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The Insert Credit Show

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LeisureVideo Games
The Insert Credit Show
Latest episode

475 episodes

  • The Insert Credit Show

    Ep. 452 - Ground Bud

    08/03/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    The panel you know and love returns to discuss E3, user generated content, and Ryan Baby Goose.

    Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.

    Watch episodes with full video on YouTube

    Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums

    SHOW NOTES:

    The Criterion Channel

    Kiyoshi Kurosawa

    The Samurai and the Prisoner (2026)

    Akira Kurosawa

    Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

    Costco

    Water

    Vitamin Water XXX

    xXx (2002)

    Stella Sacco

    1: What’s everybody been up to lately? (03:13)

    San Diego Comic-Con

    Funko Pop

    Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Star Trek

    Steve Ditko

    Kimba the White Lion

    Batman

    Hutchinson Island

    Sea turtle

    Crow

    Lemming

    Sea cucumber

    Rabbit

    Florida Keys

    Jellyfish

    America the Beautiful

    2 What was E3 like? (12:06)

    E3

    Dreamcast

    PlayStation 2

    Crash Bandicoot

    NEC Interchannel

    PC Engine

    The Video Game History Foundation E3 Collection

    Carolyn Rauch

    The Beatles: Rock Band

    Sega Saturn

    PlayStation

    Electronic Gaming Monthly

    Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

    Game Informer

    Spider-Man

    3: What are the best implementations of weather effects in video games? (19:27)

    Haunted Mansion

    Soulslike

    Final Fantasy X

    Ghostwire: Tokyo

    The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

    Super Mario series

    Looney Tunes

    Journey to the West

    Astro Boy

    Astro Bot

    Ken Griffey Jr Presents Major League Baseball

    Peanut Butter the Speedrunning Dog

    Jerry Rice & Nitus’s Dog Football

    Hollywood Reporter: ‘Air Bud Returns’ Movie Reboot Sets Cast Ahead of 2026 Release

    Variety: Ryan Gosling Cast as Ghost Rider in Marvel Movie

    Baby Driver (2017)

    Ryan Gosling

    Gosling

    4: Design a dating game that takes place at the Cheesecake Factory (25:05)

    Cheesecake Factory

    Applebee’s

    Bucca di Beppo

    Chipotle

    Pia Carrot e Yōkoso!! series

    Date Everything

    5: Room Check! (32:24)

    Game Developer Conference

    Children’s Fairyland

    “It’s Just Emulation!”: The Challenge of Selling Old Games

    It’s Still Emulation: Saving Video Game History Before It’s Too Late

    Preserving Game History: It’s Just Us

    Bubsy

    Gunpla

    MS-09 Dom

    Advanced Variable Geo

    6: SteveWithAB asks, what was a major inflection point for video games that didn’t feel like one at the time? (40:04)

    Roblox

    Dreams

    LittleBigPlanet

    Minecraft

    Elden Ring

    Atari Games Corp. v. Nintendo of America Inc.

    7: What is the Emily Wilson’s critique of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey of video games? (45:29)

    Emily Wilson

    Christopher Nolan

    The Odyssey (2026)

    NPR: ‘Odyssey’ translator Emily Wilson says Nolan shouldn’t have written the movie himself

    Hideo Kojima

    Capcom

    Dante’s Inferno

    Console Wars

    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

    Stellar Blade

    Bayonetta

    Dracula

    Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

    Sephiroth

    Anne Rice

    LIGHTNING ROUND: Notable Patreon Characters (54:22)

    Recommendations and Outro (01:05:31):

    Brandon: Game Industry Hardship Bundle

    Ash: Drink more tea

    Frank: Go somewhere without an agenda

    Jaffe: Magic Every Day with Esper Quinn

    This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.

    Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
  • The Insert Credit Show

    Ep. 451 - Big Dick 3, with Stella Sacco

    07/27/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Writer and narrative designer Stella Sacco joins Brandon and Esper to cover pandering in games, T4T energy, and dokidokidecahedrons. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Brandon Sheffield, Esper Quinn, and Stella Sacco. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.

    Watch episodes with full video on YouTube

    Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums

    SHOW NOTES:

    Joe Rogan

    “Dig ’em dig ’em dug dig ’em!”

