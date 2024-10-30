Episode 7: What Lies Beyond Machine Learning and AI: Decision Systems and the Future of Data Teams

In this episode of High Signal, Chris Wiggins—Chief Data Scientist at The New York Times, Professor at Columbia University, and co-author of How Data Happened—shares how organizations can move beyond prediction to actionable decision systems. Drawing on his work at The New York Times and in academia, Chris explains how to scale data teams, optimize systems, and align data science with organizational impact. Key topics from the conversation include: • From Prediction to Prescription: Why organizations need to focus on interventions that drive outcomes, illustrated with insights like, “Imagine a hospital prescribing treatments instead of just diagnosing conditions.” • The AI Hierarchy of Needs: Foundational practices, such as data logging and engineering, that enable advanced machine learning and AI. • Personalization and Optimization: How reinforcement learning and exploration-exploitation methods help optimize KPIs and adapt to user context. • Scaling Data Teams: Strategies for attracting and retaining talent by emphasizing autonomy, mastery, and purpose. • Empathy as a Data Science Skill: The importance of collaborating with other teams and understanding their goals to drive adoption and success. 🎧 Tune in to learn how to build decision systems, integrate causality into workflows, and develop scalable data science teams for real-world impact. You can find more on our website: https://high-signal.delphina.ai/ LINKS - Chris Wiggins' Website (https://datascience.columbia.edu/people/chris-h-wiggins/) - Chris Wiggins on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/wiggins/) - How Data Happened: A History from the Age of Reason to the Age of Algorithms (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/How_Data_Happened) - The AI Hierarchy of Needs by Monica Rogati (https://hackernoon.com/the-ai-hierarchy-of-needs-18f111fcc007) - The Book of Why by Judea Pearl (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Book_of_Why)