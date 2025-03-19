Season 6 Episode 02: Adjusting to Life Abroad with Cassandra Ayodele
In this episode, Cassandra Ayodele talks about her journey adjusting to life in Sweden. She shares her experience from navigating cultural differences to dealing with the cold Scandinavian winters, challenges, and tips for making the most of life in Sweden. Whether you’re considering studying abroad or just curious about life in Scandinavia, this episode is packed with insights!Music: Glass Beads by Blue Dot SessionsMotivational and UpliftingVeaceslav Draganov
--------
23:55
Season 6 Episode 01: Culture shock and adjusting to life in America
In this episode, we dive into the realities of culture shock and the challenges of adjusting to life in America. From navigating social norms and language barriers to embracing new traditions and overcoming homesickness, we discuss the highs and lows of Kingsley’s experience. Whether you're new to the U.S. or just curious about different cultural transitions, this episode offers insights, personal stories, and practical tips for adapting to a new environment. Tune in for an eye-opening conversation on resilience, growth, and finding a sense of belonging in a new country!Music: Glass Beads by Blue Dot SessionsMotivational and UpliftingVeaceslav Draganov
--------
32:05
Season 5 Episode 05: Navigating Success: International Students' Journey at Webster University with Director Blerina Polovina
Music: Glass Beads by Blue Dot Sessions.
In this episode we talked about the unique challenges international students face when studying at American universities. How Webster University address such challenges, scholarship opportunities for international students and why they should choose Webster University.
--------
24:09
Season 5 Episode 04: Navigating the U.S. Work Experience - CPT vs. OPT for International Students
The primary distinction between Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) lies in their timing, purpose, and eligibility requirements for international students studying in the United States. Both programs aim to provide international students with practical experience in their respective fields while studying in the United States.
--------
13:50
Season 5 Episode 03: Mindfulness and Mental Health - Understanding Stress
Music: Glass Beads by Blue Dot Sessions In today's episode, we will go into the fascinating world of mindfulness and its profound impact on mental health. This episode will be broken into four segments, so we can have an in-depth understanding of the topics. Dr. Sanjay Gupta Jay Shetty