Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Non-Intrusive Inspection - Part 2

Senior leaders from CBP and industry experts discuss advancements in non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology, focusing on how AI can enhance the accuracy and efficiency of detecting anomalies in cargo and passenger vehicles at the border. National security is at an intersection of technology and policy, with AI reshaping border control and data management strategies. The conversation highlights the critical need for trustworthy data, innovative infrastructure, transparency in AI deployment, and human expertise to effectively navigate the future landscape.•Diane Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP•Matt Gilkeson, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer, TSA (invited)•Sunil Madhugiri, Chief Technology Officer, CBP•Peter Guerra, Global Vice President, Data & AI, Oracle•John Wagner, former DEAC for Field Operations, CBP (moderator)This discussion took place at the HSDF’s Border Security Symposium on December 11th, 2024. Follow HSDF THE PODCAST and never miss latest insider talk on government technology, innovation, and security. Visit the HSDF YouTube channel to view hours of insightful policy discussion. For more information about the Homeland Security & Defense Forum (HSDF), visit hsdf.org.