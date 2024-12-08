Have you ever wondered how food can bridge cultures and connect us to our roots? Join us as we uncover the delectable secrets of Henry's family heritage, where a simple school assignment turns into a magical culinary adventure. Inspired by his grandmother and the enchanting story "Plantains Go With Everything" by Lissette Norman, Henry embarks on a quest at the local library, leading him and his grandmother into a world where the aromas of plantains weave tales of tradition and family. As the magical journey unfolds, Henry discovers the flavors of his Haitian ancestry through the delicious dish with plantains prepared with love by his family. The kitchen becomes a canvas of storytelling, with Henry's dad sharing heartfelt memories of his parents and their journey from Haiti to the United States. Friends are drawn by the enticing smells, turning an ordinary evening into a vibrant celebration of culture, storytelling, and shared meals. This episode of Henry's Library paints a vivid picture of how books can bring stories—and flavors—to life, deepening the bonds of family and friendship.Support the showWhat is Black Social Media Links:https://www.instagram.com/whatisblk/https://www.facebook.com/WhatisBlk/
6:40
Henry's Space Adventure
Henry's Space Adventure

Books mentioned in today's episode:
"The Night Owl Goes to Space" by Kim C. Lee
5:15
The Courageous Quest
The Courageous Quest

Books mentioned in today's episode:
'Etta Invincible' by Reese Eschmann
4:45
A Rockin’ Adventure
A Rockin' Adventure

Books mentioned in today's episode:
'Jada Jones Rock Star' by Kelly Staring Lyons
7:45
Friends and Robots
Friends and Robots

In this episode, Henry and friends embark on an exciting journey filled with friendship, new discoveries, and the amazing world of robotics.

Books mentioned in today's episode:
'Maya and the Robot' by Eve Ewing.
Henry, our hero, loves to read and explore the world around him with his pet friends, Dogbear, Curry and Birdie. With a special feather bookmark that magically brings books to life, they use books to help find answers to questions and learn about interesting topics. Join us for Henry and his friends’ adventures and the magic they find in reading books.