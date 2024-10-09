PJ Library Presents: Have I Got A Story For You!

Moses led the Jews to freedom in the book of Exodus. As a baby, he was saved when his mother hid him in a basket that floated down the river.
This episode was written by Emma Carlson Berne, narrated by Percy Blythe, and produced by Alli Thresher. Our music is licensed through Epidemic Sound.
PJ Library is so happy to announce the new chapter of our award-winning storytelling podcast Have I Got a Story for You! We just launched eight special Torah Stories episodes that bring timeless biblical characters and themes to life. Kids ages 5+ will enjoy tales of Moses, Ruth, Joseph, Aaron, Rebekah, the Tower of Babel, and more.
We may be shouting about the launch, but the stories themselves are narrated in a calm, kid-friendly tone that’s perfect for bedtime, quiet playtime, or a drive in the car. For special sleepy-time visuals, please visit our YouTube channel.
For more information, visit pjlibrary.org/podcast
--------
5:12
The Tower of Babel
Many years after the great flood, Noah’s descendants were tired of wandering and traveling. The people decided to settle on a wide plain. Many many years – and generations – had passed since the flood. Some people didn’t even remember it -- and they had grown vain and had forgotten the promises they had made to God.
This episode was written and produced by Alli Thresher and narrated by Richard Wentworth. Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound.
--------
2:32
The Friendship Between Jonathan and David
Long before he was a great king, David was a shepherd, befriended by Jonathan. This episode introduces listeners, in an age-appropriate manner, to a beautiful story of lasting friendship. Listeners will hear about how Jonathan protected David from his cruel father, Saul, and learn lessons about the special bonds shared among best friends.
This episode was written by Emma Carlson Berne, narrated by Daniella Rabbani, and produced by Alli Thresher. Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound.
--------
8:37
Jonah and the Whale
The original story of Jonah appears in the Prophets section of the Tanakh (an acronym
that stands for the three parts of the Hebrew Bible: Torah, the five books of Moses; Nevi’im, the Prophets; and Ketuvim, which means “writings"). Certain books from different parts of the Tanakh are read on different Jewish holidays throughout the year. The book of Jonah is paired up with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement — and when you listen to this story, you will understand why.
This episode was adapted from a story written for PJ Library's guide, a Time to Grow, by Danny Paller. It is narrated by Richard Wentworth. All of our music is licensed through Epidemic Sound.
--------
2:09
Joseph and His Brothers
This is part one of a the story of Joseph and his brothers.
This episode was written by Emma Carlson Berne and produced by Alli Thresher. All music is licensed through Epidemic Sound.
About PJ Library Presents: Have I Got A Story For You!
Have I Got a Story For You is a new podcast from PJ Library, a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. In 2025, PJ Library relaunched Have I Got a Story For You! with eight beautifully told, calming, stories from the Torah and other Jewish texts. Sleepytime visuals accompanying each episode can be found on YouTube as well.