Heal Thy Self
A show based on empowerment. Empowerment of you, the viewer such that you can be your highest self on every level. Through knowledge we will be giving you the i...
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

  • The Secret to Handling Criticism | Heal Thy Self With Jeff Krasno #359
    Navigating difficult conversations, emotional regulation, and personal growth, this episode covers it all. Dr. G sits down to discuss the power of psychological immunity, handling disagreement with grace, and why people just want to be seen and heard. From emotional dysregulation and cold water therapy to building deeper connections and understanding the mind-body connection, this episode is packed with insights to help you become more resilient in life and relationships. #emotionalhealth #wellness #spirtuality Jeff Krasno IG: @jeffkrasno ==== Thank You To Our Sponsors! LMNT Visit DrinkLMNT.com/DRG to claim your free sample pack for Heal Thy Self listeners only. BiOptimizers Go to https://bioptimizers.com/drg and use promo code DRG10 to get 10% any order. Calroy Head on over to at calroy.com/drg and Save over $50 when you purchase the Vascanox and Arterosil bundle ==== Show Notes: Interviewing People Who Disagree with Me Applying Physiological Stressors Writing About Controversial Issues Dealing with Negative Emails Growing Up as a People Pleaser Building Psychological Immunity Creating a Safe Space for Difficult Conversations People Just Want to Be Seen and Heard Having Difficult Conversations with Loved Ones Healing Yourself Before Healing Relationships Somatic Practices for Emotional Regulation Cold Water Therapy and Emotional Resilience Emotional Regulation and Mental Resilience Seeking Connection, Not Solution Listen to Understand, Not to Respond Dousing the Flames of Anger The Mind-Body Connection The Stress of Unresolved Conversations The Hard Work of Intimacy Bridging Mysticism and Medicine Studying the Physical to Understand the Spiritual Agency Over Your Fate The Philosophy of the Middle Way Good Stress and Healthier Homeostasis Personal Health Transformation Social Fitness and Mental Health Good Stress Book Coming Out Social Media and Website Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    --------  
    1:09:38
  • How Your Phone Is Aging Your Brain! #358
    Is social media hijacking your brain? In this video, we break down how constant phone usage and social media exposure rewire your brain, affect your dopamine levels, and impact your mental and physical health. Learn how to regain control with dopamine fasting, digital detox strategies, and practical tips to reset your brain for focus, balance, and overall well-being. #phone #socialmedia #mentalhealth ==== Thank You To Our Sponsors! BON CHARGE Go to https://boncharge.com/products/red-light-face and use code DRG for 15% off storewide ==== Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://drchristiangonzalez.com/newsletter Show Notes: Introduction: The Impact of Phone Usage Prioritizing Dopamine Fasting and Digital Detox Setting Time Limits on Social Media Understanding How Phones Rewire the Brain Regaining Autonomy of Your Brain The Striatum and Habit Formation Dopamine Receptors and Social Media Use How Social Media Platforms Hack Your Focus Social Media as a Toxin Constant Social Media Exposure and Fight or Flight Melatonin Suppression Rewiring and Regaining Balance Setting Time Limits and Restoring Balance The Importance of Blue Light Blockers Increasing Real Life Oxytocin The Benefits of Sunlight Brain Reset Challenge Final Thoughts and Gratitude Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    --------  
    24:39
  • Rewire Your Brain With A Trauma Expert | Heal Thy Self With Dr. Cathleen King #357
    Dr. G and Dr. Cathleen King explore the complexities of nervous system regulation and healing. Together, they delve into personal experiences, including the effects of environmental stressors like mold and digital technology on our nervous systems. The episode covers practical tools for rebalancing, including eye yoga, breathwork, and somatic practices that help individuals reconnect with their bodies. They also discuss the importance of forgiveness, identity shifts, and mental disruptions in the healing process. Tune in for a deep dive into how to reset your nervous system and reclaim your health. #wellness #nervoussystem #anxietyrelief Dr. Cathleen King IG: @primaltrust_official ==== Thank You To Our Sponsors! SuppCo Listeners can get 100% free access today at supp.co/DRG. Cornbread Hemp Head to https://cornbreadhemp.com/drg and use code DRG at checkout. ==== Show Notes: Introduction: Healing the Nervous System Personal Experience: Mold and Nervous System Overdrive Practical Tools: Rebalancing the Nervous System Eye Yoga: Using Eye Exercises for Brain Stimulation Cell Phones: A Dysregulating Influence Symptoms of Dysregulation Tool for Breath: The Voo Breath Nervous System: Mental Disruptions and Contractions Identity: Chronic Disease & Creating Our Reality Nervous System: External Toxins Retraining: The World is Safe Forgiveness: Letting Go of Past Relationships Shame & Religious Trauma Cartman’s Triangle: Victim, Perpetrator, Savior Relationships: Attachment Wounds Dimensional Shift: Mindset & Spiritual Connection Primal Trust: Regulating Everything Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    --------  
