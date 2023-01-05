Episode 203: The Deaths of Payton McKinnon and Cooper Harris and The Dangers of Leaving Children in Hot Cars

Today's episode is going to be a little different and the subject matter will likely be disturbing for most of our listeners. We're going to be discussing cases where children have been left in hot vehicles and as a result suffered hyperthermia which led to their deaths. This is 100% PREVENTABLE. For resources check out: https://www.safekids.org/safetytips -OR- https://www.kidsandcars.org/resources/ To learn about the laws in your state check out: https://www.finder.com/child-in-car-laws