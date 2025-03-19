Season 6 Episode 01: Culture shock and adjusting to life in America

In this episode, we dive into the realities of culture shock and the challenges of adjusting to life in America. From navigating social norms and language barriers to embracing new traditions and overcoming homesickness, we discuss the highs and lows of Kingsley’s experience. Whether you're new to the U.S. or just curious about different cultural transitions, this episode offers insights, personal stories, and practical tips for adapting to a new environment. Tune in for an eye-opening conversation on resilience, growth, and finding a sense of belonging in a new country!Music: Glass Beads by Blue Dot SessionsMotivational and UpliftingVeaceslav Draganov