    1:08:47
  • The Hidden Toxins Making You Fat! #356
    Most people think weight gain is all about diet and exercise—but what if something else is secretly making you fat? In this episode, Dr. G exposes obesogens—environmental toxins hiding in your food, water, and everyday products that hijack your metabolism, disrupt hormones and make fat loss nearly impossible. #diet #toxins #wellness ==== Thank You To Our Sponsors! BiOptimizers Go to https://bioptimizers.com/drg and use promo code DRG10 to get 10% any order. Puori Click here https://puori.com/drg and use code DRG for 20% off the already discounted subscription prices. ==== Show Notes: Introduction to Obesogens and Weight Gain Binding and Eliminating Toxins: Activated Charcoal and Fiber-Rich Foods Liver Detoxification: Sulforaphane Understanding Obesogens and Their Impact on Metabolism What are Obesogens? Research on Obesogens and Their Effects Where are Obesogens Found? Avoiding Obesogens: Plastics, Personal Care Products, and Home Building Materials Ditching Plastic Food Storage Avoiding Plastic Water Bottles and Canned Foods Choosing Safe Personal Care Products and Organic Foods Filtering Water and Eating Pasture-Raised Meats Avoiding Non-Stick and Stain-Resistant Chemicals Choosing Natural Fibers and Avoiding Water-Resistant Gear Avoiding Fragrances and Synthetic Chemicals Heavy Metals as Obesogens Avoiding Heavy Metals: Seafood, Lipstick, and Eyeliners Integrative Detox Protocols for Obesogens Binding and Eliminating Obesogens: Activated Charcoal and Fiber Supporting Liver Detoxification: Glutathione, Milk Thistle, and Sulforaphane Dandelion Root and Sweating it Out Restoring Gut Health and Hormonal Balance The Missing Piece to Weight Loss: Detoxing Obesogens Emotional Repression and Weight Gain Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    --------  
    19:01
  • Chaos, Comedy & Conspiracies w/ My Soul Sister Naz Perez | Heal Thy Self #355
    In this episode, Dr. G and Naz Perez engage in a candid and wide-ranging conversation, exploring topics from hormonal health and gut issues to the emotional impact of community and movement therapy. They dive into the intersection of anxiety, the vagus nerve, and holistic well-being while also discussing the evolving entertainment industry, the role of AI, and personal experiences as a Latina in media. The conversation takes a metaphysical turn with discussions on alien activity, human evolution, and consciousness. Throughout, Dr. G and Naz share insights, personal growth stories, and thought-provoking perspectives, making for an enlightening and dynamic discussion. #wellness #spirtuality #podcast Naz Perez Instagram @NAZPEREZ === Thanks To Our Sponsors! Timeline Visit https://timelinenutrition.com/drg and use code DRG to get 10% off OurPlace Visit https://fromourplace.com and use code DRG to receive 10% off. Birch Click here https://birchliving.com/healthyself to get 20% off your Birch mattress plus two free pillows. === Show Notes: Discussion of hormone imbalances and estrogen dominance Exploration of gut health issues including SIBO and IMO The connection between anxiety, gut health, and the vagus nerve Importance of testing hormone levels in conventional medicine Using movement and dance as therapy Processing emotions through music (classical music for sadness, Tchaikovsky for anger) Impact of community on personal health and wellness Discussion of emotional repression (anger in women, sadness in men) Changes in the industry due to social media and AI Future of creative work and authenticity Movie recommendations Personal experiences as a Latina in entertainment Alien Activity in New Jersey The Cassiopean Experiment Human evolution speculation Discussion of consciousness and personal agency Be sure to like and subscribe to #HealThySelf Hosted by Doctor Christian Gonzalez N.D. Follow Doctor G on Instagram @doctor.gonzalez https://www.instagram.com/doctor.gonzalez/
    --------  
    58:35

About Heal Thy Self with Dr. G

A show based on empowerment. Empowerment of you, the viewer such that you can be your highest self on every level. Through knowledge we will be giving you the information you need to make informed decisions. We lead you to water, you deep dive in.
