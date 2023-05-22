About I Love My Kid, But...

This is a safe place for parents to get away from it all. It’s a cliche that having kids is both the most rewarding and the hardest thing you’ll ever do. And it never ends: just when you’ve figured out how a newborn works, the kid becomes a toddler, then a tween, a teenager and beyond. And kids don’t come with an instruction manual or an off switch. Sure, you love your kids, best thing that ever happened to you blah blah blah, BUT…

Welcome to I Love My Kid, But… a weekly escape where comedians Megan Gailey, Kurt Braunohler, Chris Garcia and guests unload about the joys and challenges of being a parent, all the hell their kids put them through, and how they might reclaim some of the glory of their pre-parenting life. You might learn a few things about how to be a better parent along the way, but it’s more important that you get to laugh and enjoy three very funny people vent about parenthood with other moms and dads who “get it.” No child psychologists here, no educators, or noted experts… just three comedians embracing all the L’s they take on a daily basis and celebrating all the small victories that make it all worth it. And if one of them lets slip that they might’ve sent their kid to school without lunch because they stayed out the night before with their college friends WAY too late, that’s ok too. No judgment here.



