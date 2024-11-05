Powered by RND
History Hyenas with Chris Distefano and Yannis Pappas

Chris Distefano and Yannis Pappas
Comedians Yannis Pappas and Chris Distefano are smoothie-drinking history cuties who bring wild energy to every episode of their podcast, History Hyenas! Join t...
  • Republicans vs Democrats where it all began
    The boys break down the history of the two political parties and it gets wild! This one is Cayutteeeee! #comedy #Podcast #History Join our Patreon at 👇 https://www.patreon.com/bayridgeboys/ Subscribe to the poddy woddy Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8 iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fxtsc0 Hyenas Merch!!! https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas Follow us Cuz! 🙆🏻‍♂️ Yannis Pappas Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/ 🙆🏼‍♂️ Chris Distefano Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/ 🐕More Hyenas Website: www.historyhyenas.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historyhyenaspod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:24:07
  • Surprise The History Hyenas R Back!
    The boys are back and (kind of) cover the history of October Surprises. As it turns out, today isn’t worse than it used to be—dirty politics has always been around. It’s good to be back! #Comedy #Podcast #History Join our Patreon at 👇 https://www.patreon.com/historyhyenas Subscribe to the poddy woddy Our YouTube!: https://bit.ly/2ARdDOz HH Clips:https://bit.ly/2YaK2Z8 iTunes: https://apple.co/2UQTHCc Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fxtsc0 Hyenas Merch!!! https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas Follow us Cuz! 🙆🏻‍♂️ Yannis Pappas Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/ 🙆🏼‍♂️ Chris Distefano Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/ 🐕More Hyenas Website: www.historyhyenasareback.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas #Comedy #Podcast #History Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:39:28
  • History Hyenas was WILD! | Final Episode
    #Comedy #Podcast #History Follow the boys on their new projects! Yanni Long Days https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCywn6iboO1P8U7fotfllocw Chrissy Chaos https://www.youtube.com/user/chrisdcomedy Hyenas Merch!!! https://teespring.com/stores/historyhyenas Follow us Cuz! 🙆🏻‍♂️ Yannis Pappas Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yannispappas/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/yannispappas Website - https://www.yannispappascomedy.com/ 🙆🏼‍♂️ Chris Distefano Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chrisdcomedy/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/chrisdcomedy Website - https://www.chrisdcomedy.com/ 🎥 Mike Lavin our producer Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thehomelesspimp/ 🐕 More Hyenas Website: www.historyhyenas.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyhyenas/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryHyenas Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/historyhyenaspod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:52:51
  • 194. Jared Fried is WILD!
    THIS IS A THROWBACK TO JUNE 2019! AS YOU KNOW we have this on our YouTube but not on our AUDIO LIBRARY. As we are coming to an end we are wrapping up our F&B PRODUCTION! ENJOY BABES! Jared Fried joins the boys! U Up podcast co-host is a cute kid! Enjoy! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:42
  • 193. Joe List is WILD!
    THIS IS A THROWBACK TO MARCH 2019! AS YOU KNOW we have this on our YouTube but not on our AUDIO LIBRARY. As we are coming to an end we are wrapping up our F&B PRODUCTION! Boston born comedian Joe List is a hilarious stand-up comic and one half of the Tuesday’s with stories podcast. Just east coast comedian having fun here! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:17

Comedians Yannis Pappas and Chris Distefano are smoothie-drinking history cuties who bring wild energy to every episode of their podcast, History Hyenas! Join these two as they blend history and humor like never before. Get ready to laugh and learn with the boys!

