Jarkeius Adside was a one‑year‑old Miami toddler who vanished on October 18, 2001 during what his babysitter, Gwendolyn Brown, claimed was a violent home‑invasion robbery. Brown said armed men tied her and her boyfriend up and took the baby, but investigators quickly doubted the story after finding Jarkeius’s blood‑soaked mattress and sheets inside the home, along with drugs and a two‑hour delay before 911 was called. No suspects were ever identified, no arrests were made, and Jarkeius has never been found — leaving his disappearance an unsolved and deeply troubling case. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call Miami-Dade Police Department (305) 471-8477.



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