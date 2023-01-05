Ep. 283 - Oops! All Necrosoft, with Lotte May, Son M., and Jenna Stoeber
Necrosoft founder Brandon Sheffield sits with Necrosoft programmer Lotte May, Necrosoft producer Son M., and Necrosoft marketing director Jenna Stoeber to mostly talk about romancing Merlin. Hosted by Brandon Sheffield, with Lotte May, Son M., and Jenna Stoeber. Edited by Esper Quinn, original music by Kurt Feldman.
Questions this week:
What kinds of games should we be making with text? (03:05)
What are the best untapped genre mashups in video games? (05:12)
What are some under represented vehicles we should be using in games? (09:50)
Design a new fantasy sports game. (12:20)
What makes relationship systems in games compelling, and how can we make them even more compelling? (16:44)
Alex Jaffe asks: If Necrosoft stuck to its original vision of being a game studio that only hires dead people, who would be on the payroll? (23:05)
As of April 2023, how can content creators best present their work? (27:32)
How will today’s youth silo themselves in the future? (33:31)
What’s a question you’ve accidentally built your whole life around answering? (35:52)
What part of your job would you be totally fine with AI taking away from you? (41:15)
LIGHTNING ROUND: Name Design - Game Companies (43:20)
Recommendations and Outro (48:01)
Discuss this episode in the Insert Credit Forums
A SMALL SELECTION OF THINGS REFERENCED:
Necrosoft Games
Xena
Ace Attorney series
Dwarf Fortress
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Merlin
Game Dev Story
Hi-Fi Rush
Metal: Hellsinger
Dead Space series
Wii Vitality Sensor
Hovercraft
Sea of Thieves
Super Monkey Ball series
Hyper Gunsport
Blitzball
Final Fantasy X-2 Opening / Real Emotion
Carly Rae Jepsen - E·MO·TION
The Sandman
Scribblenauts series
Love Shore
Dragon Age series
Kiss Him, Not Me
Albert Einstein
Jane Austen
Louis XIV
James Dean
I promise, this video is only 9 minutes long
Fortnite: Battle Royale
Minecraft
World of WarCraft
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Rutger Hauer
Isekai Death Report
William Gibson
Blade Runner (1982)
The Green Knight (2021)
David Bowie
The Hunger (1983)
Recommendations:
Brandon: Don’t forget to check if something is available new if you buy it
Lotte: Necrosoft Games, Watch an episode of the original Gundam series with your friend every week
Son: Necrosoft Games, Perfect Garbage Studios, wishlist Love Shore
Jenna: twitch.tv/the_jenna, video essay youtube channel, patreon, fuck the algorithm
