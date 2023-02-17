About Haunted City - A Blades in the Dark Campaign

A city bathed in perpetual darkness, and a history not yet written. On the streets of Doskvol, it's kill or be killed as crews vie for power by any means necessary. Haunted City is a dark, twisted romp through a Victorian dystopia, using the rules of arguably the greatest RPG system of the modern era — Blades in the Dark.

Watch new episodes of Haunted City Wednesdays at 8PM ET on twitch.tv/theglasscannon. YouTube videos and podcasts drop on Friday. Patreon subscribers can enjoy an ad-free version of the podcast at patreon.com/glasscannon.

Haunted City is an original adventure using the Blades in the Dark game system by Evil Hat Productions.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.