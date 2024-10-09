The Secret to Handling Criticism | Heal Thy Self With Jeff Krasno #359
Navigating difficult conversations, emotional regulation, and personal growth, this episode covers it all. Dr. G sits down to discuss the power of psychological immunity, handling disagreement with grace, and why people just want to be seen and heard.
From emotional dysregulation and cold water therapy to building deeper connections and understanding the mind-body connection, this episode is packed with insights to help you become more resilient in life and relationships.
Jeff Krasno
IG: @jeffkrasno
Show Notes:
Interviewing People Who Disagree with Me
Applying Physiological Stressors
Writing About Controversial Issues
Dealing with Negative Emails
Growing Up as a People Pleaser
Building Psychological Immunity
Creating a Safe Space for Difficult Conversations
People Just Want to Be Seen and Heard
Having Difficult Conversations with Loved Ones
Healing Yourself Before Healing Relationships
Somatic Practices for Emotional Regulation
Cold Water Therapy and Emotional Resilience
Emotional Regulation and Mental Resilience
Seeking Connection, Not Solution
Listen to Understand, Not to Respond
Dousing the Flames of Anger
The Mind-Body Connection
The Stress of Unresolved Conversations
The Hard Work of Intimacy
Bridging Mysticism and Medicine
Studying the Physical to Understand the Spiritual
Agency Over Your Fate
The Philosophy of the Middle Way
Good Stress and Healthier Homeostasis
Personal Health Transformation
Social Fitness and Mental Health
Good Stress Book Coming Out
Social Media and Website
1:09:38
How Your Phone Is Aging Your Brain! #358
Is social media hijacking your brain? In this video, we break down how constant phone usage and social media exposure rewire your brain, affect your dopamine levels, and impact your mental and physical health. Learn how to regain control with dopamine fasting, digital detox strategies, and practical tips to reset your brain for focus, balance, and overall well-being.
Show Notes:
Introduction: The Impact of Phone Usage
Prioritizing Dopamine Fasting and Digital Detox
Setting Time Limits on Social Media
Understanding How Phones Rewire the Brain
Regaining Autonomy of Your Brain
The Striatum and Habit Formation
Dopamine Receptors and Social Media Use
How Social Media Platforms Hack Your Focus
Social Media as a Toxin
Constant Social Media Exposure and Fight or Flight
Melatonin Suppression
Rewiring and Regaining Balance
Setting Time Limits and Restoring Balance
The Importance of Blue Light Blockers
Increasing Real Life Oxytocin
The Benefits of Sunlight
Brain Reset Challenge
Final Thoughts and Gratitude
24:39
Rewire Your Brain With A Trauma Expert | Heal Thy Self With Dr. Cathleen King #357
Dr. G and Dr. Cathleen King explore the complexities of nervous system regulation and healing. Together, they delve into personal experiences, including the effects of environmental stressors like mold and digital technology on our nervous systems. The episode covers practical tools for rebalancing, including eye yoga, breathwork, and somatic practices that help individuals reconnect with their bodies. They also discuss the importance of forgiveness, identity shifts, and mental disruptions in the healing process. Tune in for a deep dive into how to reset your nervous system and reclaim your health.
Dr. Cathleen King
IG: @primaltrust_official
Show Notes:
Introduction: Healing the Nervous System
Personal Experience: Mold and Nervous System Overdrive
Practical Tools: Rebalancing the Nervous System
Eye Yoga: Using Eye Exercises for Brain Stimulation
Cell Phones: A Dysregulating Influence
Symptoms of Dysregulation
Tool for Breath: The Voo Breath
Nervous System: Mental Disruptions and Contractions
Identity: Chronic Disease & Creating Our Reality
Nervous System: External Toxins
Retraining: The World is Safe
Forgiveness: Letting Go of Past Relationships
Shame & Religious Trauma
Cartman’s Triangle: Victim, Perpetrator, Savior
Relationships: Attachment Wounds
Dimensional Shift: Mindset & Spiritual Connection
Primal Trust: Regulating Everything
1:08:47
The Hidden Toxins Making You Fat! #356
Most people think weight gain is all about diet and exercise—but what if something else is secretly making you fat?
In this episode, Dr. G exposes obesogens—environmental toxins hiding in your food, water, and everyday products that hijack your metabolism, disrupt hormones and make fat loss nearly impossible.
Show Notes:
Introduction to Obesogens and Weight Gain
Binding and Eliminating Toxins: Activated Charcoal and Fiber-Rich Foods
Liver Detoxification: Sulforaphane
Understanding Obesogens and Their Impact on Metabolism
What are Obesogens?
Research on Obesogens and Their Effects
Where are Obesogens Found?
Avoiding Obesogens: Plastics, Personal Care Products, and Home Building Materials
Ditching Plastic Food Storage
Avoiding Plastic Water Bottles and Canned Foods
Choosing Safe Personal Care Products and Organic Foods
Filtering Water and Eating Pasture-Raised Meats
Avoiding Non-Stick and Stain-Resistant Chemicals
Choosing Natural Fibers and Avoiding Water-Resistant Gear
Avoiding Fragrances and Synthetic Chemicals
Heavy Metals as Obesogens
Avoiding Heavy Metals: Seafood, Lipstick, and Eyeliners
Integrative Detox Protocols for Obesogens
Binding and Eliminating Obesogens: Activated Charcoal and Fiber
Supporting Liver Detoxification: Glutathione, Milk Thistle, and Sulforaphane
Dandelion Root and Sweating it Out
Restoring Gut Health and Hormonal Balance
The Missing Piece to Weight Loss: Detoxing Obesogens
Emotional Repression and Weight Gain
In this episode, Dr. G and Naz Perez engage in a candid and wide-ranging conversation, exploring topics from hormonal health and gut issues to the emotional impact of community and movement therapy. They dive into the intersection of anxiety, the vagus nerve, and holistic well-being while also discussing the evolving entertainment industry, the role of AI, and personal experiences as a Latina in media. The conversation takes a metaphysical turn with discussions on alien activity, human evolution, and consciousness. Throughout, Dr. G and Naz share insights, personal growth stories, and thought-provoking perspectives, making for an enlightening and dynamic discussion.
Naz Perez
Instagram @NAZPEREZ
Show Notes:
Discussion of hormone imbalances and estrogen dominance
Exploration of gut health issues including SIBO and IMO
The connection between anxiety, gut health, and the vagus nerve
Importance of testing hormone levels in conventional medicine
Using movement and dance as therapy
Processing emotions through music (classical music for sadness, Tchaikovsky for anger)
Impact of community on personal health and wellness
Discussion of emotional repression (anger in women, sadness in men)
Changes in the industry due to social media and AI
Future of creative work and authenticity
Movie recommendations
Personal experiences as a Latina in entertainment
Alien Activity in New Jersey
The Cassiopean Experiment
Human evolution speculation
Discussion of consciousness and personal agency
