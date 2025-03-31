Powered by RND
IndieVISIBLE

A podcast about the issues we don’t talk about enough—and amplifying them to make them impossible to ignore. Thoughtful conversations that prioritize policies o...
Government

  • Episode 1 - How Congress Was Meant to Work—and What Went Wrong
    In the first episode of 'IndieVISIBLE,' host Jason Prell explores the decline of Congress from a once deliberative body to a partisan battleground. He delves into the underpinnings of Congress's design by the Founding Fathers, its intended function, and how it has strayed due to rising partisanship and concentrated leadership power. Jason discusses the shift towards party loyalty over institutional representation, the centralization of power among a few leaders, and the impact of media and fundraising on legislative independence. He argues that the problem is cultural rather than structural, and offers insights into how internal reforms could restore Congress's original purpose. With a call to action for both lawmakers and voters, the episode sets the stage for practical steps to reclaim Congress and make it a true representative body once again.
    42:02

About IndieVISIBLE

A podcast about the issues we don’t talk about enough—and amplifying them to make them impossible to ignore. Thoughtful conversations that prioritize policies over party lines and offer solutions to the problems we face as a society.
