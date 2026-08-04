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535 episodes
- Listener Stories Volume 54 brought to you by ghosts who were just showing where they were meant to be, an insane-asylum escapee (?), gut-instinct reminders, and Marlene!!!
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- Maggie Hume was 20‑year‑oldwoman from Battle Creek, Michigan who was found murdered on August 18, 1982, after failing to show up for work. The investigation quickly split between the Battle Creek Police, who suspected her boyfriend Jay Carter, and the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, who believed her downstairs neighbor Michael Ronning was responsible. Because the two agencies could not agree on a suspect, the case stalled and was never brought to trial. Today, Maggie is remembered as a kind, dependable young woman whose murder remains one of Michigan’s most haunting cold cases.
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- On one horrific night in July 1966, Richard Speck methodically murdered 8 nursing students in Chicago, Illinois. After breaking into a townhouse on E. 100th St., Speck, who had a long criminal history, took the lives of eight young women who were just a month away from graduating. He has now become known as one of America’s first “mass murderers”, but the victims are what are more important. Gloria Davy, Patricia Matusek, Nina Jo Schmale, Pamela Wilkening, Suzanne Farris, Mary Ann Jordan, Merlita Gargullo, and Valentine Pasion lost their lives to a heinous monster.
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- Jarkeius Adside was a one‑year‑old Miami toddler who vanished on October 18, 2001 during what his babysitter, Gwendolyn Brown, claimed was a violent home‑invasion robbery. Brown said armed men tied her and her boyfriend up and took the baby, but investigators quickly doubted the story after finding Jarkeius’s blood‑soaked mattress and sheets inside the home, along with drugs and a two‑hour delay before 911 was called. No suspects were ever identified, no arrests were made, and Jarkeius has never been found — leaving his disappearance an unsolved and deeply troubling case. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call Miami-Dade Police Department (305) 471-8477.
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- Suzy Lamplugh left her real estate office to meet “Mr. Kipper” at a home in London in July 1986. She never returned and to this day, she remains missing. Police believe she was abducted and murdered and a prime suspect has been named. But 40 years later, her family does not have answers.
Her parents started The Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which has become England’s leading resource for women and girls who are suffering from harassment. Check out more info about the trust and their resources here.
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About Inhuman: A True Crime Podcast
Our passion- true crime. Our mission- to bring awareness to all cases. On Inhuman you’ll hear everything from the most deranged serial killers, to that missing persons case you’ve been invested in for the last 10 years, to the occasional spooky tale. It’s like kicking it with your besties talking about true crime. Hosted by Haley Toumaian Price and Andrea Shaenanigans, we’re just trying to keep it human over here.Podcast website
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