Podcast The Insert Credit Show
A relentlessly on topic smorgasbord of hard hitting video game questions as addressed by a panel of experts. Featuring Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, Brandon Sheffi... More
LeisureVideo Games
A relentlessly on topic smorgasbord of hard hitting video game questions as addressed by a panel of experts. Featuring Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, Brandon Sheffi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 289
  • Ep. 285 - Daria of Sorrow
    The panel returns to classic formation to cover UX design, Microsoft acquisition developments, gross Yoshis, and sellouts within sellouts. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman. Questions this week: From Simone de Rochefort: What else should Microsoft acquire and make exclusive? (03:33) What is The Day The Clown Cried of video games? (10:19) What makes a New Game+ feature the most enticing? (11:41) What are common terms game designers use that game players don’t? (17:10) How can User Interface inform the themes and story of a video game? (24:52) Let’s criticize some things we want to bring attention to. (31:13) Insert Credit Ad Break: Midautumn and Games and Feelings (37:04) JackOakleaf asks: How long should a cutscene be? (39:55) Which video game protagonist’s job would you want to do the least? (48:02) What is The Day The Clown Cried of video games? (54:19) LIGHTNING ROUND: Famicom Feud - Video Game Playboy Appearances (01:02:47) Recommendations and Outro (01:19:47) Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Legend of Zelda series Vanillaware Ltd. Dragon’s Crown Horizon series Halo series Destiny series Britain blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard NieR George Washington Daria Harmy’s Despecialized Edition Call of Duty series Final Fantasy series Street Fighter series The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) The Day the Clown Cried Blue Dragon Sega is officially buying Angry Birds developer Rovio for $775 million OutRun series Yakuza / Ryū ga Gotoku series God of War series Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Kirby games Dizzy series Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Super Mario World Uncharted series Video Game History Foundation Kelsey Lewin User experience design Static mesh Patrick Miller Demonschool Persona 5 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction Batman Begins (2005) Shigeru Miyamoto The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Miyamoto Says Negative Reviews Of Mario Movie Helped It Grow Nintendogs series Gears of War series Half-Life 2 Dolphin Emulator Asus ROG Ally hands-on: Windows but tiny Midautumn Games and Feelings Hideo Kojima Jade Cocoon: Story of the Tamamayu Ninja Gaiden Xenogears / Xenosaga universe Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons series Cooking Mama series L.A. Noire Mappy Super Mario Bros (1993) Bonk series Ridge Racer series Gran Turismo series Twisted Metal series ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Gets Peacock Premiere Date, Teaser The Last Starfighter (1984) David Harbour Stranger Things Project Milo Tommy Tallarico ROBLOX_OOF.mp3 (the hbomberguy video about Tommy Tallarico) Earthworm Jim series Recommendations: Brandon: Plug things on different CRT inputs into different power strips to reduce interference, Bullet Train (2022), Shudder TV if you’re Frank, Joe Bob Briggs Frank: please do not actually mark Video Game History Foundation donations as “for Playboys” This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by Midautumn, Games and Feelings, and patrons like you. Thank you. Subscribe: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
    5/1/2023
    1:26:48
  • Ep. 284 - Let Me Be Frank, with Simone de Rochefort
    What starts as a lively episode with Polygon editor and podcaster Simone de Rochefort becomes something far more interesting when one panelist’s audio goes missing. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, Brandon Sheffield, and Simone de Rochefort. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman. Questions this week: From Frank Cifaldi: What is the Criterion Channel of video games? (10:48) Sega just bought Rovio. Why? (25:29) Simone, please convince the panel board games are good. (32:26) What’s the deal with those TikTok videos that all have Minecraft or Subway Surfer footage playing at the bottom? (38:48) Improv Zone - Video Game Pawn Shop (42:20) Zara asks: Have you ever recognized something deeply personal from your real life inside of a video game? (48:29) From Ash Parrish: Who is the American Mario? (55:24) LIGHTNING ROUND: VIOLENCE ISLAND (01:02:24) Recommendations and Outro (01:25:26) A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED: Elden Ring The Sun Also