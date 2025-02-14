Hometown Ready Emergency Management

S3, E6: Heroes Under the Headset (The Thin Gold Line)

This podcast episode features an interview with April Ford, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Emergency Communications Center, to explore the world of 911. The discussion centers on the evolution and current state of 911 emergency communication systems, including technological advancements like enhanced 911 and next-generation 911. Ford explains different types of 911 systems, call routing procedures, and the use of technologies such as text-to-911 and GPS location services. She also addresses common misconceptions about 911 use, such as the "pizza order" method for reporting the need for help, and the importance of providing accurate location information when calling 911. Finally, the interview touches upon the challenges of staffing and the workload of 911 dispatchers. Tune in for stories, expert insights, and a deeper understanding of the HEROES UNDER THE HEADSET.