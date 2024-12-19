Episode 7 “Himbo in Distress” | S1E7 | Heroic Round TTRPG Podcast

Episode 7 of the TTRPG podcast, Heroic Round. Our adventurers creep through the haunted ruins of the Corbeau keep, trying to maintain their sanity as they encounter strange cries and disturbing signs of life where there should be none. Their nerves are tested as they uncover new dangers at every turn, but it's not just the keep's undead inhabitants they have to worry about. A new threat emerges, and this time, it's a personal one. As one of their own is taken, the players must race against time to save their companion—and themselves—from the shadows that threaten to consume them all. What to Expect from Heroic Round: A captivating introduction to our homebrew world. High-stakes mystery, moral dilemmas, and plenty of dice rolls. Unforgettable characters, unexpected twists, and the camaraderie that fuels every Heroic Round adventure.