Rises Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen decimate The Criterion Channel The Criterion Collection Mega Man: Legacy Collection Tubi Letterboxd Rocket Legend of Zelda series DF Retro Shadow of the Colossus GameTap GameFly Yoshio Sakamoto Esper Boukentai Super Metroid Hollow Knight Koji Igarashi Sega is officially buying Angry Birds developer Rovio for $775 million Angry Birds Yakuza / Ryū ga Gotoku series Persona series Sonic the Hedgehog games Bonk series Square Enix launches its first NFT project “It’s not Hitman without IO”: Why Square Enix set the franchise free Small Town Murders Sugar Blast Sonic the Hedgehog: Spinball Proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft Puzzle & Dragons Forbidden City Sleep No More Among Us Ticket to Ride Minecraft Subway Surfers Fontanelle Contra series Gordon Freeman Dragon Quest series Shining Force series Battle Chess Coquí Bloodsport 4: The Dark Kumite (1999) The Bear Diego E. Garcia Casual Birder Sons of the Forest Oh, Deer! Bubsy series Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel Wild Woody Sifu Kao the Kangaroo games Ty the Tasmanian Tiger Vanquish Ezio Auditore da Firenze Grand Theft Auto series Ray Liotta Kratos Diana, Princess of Wales Depeche Mode - New Dress Quiet Shigeru Miyamoto Toad No One Can Stop Mr. Domino Wild Woody Dynamite Headdy Miles “Tails” Prower Penitent One Satan Recommendations: Brandon: Echo Image, Spirit Posession, make more things like game stores and video stores so people can be paid to get baseline experience in a field they care about Simone: Murder, She Wrote Tim: Decision to Leave (2022), The Little Drummer Girl, Interview with the Vampire Brought to you by Midautumn on Steam and patrons like you Subscribe: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
    4/26/2023
    1:36:26
  • Ep. 283 - Oops! All Necrosoft, with Lotte May, Son M., and Jenna Stoeber
    Necrosoft founder Brandon Sheffield sits with Necrosoft programmer Lotte May, Necrosoft producer Son M., and Necrosoft marketing director Jenna Stoeber to mostly talk about romancing Merlin. Hosted by Brandon Sheffield, with Lotte May, Son M., and Jenna Stoeber. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman. Questions this week: What kinds of games should we be making with text? (03:05) What are the best untapped genre mashups in video games? (05:12) What are some under represented vehicles we should be using in games? (09:50) Design a new fantasy sports game. (12:20) What makes relationship systems in games compelling, and how can we make them even more compelling? (16:44) Alex Jaffe asks: If Necrosoft stuck to its original vision of being a game studio that only hires dead people, who would be on the payroll? (23:05) As of April 2023, how can content creators best present their work? (27:32) How will today’s youth silo themselves in the future? (33:31) What’s a question you’ve accidentally built your whole life around answering? (35:52) What part of your job would you be totally fine with AI taking away from you? (41:15) LIGHTNING ROUND: Name Design - Game Companies (43:20) Recommendations and Outro (48:01) Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED: Necrosoft Games Xena Ace Attorney series Dwarf Fortress The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Merlin Game Dev Story Hi-Fi Rush Metal: Hellsinger Dead Space series Wii Vitality Sensor Hovercraft Sea of Thieves Super Monkey Ball series Hyper Gunsport Blitzball Final Fantasy X-2 Opening / Real Emotion Carly Rae Jepsen - E·MO·TION The Sandman Scribblenauts series Love Shore Dragon Age series Kiss Him, Not Me Albert Einstein Jane Austen Louis XIV James Dean I promise, this video is only 9 minutes long Fortnite: Battle Royale Minecraft World of WarCraft Final Fantasy XIV Online Rutger Hauer Isekai Death Report William Gibson Blade Runner (1982) The Green Knight (2021) David Bowie The Hunger (1983) Recommendations: Brandon: Don’t forget to check if something is available new if you buy it Lotte: Necrosoft Games, Watch an episode of the original Gundam series with your friend every week Son: Necrosoft Games, Perfect Garbage Studios, wishlist Love Shore Jenna: twitch.tv/the_jenna, video essay youtube channel, patreon, fuck the algorithm Support on Patreon Contact us at [email protected] about advertising on Insert Credit Show Subscribe: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
    4/17/2023
    54:32
  • Ep. 282 - Bye Forever GDC 2023, with Brandon Sheffield, Liz Ryerson, and Ty Underwood
