How Did We Get Weird with Vanessa Bayer and Jonah Bayer

Remember Scholastic Book Catalogs? (with Aimee Mann)
This week on the podcast we are so incredibly thrilled to welcome Grammy Award-winning musician Aimee Mann! Vanessa recalls the first time that the Bayers worked with Aimee on their old web series and how Jonah got so nervous about a joke they'd written he had to walk out of a taping with her to regain his composure. The three of us also discuss, you guessed, Scholastic Book Clubs and the sheer joy of getting a bundle of books delivered onto your desk by your homeroom teacher as a kid. We also discuss the brilliance of a perfectly crafted young adult novel, Aimee's experience working at the first Newbury Comics and talk about that time she and husband Michael Penn experienced the cultural phenomenon known as Four Loko. Finally, we play a captivating round of CHANGE DOT DORK where we review petitions for bringing back dessert-flavored gums, producing a proper physical release for the DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES soundtrack and Snapple's not-so-memorable line of Elements drinks. Was Aimee a vocal advocate for Motorhead back in the day? You'll have to listen to this episode to find out! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/29/2023
55:40
Remember Saved by the Bell? (with Cobie Smulders)
Fans of the Marvel Universe, "How I Met Your Mother" and Canada rejoice because this week we are joined by actress and all-around great person, Cobie Smulders! On this episode of the podcast, Vanessa discusses why one of the greatest nights of her life was spent watching THE BODYGUARD at Cobie and Taran's house, Cobie gives us the sweet details about the Tom Cruise holiday cake and Jonah recalls his teenage fascination with Steven Seagal. Even though Cobie grew up without cable television in a rural part of the Canadian outback, she did have access to a little show called SAVED BY THE BELL and we discuss how it informed Cobie's perception of the United States and teenage life in general. To bring things full circle, Cobie also recounts the time that she met Mark-Paul Gosselaar as an adult... and had a very different experience than Vanessa did. Finally we play a powerful round of CHANGE DOT DORK where we review petitions about a "How I Met Your Mother" reunion, bringing back chicken noodle soup at Tim Horton's and, finally, the three of us try to give a definitive answer of the age-old question: Is lasagna technically cake? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/22/2023
1:05:59
Remember Bo Jackson? (with Kenan Thompson)
This week we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome our friend, the hilarious little sweetie Kenan Thompson!! We're talking SNL nostalgia, Nickelodeon nostalgia, classic rock nostalgia and everything in between. Plus, we get into the craze around the legendary Bo Jackson, including the "Bo Knows" campaign, and his arch nemesis Brian Bosworth aka "The Boz" and Jonah's obsession with the 1991 action fiilm "Stone Cold." Finally, we play a round of LEGIT MOAN OR UNNECESSARY GROAN that has us asking society to please show some respect for meteorologists. What's up with that? You'll have to listen to find out!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/15/2023
1:00:38
Remember Snack Wraps? (with The First Todd)
This week, Vanessa and Jonah are joined by an absolute legend: The First Todd aka their dad. Join our hosts on an audio journey that sees them finally getting the answer to childhood questions like why did they have a refrigerator full of Gyros for a full year of their adolescence, how close was their dad to buying a Dunkin' Donuts franchise and what do you do with a freezer full of sundaes? As you might guess, this food-centric episode sees our dad bemoaning the demise of McDonald's highly popular (and portable) Snack Wrap and explaining why Wendy's take on the fast food menu item doesn't live up to the hype. Todd also fills us in on a charitable and delicious promotion by Wendy's called the Wendy's Frosty Key Tag which allows him free Frosty Jr. 's for a full year for a one-time $2 donation to charity. Finally we introduce a new segment called TODD TALK where we get our dad's "hot takes" on food items he such as Peter Pan peanut butter, Pierre's Ice Cream and A1 Steak Sauce. So run, don't traipse, to this incredible new episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/8/2023
40:51
Remember Chain Restaurants? (with Tony Hale)
Today on the podcast we are joined by actor and comedian Tony Hale, who you might recognize as Buster Bluth from ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT or Gary Walsh from VEEP. We caught up with Tony while he was on location in Rome to discuss the culture of buffet restaurants (and the anxiety it instilled in Jonah as a kid), Vanessa's four months as a cruise-ship comedian and Tony's experience shooting the ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT pilot two decades ago on a boat, we mean, ship. We also discuss Tony's favorite childhood and current chain restaurants, the familiarity and nostalgia of fast food and hanging out at the mall back when Banana Republic had a safari vibe. We also play a round of LEGIT MOAN OR UNNECESSARY GROAN where we debate if charities should be sending potential donors free stamps, if it's inconsiderate to stand up at a Bob Seger concert and give our takes on some office drama when it comes to feeding birds during business hours. Make sure to check out Tony in the upcoming Netflix series THE DECAMERON and if you see him, buy him a slice of pizza from literally anywhere. It truly does not matter. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About How Did We Get Weird with Vanessa Bayer and Jonah Bayer
Before sibling duo Vanessa Bayer and Jonah Bayer took the comedy, music and general world by storm, they were just some lil weirdo kids. Joined by exciting guests who also started out this way, they reminisce about everything from toys to trends on How Did We Get Weird? Unless you’re a monster, you’ll want to listen to this nostalgia-filled, hilarious and surprisingly sweet podcast where they discuss how those formative years that shaped them into who they are today.