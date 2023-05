Ep. 283 - Oops! All Necrosoft, with Lotte May, Son M., and Jenna Stoeber

Necrosoft founder Brandon Sheffield sits with Necrosoft programmer Lotte May, Necrosoft producer Son M., and Necrosoft marketing director Jenna Stoeber to mostly talk about romancing Merlin. Hosted by Brandon Sheffield, with Lotte May, Son M., and Jenna Stoeber. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman. Questions this week: What kinds of games should we be making with text? (03:05) What are the best untapped genre mashups in video games? (05:12) What are some under represented vehicles we should be using in games? (09:50) Design a new fantasy sports game. (12:20) What makes relationship systems in games compelling, and how can we make them even more compelling? (16:44) Alex Jaffe asks: If Necrosoft stuck to its original vision of being a game studio that only hires dead people, who would be on the payroll? (23:05) As of April 2023, how can content creators best present their work? (27:32) How will today’s youth silo themselves in the future? (33:31) What’s a question you’ve accidentally built your whole life around answering? (35:52) What part of your job would you be totally fine with AI taking away from you? (41:15) LIGHTNING ROUND: Name Design - Game Companies (43:20) Recommendations and Outro (48:01) Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED: Necrosoft Games Xena Ace Attorney series Dwarf Fortress The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Merlin Game Dev Story Hi-Fi Rush Metal: Hellsinger Dead Space series Wii Vitality Sensor Hovercraft Sea of Thieves Super Monkey Ball series Hyper Gunsport Blitzball Final Fantasy X-2 Opening / Real Emotion Carly Rae Jepsen - E·MO·TION The Sandman Scribblenauts series Love Shore Dragon Age series Kiss Him, Not Me Albert Einstein Jane Austen Louis XIV James Dean I promise, this video is only 9 minutes long Fortnite: Battle Royale Minecraft World of WarCraft Final Fantasy XIV Online Rutger Hauer Isekai Death Report William Gibson Blade Runner (1982) The Green Knight (2021) David Bowie The Hunger (1983) Recommendations: Brandon: Don’t forget to check if something is available new if you buy it Lotte: Necrosoft Games, Watch an episode of the original Gundam series with your friend every week Son: Necrosoft Games, Perfect Garbage Studios, wishlist Love Shore Jenna: twitch.tv/the_jenna, video essay youtube channel, patreon, fuck the algorithm Support on Patreon Contact us at [email protected] about advertising on Insert Credit Show Subscribe: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more!