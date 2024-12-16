After eight years, it's time for Chris, Donna, and Carlos to say farewell. So on this episode, they're taking off the rose-tinted glasses for their own show and reminiscing about all of the ups and downs HDYR has experienced over the course of its run. They each highlight different episodes that stand out to them, share behind the scenes stories, and talk about how their own lives were changing as the show evolved. This chapter may be coming to an end, but if you'd like to stay connected with us or keep up to date on our future projects, here's where to find us: 27th Letter Productions: YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter Follow Chris: Instagram and Twitter Follow Carlos: Twitter Chris's podcast Rogues Gallery and his web series The Strange Case of Lucy Chandler Theme Song: Missing You by Trash80 / CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 Closing Song: Hey, Do You Remember...? by Frankie + Rufus
Our Favorite Series Finales
The next episode of HDYR is going to be our last (for now), so we thought it would be fitting to take a look back at some of our favorite series finales and discuss what made them so satisfying.
Batman Forever
After complaints that Batman Returns had been too traumatizing for younger viewers, Warner Bros. set a clear mandate for the next film in their flagship franchise: lighter, brighter, and more fun. Desperate to move away from the gloomier aesthetic of Tim Burton's first two entries, the studio turned to Joel Schumacher - a director whose pop sensibilities were more in line with pushing happy meals and action figures. Batman Forever was an absolutely massive hit at the box office in the summer of 1995, but it remains a divisive installment amongst fans. Join us as unpack its complicated legacy and also clear up some misconceptions about its development and production. Topics include: whether or not there was ever actually any version of "Tim Burton's Batman 3", how late into pre-production Michael Keaton dropped out and what that meant for the film, the much different story Schumacher initially pitched, some insane stories of the tension behind the scenes, the mishandling of Harvey Dent/Two-Face, the challenge of bringing Robin into live-action, alternate casting choices, how we felt about this new approach to the series as kids, where it ranks for us now, and much more! Check it out!
A message from Chris, Donna, and Carlos
An important announcement from the HDYR gang.
Dead Poets Society
Carpe Diem, friends! The three of us all remembered the iconic lines and moments peppered throughout Dead Poets Society, but not much else. It turns out there's a pretty good explanation for that. Peter Weir's film is a stacked deck in terms of its cast (especially the Oscar-nominated performance of Robin Williams), but does it actually engage with any of the ideas it espouses in its numerous sentimental platitudes? And does that ultimately even matter if there are so many other aspects of this that work? Topics include: the truly bizarre notes the studio had on how to improve the script, the type of career Robert Sean Leonard seemed destined for in the late 80s, the importance of establishing a clear audience identification character in a story like this, the response to Williams' performance at the time, actors who find out they've been cut from a film at the very last minute, and much more! Check it out!
