EmRata / Sony Music Entertainment / Somethin’ Else
Hi, I'm EmRata, aka Emily Ratajkowski. Maybe you know me from my work as an actress or model, or maybe you've read my bestselling book, My Body. I'm interested
Society & CultureEducationSelf-Improvement

  • What’s the Met Gala Really Like?
    On the heels of the first Monday in May, I’m talking all things Met Gala. I reflect on my past Met Ball memories, including brushes with famous folks like Beyonce, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, and David Byrne. And I answer your questions about everything from the invites and red carpet experience to overall vibe. Plus, a look back at the origins of fashion’s biggest night.  This is everything you always wanted to know about the Met Gala but never knew who to ask! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    29:52
  • Meghan Trainor
    Anthem queen, supermom, and new author, Meghan Trainor muses on motherhood, music, and mental health. Plus, why she avoided sex during pregnancy and how a newfound friendship “Auntie” Kris Jenner has changed her life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    49:00
  • Hollywood and Everything You Need to Know About a Writers' Strike
    Diving into the (possible) upcoming WGA strike and what it means for the entertainment we love and the artists who make it. In this episode, I break down why I'm so pro-union and explore the impact of past writers' strikes on the industry. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    25:02
  • Bhad Bhabie
    Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, gets real about making bank on OnlyFans, being misunderstood, and the Troubled Teen Industry. Plus, why she recently covered up one some of her Chief Keef-inspired ink.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    38:57
  • Ask Em Anything: Oscar Partying, Parenting, & Comedy
    In this special edition of EmRata Asks, I answer your questions submitted via DM or voice memo. Nothing is off limits in this Ask Me Anything, where I give my thoughts on New York, Celeste Barber and what people are like at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party. You can submit your questions at HighLow.fm or on socials using #HighLow. A Sony Music Entertainment, Somethin' Else, and Bitch Era Media production. Subscribe to ‘High Low: Talk Back’ for exclusive extra episodes every week. Plus, you’ll get all episodes of High Low ad-free. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    26:11

About High Low with EmRata

Hi, I’m EmRata, aka Emily Ratajkowski. Maybe you know me from my work as an actress or model, or maybe you’ve read my bestselling book, My Body. I’m interested in marrying everything high and low-brow by talking about pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions. On this podcast, I’ll be talking about everything from politics, philosophy, and feminism to sex, TikTok, and relationships. Every Tuesday, I’ll host intimate conversations with special guests, including celebs, incredible authors, close friends, and people I admire. In the week’s second episode, I’ll talk about whatever’s happening in the world and what it’s making me think about, including anecdotes, personal opinions, and, ideally, some thought-provoking questions. Finally, you can subscribe to a third exclusive episode each week where you get to be part of the show. I’ll go through your comments and answer your DMs. My hope is that this series will be a place where you can come to have fun and take part in thoughtful discourse. High Low with EmRata is a Sony Music Entertainment and Bitch Era Media production. Subscribe to ‘High Low: Talk Back’ for exclusive extra episodes every week. Plus, you’ll get all episodes of High Low ad-free. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

