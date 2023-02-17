A city bathed in perpetual darkness, and a history not yet written. On the streets of Doskvol, it's kill or be killed as crews vie for power by any means necess... More
Vengeance and Voltage | Haunted City S1 E25 | Blades in the Dark
A confrontation with Una Farros leads the Remnant to decide the fate of Duskvol.

Haunted City is an original adventure using the Blades in the Dark game system by Evil Hat Productions.

Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Josephine McAdam, Abubakar Salim
3/3/2023
2:01:56
A Downtime Dalliance | Haunted City S1 E24 | Blades in the Dark
Things get intimate in the underground grotto.

Haunted City is an original adventure using the Blades in the Dark game system by Evil Hat Productions.

Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Josephine McAdam, Abubakar Salim
2/24/2023
2:01:50
Tunnels and Terror | Haunted City S1 E23 | Blades in the Dark
A horde of hollows hounds The Remnant down in the dark.

Haunted City is an original adventure using the Blades in the Dark game system by Evil Hat Productions.

Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Josephine McAdam, Abubakar Salim
2/24/2023
2:01:38
Downtime Directives | Haunted City S1 E22 | Blades in the Dark
Even while looking for work, the Remnant leaves bodies in the street.

Haunted City is an original adventure using the Blades in the Dark game system by Evil Hat Productions.

Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Josephine McAdam, Abubakar Salim
2/24/2023
2:01:27
The Imperial City Part Three | Haunted City S1 E21 | Blades in the Dark
The crew is tasked with pulling a score within a score in the Emperor's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Haunted City is an original adventure using the Blades in the Dark game system by Evil Hat Productions.

Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Josephine McAdam, Abubakar Salim
About Haunted City - A Blades in the Dark Campaign
A city bathed in perpetual darkness, and a history not yet written. On the streets of Doskvol, it's kill or be killed as crews vie for power by any means necessary. Haunted City is a dark, twisted romp through a Victorian dystopia, using the rules of arguably the greatest RPG system of the modern era — Blades in the Dark.