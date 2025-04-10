Real Time s2e16 - The Being Right is the Same Thing as Being Funny Problem feat Andrea More

Oh man, I am so fucking TIRED of listening to people talk about the fucking 2004 Kerry campaign! How did people know HOW BAD IT WAS for SO LONG and they NEVER EVER changed course! And WHY do the Democrats KEEP FUCKING DOING THIS?!?! FUCK! Anyway, comedian Andrea More joined the show this week to talk about Bill Maher as a gateway into politics, as well as Real Time season 2, episode 16. Did you know antidepressants are destroying our children? Well, neither does the panel, but they are extremely sure that that is the case anyway! Also, plenty of snoring dog in the background.