Ep 1: The Power of the Pivot with Melissa Lee
In our pilot episode, host Karen Finerman, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Advisors, has an intimate conversation with CNBC's Melissa Lee. Lee, host of CNBC’s “Fast Money" and the "Options Action" program, has won countless awards for her hosting and reporting. Her accomplishments include a Gracie for outstanding news host, a Loeb for her special report on the fall of the Lehman brothers, and two Emmy nominations. Though today she's a well-known leader in financial news, she wasn't always in the media business. After graduating from Harvard, she started her career as a consultant at Mercer Management, and then, like so many talented women, she decided to pivot. In this first ever episode of "How She Does It," Karen and Melissa unpack the decisions that got her to where she is today, the best lessons she learned from her mom, and how she juggles family, career, and passions every day. We'll be back with more amazing episodes every week, so please follow us here and subscribe to HerMoney's free weekly newsletters so you never miss an episode!
6/26/2023
38:49
Sizzle Reel: How She Does It
We’re sharing some of our favorite clips from the first few episodes of the show. Melissa Lee talks salary negotiations, Julie Wainwright shares how she bounced back after failure, and Niki Leondakis offers her insight into being a good leader.
Don’t forget to subscribe and share, first episode dropping 6/26!
6/21/2023
2:29
Coming Soon: How She Does It
On every episode of “How She Does It” you’ll be listening in to a conversation with a female leader — leaders in all industries — who make their own space and build their careers in unique ways. We’ll hear their stories of often circuitous paths to get to where they are and, most importantly, what they learned along the way. We will hear their biggest challenges, the keys to their successes, their biggest disappointments or failures, and how they move past them.
Host Karen Finerman is the co-founder and CEO of Metropolitan Capital Advisors and a longtime panelist on CNBC's Fast Money. She pushes every guest to dive into what’s really going on with the economy and the world. Every guest is the mentor you wish you had — and access to their insight on what it means to live and work as a woman with power is now yours.
First episode dropping on June 26th!
First episode dropping June 26th!