Ep. 281 - Flawful Loss, with Casey Explosion

Twitch streamer Casey Explosion joins the panel to talk Resident Evil 4 Remake, Ash Ketchum, and region locked soda machines. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Tim Rogers, Brandon Sheffield, and Casey Explosion. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman. Questions this week: Vincent Diamante asks: What's the most dangerous thing you've ever done to obtain a video game? (03:08) Has the Steam Deck lived up to everything we thought it might be? (11:17) How do you pick what to play next? (17:49) How would you end Ash Ketchum's story? (25:17) Scoregem asks: What games have a button that lets you roleplay? (30:57) Are there any games that do what BioShock can't? (38:37) What is the least evil big video game company? (45:22) How's that Resident Evil 4 remake? (51:30) LIGHTNING ROUND: Fursona Royal (55:49) Recommendations and Outro (01:07:18) Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED: Resident Evil series Acclaim Games Midway Games Mortal Kombat series 100 Bullets "Baby Cries" Sketch PlayStation 3 SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Ridge Racer 7 Steam Deck Persona series Yakuza / Ryū ga Gotoku series GPD Win 2 Pandora Slay the Spire Horizon: Zero Dawn Uncharted series Days Gone Assassin's Creed series MiSTer Valis series Amiga MSX The Walking Dead The Last of Us Asterix and Obelix licensees E3 Has Been Canceled Summer Game Fest Pokémon fans say goodbye to show's Ash Ketchum Detective Pikachu (2019) The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa A Boy and His Blob Dog's Life The Video Game Soda Machine Project Castlevania / Akumajō Dracula series Luigi's Mansion David Cage Dusk SnowRunner Dredge BioShock Cyberpunk 2077 Papers, Please Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Adios Doc Saudi Arabia Is Now Nintendo's Largest Outside Investor Nintendo will close the Wii U and 3DS eShops on March 27th, 2023 An interesting link for 3DS owners Microsoft earns contract worth up to $21.9 billion to make AR devices for the US Army Unity signs "multi-million dollar" contract to help U.S. government with defense Crunch once again in the spotlight after damning report on The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog Splatoon series Katamari Damacy Keiji Inafune God Hand Recommendations: Frank: Tune in to a future episode of Insert Credit Show if you'd like to hear discussion about the Criterion Channel of Video Games. Casey: twitch.tv/CaseyExplosion, Casey Explosion Steam Curator page Brandon: See if your ceiling fan can go backward for better air distribution, Frankie Rose, Mammoth Volume, Ritsuko Kurosawa Tim: Fuga: Melodies of Steel