    Insert Credit reports directly from GDC 2023. Brandon Sheffield relives past GDC memories with new and familiar faces, while Liz Ryerson and Ty Underwood dive into the dark underbelly of Web3 Cryptopits and explore the show floor. Segments: Brandon picks up his badge (00:00) Liz and Ty wait in line (02:33) Brandon interviews Greg Miller about GDC memories (08:10) Ty and Liz interview Evan Balster and Tammy Duplantis about why GDC is bad this year, lines, and lunch (14:46) Brandon hangs out with Ash Parrish in a bar watching baseball (19:13) Liz and Ty cover Web3 and the Trauma Trough with Emily Rose (23:43) Brandon and Vincent Diamante cover planes in hurricanes, cranky old men, and meeting IRC friends (28:28) Liz updates after emceeing the main stage (35:00) Liz and Ty walk the expo hall and talk to Issac Io Schankler (37:30) Brandon talks GDC memories in a bar with Kat Bailey, Wesley Fenlon, Jeremy Parish, and JJSignal (45:07) Liz recovers after a difficult day (54:25) Brandon shares his reason for coming to GDC (and DICE) and shares shoe repair tricks (56:26) Liz tests positive for covid (01:03:50) Ty reports for the Experimental Game Workshop and asks the hard questions (01:05:52) Brandon settles on an Italian restaurant with Frank Cifaldi, Chris Charla, and Kelsey Lewin and share stories (01:10:09) Brandon and Jenn Sandercock have a serendipitous meeting (01:29:02) Ty scours Yerba Buena to get final thoughts on the conference (01:30:09) Brandon gets Jim Stormdancer’s GDC memories (01:32:28) Brandon and Ash Parrish discuss preconceptions, Kirby, Iran, and the giving nature of people at GDC (01:35:25) Ty unwinds with Eva Khoury to get the vibe of the show (01:51:22) Brandon runs into Mimsy and talks parties and Oakland (01:52:04) Ty shares their final thoughts on GDC 2023 (01:55:11) Brandon wraps up the show (01:55:50) Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums Support on Patreon Subscribe: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
    4/10/2023
    1:58:03
  • Ep. 281 - Flawful Loss, with Casey Explosion
    Twitch streamer Casey Explosion joins the panel to talk Resident Evil 4 Remake, Ash Ketchum, and region locked soda machines. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, Brandon Sheffield, and Casey Explosion. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman. Questions this week: Vincent Diamante asks: What’s the most dangerous thing you’ve ever done to obtain a video game? (03:08) Has the Steam Deck lived up to everything we thought it might be? (11:17) How do you pick what to play next? (17:49) How would you end Ash Ketchum’s story? (25:17) Scoregem asks: What games have a button that lets you roleplay? (30:57) Are there any games that do what BioShock can’t? (38:37) What is the least evil big video game company? (45:22) How’s that Resident Evil 4 remake? (51:30) LIGHTNING ROUND: Fursona Royal (55:49) Recommendations and Outro (01:07:18) Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED: Resident Evil series Acclaim Games Midway Games Mortal Kombat series 100 Bullets “Baby Cries” Sketch PlayStation 3 SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Ridge Racer 7 Steam Deck Persona series Yakuza / Ryū ga Gotoku series GPD Win 2 Pandora Slay the Spire Horizon: Zero Dawn Uncharted series Days Gone Assassin’s Creed series MiSTer Valis series Amiga MSX The Walking Dead The Last of Us Asterix and Obelix licensees E3 Has Been Canceled Summer Game Fest Pokémon fans say goodbye to show’s Ash Ketchum Detective Pikachu (2019) The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa A Boy and His Blob Dog’s Life The Video Game Soda Machine Project Castlevania / Akumajō Dracula series Luigi’s Mansion David Cage Dusk SnowRunner Dredge BioShock Cyberpunk 2077 Papers, Please Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Adios Doc Saudi Arabia Is Now Nintendo’s Largest Outside Investor Nintendo will close the Wii U and 3DS eShops on March 27th, 2023 An interesting link for 3DS owners Microsoft earns contract worth up to $21.9 billion to make AR devices for the US Army Unity signs “multi-million dollar” contract to help U.S. government with defense Crunch once again in the spotlight after damning report on The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog Splatoon series Katamari Damacy Keiji Inafune God Hand Recommendations: Frank: Tune in to a future episode of Insert Credit Show if you’d like to hear discussion about the Criterion Channel of Video Games. Casey: twitch.tv/CaseyExplosion, Casey Explosion Steam Curator page Brandon: See if your ceiling fan can go backward for better air distribution, Frankie Rose, Mammoth Volume, Ritsuko Kurosawa Tim: Fuga: Melodies of Steel Support on Patreon Subscribe: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
    4/3/2023
    1:16:30

About The Insert Credit Show

A relentlessly on topic smorgasbord of hard hitting video game questions as addressed by a panel of experts. Featuring Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, Brandon Sheffield, and a rotating group of special guests. Hosted by Alex Jaffe. Edited by Esper Quinn. Original music by Kurt Feldman.