    Italy

    Saint Patrick’s Day

    Scotland

    Czech Republic

    Germany

    England

    Ohio

    CNBC: 5 biggest risks of sharing your DNA with consumer genetic-testing companies

    North American fur trade

    Canada

    Russia

    Hungary

    Mario

    Sacco and Vanzetti

    Joan Baez & Ennio Morricone - Here’s To You

    1: What’s the difference between catering to an audience and pandering to an audience? (03:59)

    Fan service

    Mass Effect 3 ending controversy

    Love and Deepspace

    2B

    NieR: Automata

    NieR

    Stellar Blade

    Tekken 3

    Panda

    2: What are some things video game writers have to do that most people don’t think about? (09:19)

    Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

    TLC - Waterfalls

    3: Are there any examples of studio notes improving a game? (14:42)

    I Am the Night

    Batman: the Animated Series

    Albert Pyun

    Cyborg

    Jean-Claude Van Damme

    Cyberpunk 2077

    Pokemon

    Game Link Cable

    Hideo Kojima

    Metal Gear Solid series

    George Lucas

    4: Which video game romance has the most T4T energy? (21:51)

    T4T

    Demonschool

    Princess Peach

    Bowser

    Destiny

    Eris Morn

    The Drifter

    Avalanche

    Motoko Kusanagi

    Tachikoma

    Batou

    Link

    Zelda

    Dragon Age II

    Mass Effect series

    Lady Dimitrescu

    Baldur’s Gate III

    Shadowheart

    Halsin

    Karlach

    Gale

    Tidus

    Wakka

    Banjo-Kazooie

    Bridget

    Guilty Gear series

    Tracer

    Bernard Dowd

    ONLINE MULTIPLAYER: Gen Z/Gen Alpha Only! What was your first video game? (27:16)

    5: Gaagaagiins asks, why is Mario’s mustache black, but his hair is brown? (35:16)

    Super Mario 64

    Zohran Mamdani

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    George Costanza

    Heihachi Mishima

    Persona series

    Auron

    Sam Elliott

    Stellar Blade 2

    Diana

    Bayonetta

    Master Higgins

    Master Chief

    Cortana

    Green Arrow

    Sonic the Hedgehog

    Shadow the Hedgehog

    Espio the Chameleon

    6: In video games with dialogue, is it always preferable to have voice acting? (42:11)

    Fire Emblem series

    Resident Evil 4

    Ashley Graham

    Forspoken

    Xenoblade Chronicles 3

    Troy Baker

    Legend of Dragoon

    Tom Clancy’s The Division

    Earth Defense Force series

    Hulk

    Jonathan Hickman

    7: What is the Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001) of video games? (52:57)

    Street Fighter the Movie the Game

    Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

    Batman: Arkham series

    Final Fantasy VII Remake

    Die Hard Arcade

    Die Hard (1988)

    Star Wars: Episode I - Racer

    Knights of the Old Republic series

    Platoon

    LIGHTNING ROUND: Name Design - Giallo Films (58:40)

    Recommendations and Outro (01:11:43):

    Stella: The Tainted Cup

    Esper: Magic Every Day with Esper Quinn starting August 3, Twinbeard Plays Mario

    Brandon: KALX, Poil - Pikiwa, Chubby Checker - Dig Dug, The Anime Corner Store, Freeway (1996)

    This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.

    Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
  • The Insert Credit Show

    Ep. 450 - The Italian Hyphen

    07/20/2026 | 1h
    The panel covers game cancellations, Gen Z’s first games, and consummating a game.

    Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.

    Watch episodes with full video on YouTube

    Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums

    SHOW NOTES:

    Suikoden

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

    Je suis-koden

    “What are you doing dying! Awful! Start over!”

