Hometown Ready Emergency Management

On February 8, 2025, Christian County Emergency Management and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management held their inaugural Volunteer Conference. The event was designed for Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT), Medical Reserve Corps, Fire Corps, VIPs, and all individuals involved in emergency services volunteering. Attendees participated in informative sessions covering topics like First Aid and CPR, Mental Health, Moulage, Active Shooter Preparedness, Traffic Management, Funeral Assistance, Human Trafficking, and more.The conference attracted 90 participants from across Missouri and even neighboring Oklahoma, all gathering at the Public Safety Center in Springfield to learn, share experiences, and strengthen their volunteer network. Stay tuned for insights into the conference from both organizers and participants!Don’t forget to click the subscribe button. Also, you can stay in touch with us via social media to remain HometownREADY and, as always, BE AWARE and TAKE CARE!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldGreeneOEMX (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/gcoemInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gc_oem/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GreeneCountyOEMLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcoem/mycompany/Website: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency ManagementWebsite: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency ManagementWebsite: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management
--------
40:14
S3, E7: Season 3 Wrap-Up, 2025 Plans, and Ready On Alert
Join us for a special episode as we wrap up Season 3 and share exciting plans for 2025. Plus, don’t miss the debut of the brand-new OEM song, "Ready On Alert" – a perfect way to close out the season and gear up for what’s ahead! Don’t forget to click the subscribe button. Also, you can stay in touch with us via social media to remain HometownREADY and, as always, BE AWARE and TAKE CARE!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldGreeneOEMX (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/gcoemInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gc_oem/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GreeneCountyOEMLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcoem/mycompany/Website: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency ManagementWebsite: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management
--------
6:50
S3, E6: Heroes Under the Headset (The Thin Gold Line)
This podcast episode features an interview with April Ford, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Emergency Communications Center, to explore the world of 911. The discussion centers on the evolution and current state of 911 emergency communication systems, including technological advancements like enhanced 911 and next-generation 911. Ford explains different types of 911 systems, call routing procedures, and the use of technologies such as text-to-911 and GPS location services. She also addresses common misconceptions about 911 use, such as the "pizza order" method for reporting the need for help, and the importance of providing accurate location information when calling 911. Finally, the interview touches upon the challenges of staffing and the workload of 911 dispatchers. Tune in for stories, expert insights, and a deeper understanding of the HEROES UNDER THE HEADSET.Don’t forget to click the subscribe button. Also, you can stay in touch with us via social media to remain HometownREADY and, as always, BE AWARE and TAKE CARE!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldGreeneOEMX (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/gcoemInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gc_oem/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GreeneCountyOEMLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcoem/mycompany/Website: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency ManagementWebsite: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management
--------
51:14
S3, E5: Life on the Line - Services Provided by EMS (Part II)
In this second installment of our two-part series, "Life on the Line," we delve into the critical services provided by Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Join us as we speak with professionals from CoxHealth and Mercy to explore the wide range of services they offer, their collaborative efforts, and the challenges they encounter.Don’t forget to click the subscribe button. Also, you can stay in touch with us via social media to remain HometownREADY and, as always, BE AWARE and TAKE CARE!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldGreeneOEMX (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/gcoemInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gc_oem/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GreeneCountyOEMLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcoem/mycompany/Website: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management
--------
28:06
S3, E4: Life on the Line - Services Provided by EMS (Part I)
In this first installment of our two-part series, "Life on the Line," we delve into the critical services provided by Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Join us as we speak with professionals from CoxHealth and Mercy to explore the wide range of services they offer, their collaborative efforts, and the challenges they encounter. Don’t forget to click the subscribe button. Also, you can stay in touch with us via social media to remain HometownREADY and, as always, BE AWARE and TAKE CARE! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldGreeneOEM X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/gcoem Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gc_oem/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GreeneCountyOEM LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcoem/mycompany/Website: Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management
The Hometown Ready Emergency Management podcast is about all things emergency management. It is produced by the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management with the goal of giving the public a window into the diverse and exciting world of emergency preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery. Topics range from severe weather to cyber security to disaster communications to community preparedness. We discuss emergency management careers, different aspects of public safety, and how community members can get involved in disaster preparedness. Tune in and let's all make our communities a little more hometown ready!