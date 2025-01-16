Acting Deputy Commissioner Pete Flores provided his “State of the Border” update to kick off the 7th Annual HSDF Border Security Symposium. This panel explores the intricate landscape of border security, focusing on the evolving threats and the strategies employed to manage them while supporting economic growth. The episode delves into the balance between national security measures and fostering commerce amid a rapidly changing environment.Pete Flores, Acting Deputy Commissioner, CBPDavid Aguilar, Former CBP Acting and Deputy Commissioner and former Chief of Border Patrol (moderator)This discussion took place at the HSDF’s Border Security Symposium on December 11th, 2024. Follow HSDF THE PODCAST and never miss latest insider talk on government technology, innovation, and security. Visit the HSDF YouTube channel to view hours of insightful policy discussion. For more information about the Homeland Security & Defense Forum (HSDF), visit hsdf.org.
State of the Border Update - Part 2
Acting Deputy Commissioner Pete Flores provided his "State of the Border" update to kick off the 7th Annual HSDF Border Security Symposium. This episode emphasizes the importance of caring for the workforce within Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as they navigate increasing operational demands. Discussion highlights recruitment, mental health support, and strategic budgeting as essential components of a resilient and effective workforce.•Pete Flores, Acting Deputy Commissioner, CBP•David Aguilar, Former CBP Acting and Deputy Commissioner and former Chief of Border Patrol (moderator)This discussion took place at the HSDF's Border Security Symposium on December 11th, 2024.
Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Non-Intrusive Inspection - Part 2
Senior leaders from CBP and industry experts discuss advancements in non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology, focusing on how AI can enhance the accuracy and efficiency of detecting anomalies in cargo and passenger vehicles at the border. National security is at an intersection of technology and policy, with AI reshaping border control and data management strategies. The conversation highlights the critical need for trustworthy data, innovative infrastructure, transparency in AI deployment, and human expertise to effectively navigate the future landscape.•Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP•Matt Gilkeson, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer, TSA (invited)•Sunil Madhugiri, Chief Technology Officer, CBP•Peter Guerra, Global Vice President, Data & AI, Oracle•John Wagner, former DEAC for Field Operations, CBP (moderator)This discussion took place at the HSDF's Border Security Symposium on December 11th, 2024.
Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Non-Intrusive Inspection - Part 1
Senior leaders from CBP and industry experts discuss advancements in non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology, focusing on how AI can enhance the accuracy and efficiency of detecting anomalies in cargo and passenger vehicles at the border. This episode discusses the evolution and future of the Non-Intrusive Inspection program, focusing on its integration with artificial intelligence to enhance border security. It highlights the importance of data analytics, workforce adaptation, and technology in streamlining customs inspections amid increasing volume and complexity.•Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP•Matt Gilkeson, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer, TSA (invited)•Sunil Madhugiri, Chief Technology Officer, CBP•Peter Guerra, Global Vice President, Data & AI, Oracle•John Wagner, former DEAC for Field Operations, CBP (moderator)This discussion took place at the HSDF's Border Security Symposium on December 11th, 2024.
Counter UAS in Action Protecting U S Borders from Unmanned Threats - Part 1
Hear how C-UAS technology is being utilized to mitigate risks posed by unmanned threats to help protect critical infrastructure and national security.The episode highlights the growing challenges posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in border security, discussing regulatory issues, operational strategies, and technological advancements needed to counter these threats effectively. Experts emphasize the urgency of updating laws, improving intelligence capabilities, and fostering collaboration among various levels of government to ensure robust responses to drone incursions and related activities.Jonathan Miller, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Air & Marine Operations, CBPSteven Willoughby, Deputy Director, C-UAS Program Management Office, Department of Homeland Security Clint McArdle, Assistant Chief / National C-UAS OPS Director, U.S. Border PatrolDavid Aguilar, Former CBP Acting and Deputy Commissioner and former Chief of Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection (moderator) This discussion took place at the HSDF's Border Security Symposium on December 11th, 2024.
