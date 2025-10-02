Health Equity in Multiple Sclerosis: Advocacy, Support, and Treatment Options
Each week in the U.S., about 200 people are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and women are four times more likely than men to develop it. What are the warning signs? What challenges do patients face? And how can they advocate for themselves? We spoke with Mitzi Joi Williams, MD, a board-certified neurologist, to discuss health disparities that delay diagnosis in underserved communities, stigmas that prevent women from seeking care, and why early detection is crucial for long-term health. We also hear from Angelina Cubero, diagnosed in 2020, who shares her story and how self-advocacy shaped her journey. Tune in to learn how preparing for medical visits, recognizing symptoms, and finding peer support can empower those living with MS.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:24
--------
33:24
The Risks of Delaying Routine Cancer Screenings
Half of Americans skipped important cancer screenings in the past year. How does fear play a major factor? Or the amount of time we have? We spoke with Christopher Scuderi, DO, a primary-care physician and cancer survivor, about which screenings are most often missed, the risks of delaying them, screening guidelines to be aware of, and how to prioritize our health despite fear of knowing or busy schedules. He also highlights how talking with your doctor can help identify personal risk factors and the role healthy habits – like diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management – play in lowering cancer risk and supporting overall well-being.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
30:42
--------
30:42
Metastatic Prostate Cancer in Black Men: Disparities, Advocacy, and Support
About 1 in 8 men will face a prostate cancer diagnosis. Early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms—so how should men approach screening and advocacy? What disparities do Black men experience that would negatively impact their outcomes? And what can we do about it? We spoke with Otis Brawley, MD, professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins, about the types of prostate cancer, key symptoms, when and how often to screen, and why access to equal treatment is essential for equal outcomes for Black men. He also explains metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and why advanced imaging like PSMA PET scans matters. Survivor David Diaz Sr., executive director of The Reluctant Brotherhood, also shares his story of diagnosis, treatment, and the power of support groups for men navigating prostate cancer. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:06
--------
33:06
Psychedelics and Mental Health: Emerging Tools for Mood Disorders
Psychedelics like ketamine, psilocybin, and MDMA are emerging as promising treatments for mood disorders that don’t respond to standard care. What has research shown using these compounds as therapeutic tools? How can psychedelics work in the brain to alleviate mental health symptoms? We spoke with Janette Leal, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist, about the psychedelics currently being studied, their potential to safely and effectively ease symptoms in supervised settings, how they may help rewire thought patterns, common misconceptions about psychedelic-assisted therapy, and why working with a trained clinician is essential.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
28:08
--------
28:08
Heat and Health Risks: What You Need to Know About Your Medications
Medications are designed to work best when stored at the right temperature, but heat can affect their potency and even increase health risks. How exactly can heat compromise the effectiveness of certain medications? What heat-related illnesses or side effects can occur during periods of high temperatures? We spoke with Shellyza Sajwani, pharmacist and co-founder of Climaceutics Health Solutions, about how extreme heat can damage medications and increase the risk of side effects such as dehydration, kidney issues, or reduced sweating ability. She shares how to store medications safely, protect yourself during hot weather, and why your pharmacist and prescriber are key partners in medication management.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.