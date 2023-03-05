Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HypochondriActor

Podcast HypochondriActor
Hazy Mills Network
Dr. Priyanka Wali is a licensed and practicing physician who specializes in Internal Medicine and is also a stand up comedian. Sean Hayes is NOT a Doctor
  • Annual Checkup / Episode 100
    It's the 100th episode of HypochondriActor and we have big news! Sean and Priyanka announce who will be the guest host while Sean is on Broadway. We also take a trip through our medical records. Sean and Priyanka recap some of their favorite moments from the first 100 episodes.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActorTo listen to The Randy Rainbow Podcast go to apple.co/randyrainbow, https://open.spotify.com/show/7KqzqYGgZ9iXFw6Xy7tZQX or wherever you get your podcasts.
    5/3/2023
    33:33
  • Rewind - Robert Downey Jr. / "Cat Scratch Fever"
    Before our 100th episode, it's time to rewind and revisit one of our favorite episodes where Sean and Priyanka talk to Robert Downey Jr. Dr. Wali and Sean reveal their morning routines. Robert Downey Jr. shares his love for Wing Chun Kung Fu and his thoughts on Iron Man’s final words. And Dr. Wali uncovers the truth about Robert’s “Cat Scratch Fever.”Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us! Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActor
    4/26/2023
    51:37
  • Rewind - Roy Wood Jr. / Pulled Hamstring
    In honor of our friend Roy Wood Jr. hosting the White House Correspondents' dinner this weekend, revisit one of our favorite episodes! Sean and Priyanka talk about some very serious funny business ... clown school! Roy Wood Jr. discusses his strip club throat and how he pulled a hamstring playing softball.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActorTo listen to Eating Out With Eric & Steve go to apple.co/eatingout , https://spoti.fi/402AsUU , or wherever you get your podcasts.Check out other Hazy Mills Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/hazy-mills-productions/id6445694808For more information about HypochondriActor and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com
    4/19/2023
    45:04
  • Andy Bell / Double Hip Replacement
    Priyanka and Sean discuss crowning (at the dentist). Sean takes Priyanka's advice about rest. The glorious Andy Bell is on the show! He talks about his legendary career with Erasure, sings some songs with Sean, and tells the story of his double hip replacement.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActorTo listen to Eating Out With Eric & Steve go to apple.co/eatingout, https://open.spotify.com/show/7zIweNNwZVD4LGGvUvXjJb?si=86e7ce0574e24398, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    4/12/2023
    40:49
  • SPECIAL - Our Producer's Vibriosis
    It's a very special episode of HypochondriActor! A caller shares her "twisted" tale. Hypo producer, Rebecca, is on the show to tell her cautionary story about vibrio illness.Leave us a message by calling 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us!Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActor
    4/5/2023
    37:01

About HypochondriActor

Dr. Priyanka Wali is a licensed and practicing physician who specializes in Internal Medicine and is also a stand up comedian. Sean Hayes is NOT a Doctor and he’s never played one on tv, but he sure is interested in medical stories, medical advice and whatever might be ailing him at any given hour. Each episode, Sean and Dr. Wali bring on a guest with an incredible medical story and discuss the outcome. They’ll also play games, quiz each other on medical history, and learn a thing or two... all in an effort to marry comedy and medicine. We think it’s safe to say that Sean’s not America’s first hypochondriac, but he IS America’s first HypochondriACTOR! For more information about HypochondriActor and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to HazyMills.com The number to leave us a message is 1-323-529-6031. Keep sharing your stories with us! Follow the show on Instagram @HypochondriActor Hosts: Sean Hayes & Dr. Priyanka Wali Executive Producers: Rebecca Eisenberg & Todd Milliner Coordinator & Researcher: Riley Villiers Production & Editing by: Rabbit Grin Productions Booking Producer: Emily Cagan Original Music by: Scott Icenogle & Lior Rosner Formed by Emmy Award winners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, Hazy Mills Productions is dedicated to making entertaining, high-quality podcasts with a purpose. From HypochondriActor to The GrimmCast to The Randy Rainbow Podcast, HMP's vision is to be recognized as a leader of innovative, award-winning content while improving the world around us. We laugh. We create. We connect. For more information about HypochondriActor and other Hazy Mills Podcasts go to www.HazyMills.com For podcast sponsorship inquiries please reach out to Nina Cwik at PMM at [email protected] For press inquiries please reach out to Katie Fuchs at Lippin Group at [email protected]
