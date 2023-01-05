Our passion- true crime.
Our mission- to bring awareness to all cases.
On Inhuman you’ll hear everything from the most deranged serial killers, to that missing ... More
Episode 206: The Unsolved Cases of Shannon Paulk, Teresa Dean, and Shae Ross
Three 11 year old girls went missing from their mobile home parks in Alabama and Georgia in August 1999, 2001, and 2003. The cases are not connected, but each one remains unsolved and their families are still hoping for justice.
Shannon Paulk Facebook Group
If you have any information about Shannon’s murder, you can contract sergeant Tom Allen at 443-595-0256 or the Attorney General Cold Case Unit at 866-419-1236. A $20,000 reward may be available for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Shannon’s murderer.
If you have any information about Teresa Dean’s disappearance, you can contact the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478-945-3357.
Shae Ross Facebook Group
If you have any information about Shae Ross’s disappearance and murder, you can contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
5/1/2023
39:47
Episode 205: The Mysterious Death of Kenneka Jenkins
Kenneka Jenkins was a 19-year-old nursing student from Chicago, Illinois who was found deceased in September of 2017 inside a latched freezer in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, where she attended a party with some friends.
The medical examiner's report found her death to be accidental and the Rosemont police department does not suspect foul play, but the Jenkins' family and Keneeka's friends criticize this theory and believe she was murdered.
4/27/2023
37:20
Episode 204: Listener Stories Volume 15
A sorority house ghost, a convicted murderer professor, divine intervention, and a very special date that just happened to be the same day we recorded this episode. A ton of great stories, and we’re excited to share this episode with you!
4/24/2023
46:24
Episode 203: The Deaths of Payton McKinnon and Cooper Harris and The Dangers of Leaving Children in Hot Cars
Today’s episode is going to be a little different and the subject matter will likely be disturbing for most of our listeners. We're going to be discussing cases where children have been left in hot vehicles and as a result suffered hyperthermia which led to their deaths. This is 100% PREVENTABLE.
For resources check out: https://www.safekids.org/safetytips
-OR-
https://www.kidsandcars.org/resources/
To learn about the laws in your state check out: https://www.finder.com/child-in-car-laws
4/20/2023
30:50
Episode 202: The Senseless Murder of Tiffany Ferguson
Tiffany Ferguson was a light in a dark world, and her life was senselessly taken by an evil man. This is Tiffany’s story.
More information about Tiffany's Memorial Scholarship: https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/tiffany-paige-ferguson-memorial-scholarship-fund/
