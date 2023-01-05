How Did We Get Weird with Vanessa Bayer and Jonah Bayer

Remember Chain Restaurants? (with Tony Hale)

Today on the podcast we are joined by actor and comedian Tony Hale, who you might recognize as Buster Bluth from ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT or Gary Walsh from VEEP. We caught up with Tony while he was on location in Rome to discuss the culture of buffet restaurants (and the anxiety it instilled in Jonah as a kid), Vanessa's four months as a cruise-ship comedian and Tony's experience shooting the ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT pilot two decades ago on a boat, we mean, ship. We also discuss Tony's favorite childhood and current chain restaurants, the familiarity and nostalgia of fast food and hanging out at the mall back when Banana Republic had a safari vibe. We also play a round of LEGIT MOAN OR UNNECESSARY GROAN where we debate if charities should be sending potential donors free stamps, if it's inconsiderate to stand up at a Bob Seger concert and give our takes on some office drama when it comes to feeding birds during business hours. Make sure to check out Tony in the upcoming Netflix series THE DECAMERON and if you see him, buy him a slice of pizza from literally anywhere. It truly does not matter.