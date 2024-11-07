Drew watches George Lucas's LOTR fan fic. Val Kilmer is imprisoned for personality-based reasons, and later, is in drag. Featuring one of the best screen babies of all time.
Show notes
Captain EO
Taffy Brodesser-Akner profiles Val Kilmer
The Willow video game (NES, DOS, arcade)
34:30
4 - Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Sara discovers a second acceptable Stanley Kubrick film.
Show notes:
Movie poster
Shelley Duvall NY Times profile
Tim Robinson/George C Scott
35:07
3 - Risky Business (1983)
Sara finds her Fall/Winter 2024 look. Drew loves Tangerine Dream. Tom Cruise, it turns out, has aged.
Show notes:
Movie poster
Dave Kehr on Risky Business for Criterion
Harry Dean Stanton/Rebecca De Mornay/Tom Cruise
25:11
2 - The Abyss (1989)
Fire on a submarine? No thank you. Every second of this movie is Sara's nightmare.
Show notes:
Director's cut tidal wave scene
Movie poster
James Cameron comments on Titanic submersible
28:25
1 - Steel Magnolias (1989)
Drew guesses that Steel Magnolias is a “light-hearted rom com.” Julia Roberts has one of the worst Southern accents committed to film. Dolly Parton is a national treasure.
Show notes
Movie poster
Tom Skerritt has the drip
Lifetime: Steel Magnolias (2012) trailer
