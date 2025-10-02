Heat and Health Risks: What You Need to Know About Your Medications

Medications are designed to work best when stored at the right temperature, but heat can affect their potency and even increase health risks. How exactly can heat compromise the effectiveness of certain medications? What heat-related illnesses or side effects can occur during periods of high temperatures? We spoke with Shellyza Sajwani, pharmacist and co-founder of Climaceutics Health Solutions, about how extreme heat can damage medications and increase the risk of side effects such as dehydration, kidney issues, or reduced sweating ability. She shares how to store medications safely, protect yourself during hot weather, and why your pharmacist and prescriber are key partners in medication management.