Annual Checkup / Episode 100
It's the 100th episode of HypochondriActor and we have big news! Sean and Priyanka announce who will be the guest host while Sean is on Broadway. We also take a trip through our medical records. Sean and Priyanka recap some of their favorite moments from the first 100 episodes.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActorTo listen to The Randy Rainbow Podcast go to apple.co/randyrainbow, https://open.spotify.com/show/7KqzqYGgZ9iXFw6Xy7tZQX or wherever you get your podcasts.
5/3/2023
33:33
Rewind - Robert Downey Jr. / "Cat Scratch Fever"
Before our 100th episode, it's time to rewind and revisit one of our favorite episodes where Sean and Priyanka talk to Robert Downey Jr. Dr. Wali and Sean reveal their morning routines. Robert Downey Jr. shares his love for Wing Chun Kung Fu and his thoughts on Iron Man’s final words. And Dr. Wali uncovers the truth about Robert’s “Cat Scratch Fever.”Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us! Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActor
4/26/2023
51:37
Rewind - Roy Wood Jr. / Pulled Hamstring
In honor of our friend Roy Wood Jr. hosting the White House Correspondents' dinner this weekend, revisit one of our favorite episodes! Sean and Priyanka talk about some very serious funny business ... clown school! Roy Wood Jr. discusses his strip club throat and how he pulled a hamstring playing softball.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActorTo listen to Eating Out With Eric & Steve go to apple.co/eatingout , https://spoti.fi/402AsUU , or wherever you get your podcasts.Check out other Hazy Mills Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/hazy-mills-productions/id6445694808For more information about HypochondriActor and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com
4/19/2023
45:04
Andy Bell / Double Hip Replacement
Priyanka and Sean discuss crowning (at the dentist). Sean takes Priyanka's advice about rest. The glorious Andy Bell is on the show! He talks about his legendary career with Erasure, sings some songs with Sean, and tells the story of his double hip replacement.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActorTo listen to Eating Out With Eric & Steve go to apple.co/eatingout, https://open.spotify.com/show/7zIweNNwZVD4LGGvUvXjJb?si=86e7ce0574e24398, or wherever you get your podcasts.
4/12/2023
40:49
SPECIAL - Our Producer's Vibriosis
It's a very special episode of HypochondriActor! A caller shares her "twisted" tale. Hypo producer, Rebecca, is on the show to tell her cautionary story about vibrio illness.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActor
Dr. Priyanka Wali is a licensed and practicing physician who specializes in Internal Medicine and is also a stand up comedian. Sean Hayes is NOT a Doctor and he’s never played one on tv, but he sure is interested in medical stories, medical advice and whatever might be ailing him at any given hour. Each episode, Sean and Dr. Wali bring on a guest with an incredible medical story and discuss the outcome. They’ll also play games, quiz each other on medical history, and learn a thing or two... all in an effort to marry comedy and medicine. We think it’s safe to say that Sean’s not America’s first hypochondriac, but he IS America’s first HypochondriACTOR!
Hosts: Sean Hayes & Dr. Priyanka Wali
Executive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner
Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers
Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions
Booking Producer: Emily Cagan
Original Music by: Scott Icenogle & Lior Rosner
