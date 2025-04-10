Powered by RND
I Hate Bill Maher
Will Weldon
  • Real Time s2e18 - Going Back in Time to Invent the 100 Thousand Dollar Bar feat David Tveite
    Get tickets to I Hate Bill Maher Live in Los Angeles California!I LIVE IN A FUCKING TIME LOOP, HEARING THE EXACT SAME THINGS EVERY GOD DAMN WEEK! FUCK!!! Here to ground me during my fits is comedian David Tveite, who has a very roundabout way of how he became familiar with Bill Maher. The actual episode of Real Time has some actually kind of impressive production values in service of almost nothing, but I guess I should appreciate it if they bother to go through the effort of getting a guest star or two. I can't wait for this fucking election to be over (put that on my tombstone)...Follow David on InstagramSupport I Hate Bill Maher on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:55:39
  • Club Random: Kid Rock Rhan Dau gyda Al Worth
    As a special birthday treat to me, the show is taking a break from Real Time to talk about a recent episode of Club Random: Kid Rock THE RETURN!!!!! Was this originally meant to be a Patreon bonus episode? Maaaaaaybe! But anyway, as someone who also assuredly has brain damage from their podcast, I thought it was apt for Al Worth ("On Brand") to join me, and we waste no FUCKIN' TIME getting into it. We are WOWED by the chemistry between these two old friends, STUNNED by the ease with which they say they don't care what people think about them, and DO NOT think Bill Maher was drunk during one of ad reads AT ALL....it's so crazy that he's still saying "the Blacks". Holy shit, dude.Listen to "On Brand" hereSupport I Hate Bill Maher on Patreon"How Kid Rock Went From America’s Favorite Hard-Partying Rock Star to a MAGA Mouthpiece" by David Peisner Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2:21:35
  • Real Time s2e17 - BM Heart MD feat Brodie Reed
    Live from his childhood bedroom, comedian Brodie Reed joins the podcast to look back on his Maher induced political awakening, as well as his further political education induced Maher hatred. Real Time itself is pretty low stakes, since there are two comedy legends and a woman who seems so relaxed you half expect her to fall asleep, but that wouldn't be a very safe thing to do because Bill Maher has it for her BAD!Follow Brodie on InstagramSupport I Hate Bill Maher on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2:02:35
  • Real Time s23e8 - All That Racially Motivated Violence Just For A Mid-Show Bit feat Just Will
    INFITADA INFITADA! GOLABIZE TEH INFITADA!Subscribe to I Hate Bill Maher on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2:38:36
  • Real Time s2e16 - The Being Right is the Same Thing as Being Funny Problem feat Andrea More
    Oh man, I am so fucking TIRED of listening to people talk about the fucking 2004 Kerry campaign! How did people know HOW BAD IT WAS for SO LONG and they NEVER EVER changed course! And WHY do the Democrats KEEP FUCKING DOING THIS?!?! FUCK! Anyway, comedian Andrea More joined the show this week to talk about Bill Maher as a gateway into politics, as well as Real Time season 2, episode 16. Did you know antidepressants are destroying our children? Well, neither does the panel, but they are extremely sure that that is the case anyway! Also, plenty of snoring dog in the background.I will not link to the Apple store but just try to remember to watch Stick on Apple TVSupport I Hate Bill Maher on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About I Hate Bill Maher

Hosted by Will Weldon, I Hate Bill Maher is an investigation of the life and career of Bill Maher, a man who lives on a vast estate inside of the host's head, rent free. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
