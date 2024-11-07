Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmI Think It's About
Listen to I Think It's About in the App
Listen to I Think It's About in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

I Think It's About

Podcast I Think It's About
Sara and Drew
One person explains the plot of a movie they’ve never seen, and then we watch it to see how right they were.
More
TV & FilmFilm Reviews

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • 5 - Willow (1988)
    Drew watches George Lucas's LOTR fan fic. Val Kilmer is imprisoned for personality-based reasons, and later, is in drag. Featuring one of the best screen babies of all time. Show notes Captain EO Taffy Brodesser-Akner profiles Val Kilmer The Willow video game (NES, DOS, arcade) Follow us on Letterboxd
    --------  
    34:30
  • 4 - Dr. Strangelove (1964)
    Sara discovers a second acceptable Stanley Kubrick film. Show notes: Movie poster Shelley Duvall NY Times profile Tim Robinson/George C Scott Follow us on Letterboxd
    --------  
    35:07
  • 3 - Risky Business (1983)
    Sara finds her Fall/Winter 2024 look. Drew loves Tangerine Dream. Tom Cruise, it turns out, has aged. Show notes: Movie poster Dave Kehr on Risky Business for Criterion Harry Dean Stanton/Rebecca De Mornay/Tom Cruise Follow us on Letterboxd
    --------  
    25:11
  • 2 - The Abyss (1989)
    Fire on a submarine? No thank you. Every second of this movie is Sara's nightmare. Show notes: Director's cut tidal wave scene Movie poster James Cameron comments on Titanic submersible
    --------  
    28:25
  • 1 - Steel Magnolias (1989)
    Drew guesses that Steel Magnolias is a “light-hearted rom com.” Julia Roberts has one of the worst Southern accents committed to film. Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Show notes Movie poster Tom Skerritt has the drip Lifetime: Steel Magnolias (2012) trailer Follow us on Letterboxd
    --------  
    19:36

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About I Think It's About

One person explains the plot of a movie they’ve never seen, and then we watch it to see how right they were.
Podcast website

Listen to I Think It's About, Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:43:40 PM