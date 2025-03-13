233. Progesterone 101: Everything you ever wanted to know (and more)
Progesterone 101: Everything you ever wanted to know (and more) // Dig into the in's and out's of progesterone in this episode so you can best advocate for yourself.
232. How we are changing clinician education at the Heather Hirsch Academy
How we are changing clinician education at the Heather Hirsch Academy // What an incredible time for a menopause revolution. I have been blessed to package my fellowship training and ten years of experience into a transformative professional (and personal) experience, and I am delighted to have Mandy Corvino NP, MSCP, and Mandy Burton APRN, MSCP join me to discuss the gaps in clinician education and our hope for the future of midlife women's health.
231. Hair, skin, and nails, Oh MY!
Hair, skin, and nails, Oh MY! // As we go through menopause, you will notice big changes in hair, skin and nails. In this episode, we will discuss why this happens and what we can do!
230. Self-love on Valentine's Day; Know your value
Self-love on Valentine's Day; Know your value // How as women do we determine our worth? Listen to Dr Hirsch's tips and tricks to manifest the life you want and give yourself the value you deserve.
229. Great Sex Over 40!
Great Sex Over 40! In this episode, Dr. Heather Hirsch discussed her tips for how to treat the genitourinary syndrome of menopause and how to have incredible intimacy over 40 and beyond!
Confused about what to expect in midlife? Wondering how to treat mysterious symptoms like night sweats or stubborn weight gain? I got you. Welcome to my podcast, where I give you the straight tea on everything from painful sex to heart health. I’m Dr. Heather Hirsch, a board-certified internist, accredited menopause specialist, founder of the menopause clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and former faculty at Harvard Medical School. Currently, I am the CEO and Founder of Health by Heather Hirsch and run a private telemedicine practice, and wrote the book "Unlock Your Menopause Type"