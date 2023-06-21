Ep 1: The Power of the Pivot with Melissa Lee

In our pilot episode, host Karen Finerman, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Advisors, has an intimate conversation with CNBC's Melissa Lee. Lee, host of CNBC's "Fast Money" and the "Options Action" program, has won countless awards for her hosting and reporting. Her accomplishments include a Gracie for outstanding news host, a Loeb for her special report on the fall of the Lehman brothers, and two Emmy nominations. Though today she's a well-known leader in financial news, she wasn't always in the media business. After graduating from Harvard, she started her career as a consultant at Mercer Management, and then, like so many talented women, she decided to pivot. In this first ever episode of "How She Does It," Karen and Melissa unpack the decisions that got her to where she is today, the best lessons she learned from her mom, and how she juggles family, career, and passions every day.