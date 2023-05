About HypochondriActor

Dr. Priyanka Wali is a licensed and practicing physician who specializes in Internal Medicine and is also a stand up comedian. Sean Hayes is NOT a Doctor and he's never played one on tv, but he sure is interested in medical stories, medical advice and whatever might be ailing him at any given hour. Each episode, Sean and Dr. Wali bring on a guest with an incredible medical story and discuss the outcome. They'll also play games, quiz each other on medical history, and learn a thing or two... all in an effort to marry comedy and medicine. We think it's safe to say that Sean's not America's first hypochondriac, but he IS America's first HypochondriACTOR! Hosts: Sean Hayes & Dr. Priyanka Wali Executive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Original Music by: Scott Icenogle & Lior Rosner Formed by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions is dedicated to making entertaining, high-quality podcasts with a purpose. From HypochondriActor to The GrimmCast to The Randy Rainbow Podcast, HMP's vision is to be recognized as a leader of innovative, award-winning content while improving the world around us.