    Triceratops

    Tyrannosaurus

    Pachycephalosaurus

    Ankylosaurus

    Stegosaurus

    Monster Hunter series

    1: What game do you think was the first game for the highest percentage of Gen Z gamers? (03:14)

    Generation Z

    Minecraft

    Wii

    New Super Mario Bros. Wii

    Wii Sports

    Guitar Hero series

    Angry Birds

    Subway Surfers

    Roblox

    Generation Alpha

    Mega Man: Legacy Collection

    Nintendo 64

    2: What was the longest you have been stuck on a video game? (08:52)

    Exile: Wicked Phenomenon

    TurboGrafx

    Shenmue II

    Tomb Raider II

    PlayStation

    Bubsy

    Prima Strategy Guides

    GameFAQs

    3: What’s the hardest you’ve ever been hit by a video game cancellation? (15:32)

    Data West

    Bonk RPG

    Yakuza: Like a Dragon

    SNK

    King of Fighters series

    Vectorman series

    Sonic X-treme

    Final Fantasy Versus XIII

    Final Fantasy XIII-2

    Final Fantasy XV

    Forbes: An ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Civil War Game Was Canceled Because Of Yasuke Reaction, US Politics

    Red Dead Redemption

    Mafia III

    Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag - Freedom Cry

    Castle Wolfenstein series

    Kotaku: Warner Bros. Cancels Wonder Woman Game And Shuts Down Shadow Of Mordor Studio

    X-Women: The Sinister Virus

    EarthBound 64

    The Adventures of Batman & Robin

    Jesper Kyd

    Kingdom Hearts IV

    4: If you could replace the words “Press Start” on video game start up screens with any other phrase, what would it be? (21:50)

    Insert Credit

    Elite Beat Agents

    TurboGrafx

    Nintendo Entertainment System

    Chulip

    5: Propelleher asks, what video game character would you trust to house sit for you while you’re away? (26:44)

    Kazuma Kiryu

    Frey Holland

    Big the Cat

    Sonic the Hedgehog

    King

    Jack

    Blanka

    Chibi-Robo

    Servbot

    Dr. Robotnik

    Scratch

    Grounder

    Miles “Tails” Prower

    Cream the Rabbit

    Amy Rose

    Knuckles’ Chaotix

    Charmy Bee

    Cheese the Chao

    Blaze the Cat

    Goofy

    Pluto

    6: What do you predict will be the final non-Nintendo game released on a disc? (32:49)

    Wii U

    Call of Duty series

    Sega Genesis

    FIFA series

    Nintendo Switch 2

    PlayStation 2

    PlayStation 3

    MLB series

    Just Dance series

    PlayStation 5

    Frogger

    GameBoy Color

    Game Gear

    Ms. Pac-Man

    7: What is the Chubby Checker’s “Let’s Twist Again” of video games? (36:05)

    Chubby Checker

    The Twist

    Let’s Twist Again

    Twistin’ USA

    Twist It Up

    Do The Freddie

    Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

    Bubsy series

    Street Fighter II series

    Mortal Kombat series

    Overwatch 2

    Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions

    Super Mario 64

    Lair

    Sixaxis

    The Last of Us series

    LIGHTNING ROUND: Micro Maker (41:25)

    Recommendations and Outro (52:12):

    Brandon: Flamin’ Hot Doritos, dried jackfruit, check out your local physical media place and just look around

    Frank: That’s It Organic Fruit Crunchables, figure out how to consume media without watching ads because the social contract has been broken

    Ash: Fla-Vor-Ice

    This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.

    Gen Z/Gen Alpha listeners ONLY! Send a one minute or less .mp3 or .wav of yourself sharing your first video game, the games you remember your older siblings playing, or what you think the final Prima Strategy Guide was to show@insertcredit.com and maybe we’ll play it on air in a future episode!

    Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
  • The Insert Credit Show

    Ep. 449 - Gathering Lavender, with Jesse Thorn

    07/13/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Legendary podcaster and founder of Maximum Fun Jesse Thorn joins Ash and Brandon for summer speedruns, a Def Jam: Vendetta update, and the besta Bethesda. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Ash Parrish, Brandon Sheffield, and Jesse Thorn. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.

    Watch episodes with full video on YouTube

    Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums

    SHOW NOTES:

    Vampire

    Diphthong

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    “Striker to the line! Leg it! Leg it!”

    selectbutton podcast

    Topher Florence

    GameRankings.com

    WatchMojo

    Splitscreen

    Kotaku

    Retronauts

    Bonk series

    PC Engine

    Sega Saturn

    Taito

    Gamasutra

    GDC

    Jordan, Jesse, Go!

