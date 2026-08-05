The panel covers game cancellations, Gen Z’s first games, and consummating a game.



Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.



Watch episodes with full video on YouTube



Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums



SHOW NOTES:



Suikoden



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Je suis-koden



“What are you doing dying! Awful! Start over!”



Triceratops



Tyrannosaurus



Pachycephalosaurus



Ankylosaurus



Stegosaurus



Monster Hunter series



1: What game do you think was the first game for the highest percentage of Gen Z gamers? (03:14)



Generation Z



Minecraft



Wii



New Super Mario Bros. Wii



Wii Sports



Guitar Hero series



Angry Birds



Subway Surfers



Roblox



Generation Alpha



Mega Man: Legacy Collection



Nintendo 64



2: What was the longest you have been stuck on a video game? (08:52)



Exile: Wicked Phenomenon



TurboGrafx



Shenmue II



Tomb Raider II



PlayStation



Bubsy



Prima Strategy Guides



GameFAQs



3: What’s the hardest you’ve ever been hit by a video game cancellation? (15:32)



Data West



Bonk RPG



Yakuza: Like a Dragon



SNK



King of Fighters series



Vectorman series



Sonic X-treme



Final Fantasy Versus XIII



Final Fantasy XIII-2



Final Fantasy XV



Forbes: An ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Civil War Game Was Canceled Because Of Yasuke Reaction, US Politics



Red Dead Redemption



Mafia III



Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag - Freedom Cry



Castle Wolfenstein series



Kotaku: Warner Bros. Cancels Wonder Woman Game And Shuts Down Shadow Of Mordor Studio



X-Women: The Sinister Virus



EarthBound 64



The Adventures of Batman & Robin



Jesper Kyd



Kingdom Hearts IV



4: If you could replace the words “Press Start” on video game start up screens with any other phrase, what would it be? (21:50)



Insert Credit



Elite Beat Agents



TurboGrafx



Nintendo Entertainment System



Chulip



5: Propelleher asks, what video game character would you trust to house sit for you while you’re away? (26:44)



Kazuma Kiryu



Frey Holland



Big the Cat



Sonic the Hedgehog



King



Jack



Blanka



Chibi-Robo



Servbot



Dr. Robotnik



Scratch



Grounder



Miles “Tails” Prower



Cream the Rabbit



Amy Rose



Knuckles’ Chaotix



Charmy Bee



Cheese the Chao



Blaze the Cat



Goofy



Pluto



6: What do you predict will be the final non-Nintendo game released on a disc? (32:49)



Wii U



Call of Duty series



Sega Genesis



FIFA series



Nintendo Switch 2



PlayStation 2



PlayStation 3



MLB series



Just Dance series



PlayStation 5



Frogger



GameBoy Color



Game Gear



Ms. Pac-Man



7: What is the Chubby Checker’s “Let’s Twist Again” of video games? (36:05)



Chubby Checker



The Twist



Let’s Twist Again



Twistin’ USA



Twist It Up



Do The Freddie



Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake



Bubsy series



Street Fighter II series



Mortal Kombat series



Overwatch 2



Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions



Super Mario 64



Lair



Sixaxis



The Last of Us series



LIGHTNING ROUND: Micro Maker (41:25)



Recommendations and Outro (52:12):



Brandon: Flamin’ Hot Doritos, dried jackfruit, check out your local physical media place and just look around



Frank: That’s It Organic Fruit Crunchables, figure out how to consume media without watching ads because the social contract has been broken



Ash: Fla-Vor-Ice



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Gen Z/Gen Alpha listeners ONLY! Send a one minute or less .mp3 or .wav of yourself sharing your first video game, the games you remember your older siblings playing, or what you think the final Prima Strategy Guide was to show@insertcredit.com and maybe we’ll play it on air in a future episode!



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