Religion & Spirituality
Improving the Sermon

Longview Point
Religion & Spirituality - Christianity

  • Episode 5: Insight into the Mission Field
    Frontier work on the mission field is both exciting and difficult. Today's conversation is fun and authentic as Wade is joined by Jo Franks, a single Journeyman midway through her first term on the field.
    30:40
  • Episode 4: Transparency in the Church Budget
    What are best practices in church finances? Believers must be discipled in the exercise of giving while the church must remain sensitive to the mission of the church. In today's episode, Wade and Caleb consider how to steward the gifts of the body.
    30:28
  • Episode 3: Harmony in Missions
    Disciple-making must be the spine of the local church's being. Join Wade and Jason in navigating the harmony between discipleship and missions strategy.
    33:06
  • Episode 2: Disciple-Making Strategy
    To make disciples is the call and command of every believer. In this episode, Wade & Kevin Bolin outline The Point’s discipleship strategy, as well as discuss what it means to maintain kingdom focus in every disciple’s life. 
    32:13
  • Episode 1: Kingdom Culture
    To encourage people to live the gospel life… to build up kingdom culture… “everything that you do needs to be focused on God’s glory. It’s all about Him.” In this episode, Wade & Trey discuss what it means to fulfill the Great Commission in the tension between church culture and kingdom culture. 
    35:11

