marc Price
This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.
Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
- Our illustrious panel covers the end of games on discs, Marathon Steve, and how much money Ash has spent on Love and Deepspace. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.
Watch episodes with full video on YouTube
Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums
SHOW NOTES:
You Smoke Too Tough. Your Swag Too Different. Your Bitch Is Too Bad. They’ll Kill You
“You notice a dog smell.”
Taekwondo
Cleveland Dragon Boat Association
Aikido
Bouldering Grades
Bouldering
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)
Rock climbing
1: Can we address Sony? (06:20)
Kotaku: Sony Ending Discs For All New PlayStation Games Starting In 2028
Eurogamer: Sony announces an end to the PS3 and Vita digital stores
Kotaku: PlayStation Is Deleting 551 Movies From Customers’ Accounts
E3 2013: Xbox One
Star Fox
Resident Evil 4
GameCube
GameStop
Kotaku: Xbox Is Reportedly Testing A Way To Digitize Your Physical Games
Funko Pop
Kingdom Hearts series
Tomb Raider series
Bloodborne
Limited Run
FanGamer
Strictly Limited
Statement from VGHF director Frank Cifaldi on the discontinuation of physical PlayStation media, and the closure of the PS3 and PSP digital storefronts.
2: What’s the longest you’ve played a game before realizing you were playing it the wrong way? (12:50)
Aftermath: I Believe In The Idea Of ‘Marathon Steve’
Marathon
Pokemon series
Pidgey
Rattata
Sonic the Hedgehog series
MMO
Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II
PC Engine
Final Fantasy XIV
Infinity Nikki
3: What are the most inventive ways the camera has been used in a video game? (17:56)
Fatal Frame
Nintendo 3DS
Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
Love and Deepspace
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Silent Hill
Silent Hill (2006)
Pac-Man
Karateka
Apple II
Jordan Mechner
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Alfred Hitchcock
Square Enix
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII
4: What should Jaffe do about the fan response to his popular romance game? (24:21)
Kotaku: Love And Deepspace Devs Decide To Cancel New Werewolf Love Interest After Fans Reportedly Send Them Cow Shit
Mass Effect 3 ending controversy
BTS
Metroid series
5: spencergifs asks, how long should it take to make a game? (34:15)
This month’s monthly bonus episode
Riddler
Star Citizen
Blue Prince
Sos Sosowski
Lazy Kickers
Claude
Grand Theft Auto VI
Sega Genesis
Zoop
6: On which non-video game subjects does most or all of your knowledge on them come from video games? (40:35)
Assembly language
Golf
Baseball
R.B.I. Baseball
Volleyball
Haikyu!!
Rock Band series
La Li Lu Le Lo
Templars
Cooking Mama
Nintendo 3DS Guide Louvre
Animal Crossing series
Jiangshi
Where in North Dakota is Carmen Sandiego?
Devils Lake
Persona series
Koryo Tours: Pyongyang Racer
Roger Maris
7: What is The Godfather Part III (1990) of video games? (46:07)
Kingdom Hearts III
Sofia Coppola
Shenmue III
Final Fantasy III
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dino Crisis 3
Fallout series
Atari
Atari Recharged series
Masters of the Universe (2026)
Bubsy series
Sonic the Hedgehog 4
Sonic Mania
Toy Story series
LIGHTNING ROUND: The Price is Sprite (52:04)
Recommendations and Outro (01:04:59):
Frank:
matttt - comic & manga history
Brandon:
The Amstrad GX4000: A VERY Underrated Console | Kim Justice
I Love Boosters (2026)
Quadrophonia - Cozmic Jam
Blu-Ray.com
Auntie Ash’s Self-Care Corner:
Take your shirt off
Write shit down
This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.
Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
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About The Insert Credit Show
A relentlessly on topic smorgasbord of hard hitting video game questions as addressed by a panel of experts. Featuring Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, Brandon Sheffield, and a rotating group of special guests. Hosted by Alex Jaffe. Edited by Esper Quinn. Original music by Kurt Feldman.Podcast website
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