    Jordan Morris

    Judge John Hodgman

    Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

    Maximum Fun

    Jesse Thorn

    Monk

    Never Not Funny

    Archive.org

    1: What’s going on with speedrunning lately? (04:30)

    Summer Games Done Quick

    Kotaku: 8 Incredible Speedruns You Have To Watch Right Now

    Balatro by adef in 1:04:49

    Tetris by meme and huff 36:00

    Sonic Dream Team by huds601 and Argick in 1:06:25

    Hollow Knight: Silksong by mathulu in 1:42:41

    Peanut Butter the Speedrunning Dog

    Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB by Peanut Butter the Dog & JSR_ in 29:48

    Mr. Bones by shmumbler and Spectral in 36:09

    Ep. 423 - Explode My Bones

    Gracie’s Game Gauntlet

    Superman 64

    Wayne’s World

    Costco Connection

    Gray Matter Inc.

    The Crow: City of Angels

    God Hand

    2: How are old bad games bad differently from how new bad games are bad? (11:32)

    PowerWash Simulator

    Roblox

    Call of Ponchy: Mahjong Warfare

    3: Design a new Def Jam fighting game for 2026 (17:11)

    Def Jam: Vendetta

    PaRappa the Rapper

    Scarface

    Ludacris

    WC

    Jay-Z

    Mankind

    Stone Cold Steve Austin

    Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style

    Shaq Fu

    Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver

    Evan Narcisse

    Zoe Tunnell

    Carmen Electra

    Lil’ Kim

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Bayonetta

    Umamusume: Pretty Derby

    Crazy Taxi series

    Cappadonna

    Chap hop

    MC Chris

    They Might Be Giants

    John Hodgman

    Musique concrète

    Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer

    Trap

    Grime

    Drill

    King of Fighters series

    Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

    Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2

    Snoop Dogg

    Jean-Michel Basquiat

    Too Short

    Roxanne Shante

    Yakuza series

    E-40

    4: Are video games artsy? (25:27)

    Katamari Damacy

    Walking simulator

    Yume Nikki

    Tactile Dome

    Viewfinder

    5: LeFish asks, would you rather live one year of your life with big head mode, loudly speak like a Mario, or only be able to walk like you’re tank controlled? (34:07)

    Big Head Mode

    Mario

    Tank controls

    Charles Martinet

    Metaphor: ReFantazio

    Yes Man

    Eat Pray Love

    Granada

    Pop’n Tanks!

    Bolo

    Girls und Panzer series

    Armored Core series

    Cowboy Bebop

    Yoko Kanno

    6: What’s the best-a Bethesda? (43:27)

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

    Starfield

    Fallout series

    IHRA Professional Drag Racing 2005

    Mass Effect series

    Ghostwire: Tokyo

    Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

    Wolfenstein 3D

    Ghost of Yotei

    Kumail Nanjiani

    Fallout

    Taskmaster

    Peacemaker

    Steve Agee

    Paul Scheer

    Suicide Squad

    John Ostrander

    John Economos

    James Gunn

    Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

    Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

    Paul Rubens

    Dana Gould

    Gex

    Dr. Zaius

    Hanging With Dr. Z

    Planet of the Apes series

    Blaine Capatch

    The Merv Griffin Show (Seinfeld)

    LIGHTNING ROUND: Equip This On (56:33)

    Iori Yagami

    Red

    Soma Cruz

    Kazuma Kiryu

    The Bouncer (Sion Barzahd)

    Sora

    Kefka

    Luso Clemens

    Alucard

    Tingle

    Recommendations and Outro (01:21:18):

    Jesse: Delete Out of the Park Baseball off your work computer, The Larry Sanders Show, Vincent Price Art Museum, Vincent Price vs. Peter Lorre in Wine Tasting Contest

    Ash: Unbeatable OST, Theater of Blood (1973)

    Brandon: Stella Chang’s music, the films of Marc Price

    This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.

    Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
  • The Insert Credit Show

    Ep. 448 - Werewolf Cancellation

    07/06/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Our illustrious panel covers the end of games on discs, Marathon Steve, and how much money Ash has spent on Love and Deepspace. Hosted by Alex Jaffe, with Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, and Brandon Sheffield. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.

    Watch episodes with full video on YouTube

    Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums

    SHOW NOTES:

    You Smoke Too Tough. Your Swag Too Different. Your Bitch Is Too Bad. They’ll Kill You

    “You notice a dog smell.”

