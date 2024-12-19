Powered by RND
Heroic Round
  • Episode 10 “Cursed! Cursed! Cursed!” | S1E10 | Heroic Round TTRPG Podcast
    In the chilling conclusion of Season 1, Part 1, of our TTRPG podcast, the adventurers face the dire consequences of their own actions. The curse of House Corbeau has taken root, and there’s no escaping the nightmare they’ve unleashed. As the players navigate the final horrors of the Corbeau keep, they must confront their own guilt, face the wrath of vengeful spirits, and find a way to stop the ancient evil before it consumes them—and the world around them. What have they done, and is it too late to undo the damage? What to Expect from Heroic Round: A captivating introduction to our homebrew world. High-stakes mystery, moral dilemmas, and plenty of dice rolls. Unforgettable characters, unexpected twists, and the camaraderie that fuels every Heroic Round adventure. 🎲 Ready to roll the dice?Catch every thrilling moment by subscribing now. Don’t forget to like, share, and leave a comment with your favorite moment! 🎧 Listen on: Spotify YouTube Apple Podcasts Amazon Music 🎼Intro by Bollsch (find him on Spotify)
    --------  
    1:46:51
  • Episode 9 “Treasure! Treasure! Treasure!” | S1E9 | Heroic Round TTRPG Podcast
    The lure of treasure proves irresistible as the adventurers dive headfirst into the ancient vaults beneath the keep during episode 9 of our TTRPG podcast. With magic items and gold beckoning from the darkness, their greed leads them down unexpected paths—and into insane antics. But as the beaver moon casts its eerie glow over Thornhaven, the players begin to realize that some treasures are more dangerous than they appear. Will they be able to resist the temptation, or will the promise of riches be their downfall? What to Expect from Heroic Round: A captivating introduction to our homebrew world. High-stakes mystery, moral dilemmas, and plenty of dice rolls. Unforgettable characters, unexpected twists, and the camaraderie that fuels every Heroic Round adventure. 🎲 Ready to roll the dice?Catch every thrilling moment by subscribing now. Don’t forget to like, share, and leave a comment with your favorite moment! 🎧 Listen on: Spotify YouTube Apple Podcasts Amazon Music 🎼Intro by Bollsch (find him on Spotify)
    --------  
    1:49:59
  • Episode 8 “Stalking Shadows” | S1E8 | Heroic Round TTRPG Podcast
    In episode 8 of this TTRPG podcast, another life-or-death confrontation unfolds at the top of a crumbling, teetering tower. With enemies closing in and the very ground beneath them threatening to collapse, the adventurers must rely on their wits, their will to survive, and each other to escape the nightmare they’ve become trapped in. Will they find a way out of the crumbling ruin, or will they roll new characters before it’s too late? Tensions rise, and the shadows grow longer as the stakes reach their highest point yet. What to Expect from Heroic Round: A captivating introduction to our homebrew world. High-stakes mystery, moral dilemmas, and plenty of dice rolls. Unforgettable characters, unexpected twists, and the camaraderie that fuels every Heroic Round adventure. 🎲 Ready to roll the dice? Catch every thrilling moment by subscribing now. Don’t forget to like, share, and leave a comment with your favorite moment! 🎧 Listen on: Spotify YouTube Apple Podcasts Amazon Music 🎼Intro by Bollsch (find him on Spotify)
    --------  
    2:07:18
  • Episode 7 “Himbo in Distress” | S1E7 | Heroic Round TTRPG Podcast
    Episode 7 of the TTRPG podcast, Heroic Round. Our adventurers creep through the haunted ruins of the Corbeau keep, trying to maintain their sanity as they encounter strange cries and disturbing signs of life where there should be none. Their nerves are tested as they uncover new dangers at every turn, but it’s not just the keep’s undead inhabitants they have to worry about. A new threat emerges, and this time, it’s a personal one. As one of their own is taken, the players must race against time to save their companion—and themselves—from the shadows that threaten to consume them all. What to Expect from Heroic Round: A captivating introduction to our homebrew world. High-stakes mystery, moral dilemmas, and plenty of dice rolls. Unforgettable characters, unexpected twists, and the camaraderie that fuels every Heroic Round adventure. 🎲 Ready to roll the dice?Catch every thrilling moment by subscribing now. Don’t forget to like, share, and leave a comment with your favorite moment! 🎧 Listen on: Spotify YouTube Apple Podcasts Amazon Music 🎼Intro by Bollsch (find him on Spotify)
    --------  
    1:20:41
  • Episode 6 Part 2 “Crows and Corpses Part 2” | S1E6 | Heroic Round TTRPG Podcast
    The battle for survival intensifies as the adventurers are forced to fight for their lives within the haunted walls of House Corbeau’s keep during episode 6 part 2 of our TTRPG podcast. But they quickly discover that their true strength lies in their weapons and the bonds they’ve formed along the way. As they face the horrors lurking in the shadows, the players must confront their own weaknesses and confront the dark forces that threaten to consume them. Will they emerge victorious, or will the curse of the Corbeau family claim yet more souls? What to Expect from Heroic Round: A captivating introduction to our homebrew world. High-stakes mystery, moral dilemmas, and plenty of dice rolls. Unforgettable characters, unexpected twists, and the camaraderie that fuels every Heroic Round adventure. 🎲 Ready to roll the dice?Catch every thrilling moment by subscribing now. Don’t forget to like, share, and leave a comment with your favorite moment! 🎧 Listen on: Spotify YouTube Apple Podcasts Amazon Music 🎼Intro by Bollsch (find him on Spotify)
    --------  
    1:57:57

About Heroic Round Podcast

Welcome to Heroic Round - An actual play tabletop rpg podcast. Download Season 1 "A Wizard's Folly" Today! That is right, we release whole bingeable seasons in one go. You don't have to wait for the weekly release. In between seasons we do episode recaps and Juice Wizard energy drink reviews. Join Us! 🆕 Latest Season of Heroic Round - "A Wizard's Folly" 10 Episodes 🔮 Next season releases Spring 2025
