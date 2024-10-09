The Secret to Handling Criticism | Heal Thy Self With Jeff Krasno #359

Navigating difficult conversations, emotional regulation, and personal growth, this episode covers it all. Dr. G sits down to discuss the power of psychological immunity, handling disagreement with grace, and why people just want to be seen and heard. From emotional dysregulation and cold water therapy to building deeper connections and understanding the mind-body connection, this episode is packed with insights to help you become more resilient in life and relationships. #emotionalhealth #wellness #spirtuality Jeff Krasno IG: @jeffkrasno ==== Thank You To Our Sponsors! LMNT Visit DrinkLMNT.com/DRG to claim your free sample pack for Heal Thy Self listeners only. BiOptimizers Go to https://bioptimizers.com/drg and use promo code DRG10 to get 10% any order. Calroy Head on over to at calroy.com/drg and Save over $50 when you purchase the Vascanox and Arterosil bundle ==== Show Notes: Interviewing People Who Disagree with Me Applying Physiological Stressors Writing About Controversial Issues Dealing with Negative Emails Growing Up as a People Pleaser Building Psychological Immunity Creating a Safe Space for Difficult Conversations People Just Want to Be Seen and Heard Having Difficult Conversations with Loved Ones Healing Yourself Before Healing Relationships Somatic Practices for Emotional Regulation Cold Water Therapy and Emotional Resilience Emotional Regulation and Mental Resilience Seeking Connection, Not Solution Listen to Understand, Not to Respond Dousing the Flames of Anger The Mind-Body Connection The Stress of Unresolved Conversations The Hard Work of Intimacy Bridging Mysticism and Medicine Studying the Physical to Understand the Spiritual Agency Over Your Fate The Philosophy of the Middle Way Good Stress and Healthier Homeostasis Personal Health Transformation Social Fitness and Mental Health Good Stress Book Coming Out Social Media and Website Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/