    Taekwondo

    Cleveland Dragon Boat Association

    Aikido

    Bouldering Grades

    Bouldering

    Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

    Rock climbing

    1: Can we address Sony? (06:20)

    Kotaku: Sony Ending Discs For All New PlayStation Games Starting In 2028

    Eurogamer: Sony announces an end to the PS3 and Vita digital stores

    Kotaku: PlayStation Is Deleting 551 Movies From Customers’ Accounts

    E3 2013: Xbox One

    Star Fox

    Resident Evil 4

    GameCube

    GameStop

    Kotaku: Xbox Is Reportedly Testing A Way To Digitize Your Physical Games

    Funko Pop

    Kingdom Hearts series

    Tomb Raider series

    Bloodborne

    Limited Run

    FanGamer

    Strictly Limited

    Statement from VGHF director Frank Cifaldi on the discontinuation of physical PlayStation media, and the closure of the PS3 and PSP digital storefronts.

    2: What’s the longest you’ve played a game before realizing you were playing it the wrong way? (12:50)

    Aftermath: I Believe In The Idea Of ‘Marathon Steve’

    Marathon

    Pokemon series

    Pidgey

    Rattata

    Sonic the Hedgehog series

    MMO

    Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II

    PC Engine

    Final Fantasy XIV

    Infinity Nikki

    3: What are the most inventive ways the camera has been used in a video game? (17:56)

    Fatal Frame

    Nintendo 3DS

    Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

    Love and Deepspace

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Silent Hill

    Silent Hill (2006)

    Pac-Man

    Karateka

    Apple II

    Jordan Mechner

    LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

    Alfred Hitchcock

    Square Enix

    Final Fantasy VII

    Final Fantasy VIII

    4: What should Jaffe do about the fan response to his popular romance game? (24:21)

    Kotaku: Love And Deepspace Devs Decide To Cancel New Werewolf Love Interest After Fans Reportedly Send Them Cow Shit

    Mass Effect 3 ending controversy

    BTS

    Metroid series

    5: spencergifs asks, how long should it take to make a game? (34:15)

    This month’s monthly bonus episode

    Riddler

    Star Citizen

    Blue Prince

    Sos Sosowski

    Lazy Kickers

    Claude

    Grand Theft Auto VI

    Sega Genesis

    Zoop

    6: On which non-video game subjects does most or all of your knowledge on them come from video games? (40:35)

    Assembly language

    Golf

    Baseball

    R.B.I. Baseball

    Volleyball

    Haikyu!!

    Rock Band series

    La Li Lu Le Lo

    Templars

    Cooking Mama

    Nintendo 3DS Guide Louvre

    Animal Crossing series

    Jiangshi

    Where in North Dakota is Carmen Sandiego?

    Devils Lake

    Persona series

    Koryo Tours: Pyongyang Racer

    Roger Maris

    7: What is The Godfather Part III (1990) of video games? (46:07)

    Kingdom Hearts III

    Sofia Coppola

    Shenmue III

    Final Fantasy III

    Dragon Age: The Veilguard

    Dino Crisis 3

    Fallout series

    Atari

    Atari Recharged series

    Masters of the Universe (2026)

    Bubsy series

    Sonic the Hedgehog 4

    Sonic Mania

    Toy Story series

    LIGHTNING ROUND: The Price is Sprite (52:04)

    Recommendations and Outro (01:04:59):

    Frank:

    matttt - comic & manga history

    Brandon:

    The Amstrad GX4000: A VERY Underrated Console | Kim Justice

    I Love Boosters (2026)

    Quadrophonia - Cozmic Jam

    Blu-Ray.com

    Auntie Ash’s Self-Care Corner:

    Take your shirt off

    Write shit down

    This week’s Insert Credit Show is brought to you by patrons like you. Thank you.

    Subscribe: RSS, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more!
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About The Insert Credit Show
A relentlessly on topic smorgasbord of hard hitting video game questions as addressed by a panel of experts. Featuring Frank Cifaldi, Ash Parrish, Brandon Sheffield, and a rotating group of special guests. Hosted by Alex Jaffe. Edited by Esper Quinn. Original music by Kurt Feldman.
Podcast website
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