Overcoming Business Highs & Lows: Leading Through Setbacks #125
Click the link to schedule your Rilla demo today: 🔗 Rilla Voice Also check out this super rad software to make an AI clone of yourself! We made one of Jeff Dudan and everyone loves it at the office. Design your clone here! Check out Jeff's AI Clone! 🔗 Homefront BrandsOther Helpful Links: 🌎Visit us on LinkedIn💻Join and be a part of On The HomefrontConnect with Jeff DudanFollow Jeff Dudan on InstagramJoin us at Homefront Brands. Build your own business starting here: 🔗 Homefront BrandsHere are a list of Homefront Brands: Temporary Wall SystemsTop Rail FencesWindow HeroThe Designery Yard Patrol Pros #BusinessLeadership #OvercomingSetbacks #EntrepreneurMindset #ResilienceInBusiness #SmallBusinessAdvice #BusinessGrowth #LeadershipThroughAdversity #JeffDudan #Bussiness2025 #BusinessSuccess #ThrivingInBusiness
6:59
Building an Empire: Ryan Pineda’s Formula for Dominating Business #124
1:08:29
How Can You Make Smarter Business Decisions in Uncertain Times? | #123
4:43
Insider Secrets to Scaling Your Business Fast with Scott Clary #122
1:17:35
Revolutionizing Sales with AI: Transforming Your Business with Rilla Voice | #121
🔗 Rilla Voice 🔗 Homefront Brands What You'll find in this episode recap: 00:00:00 - Introducing Rilla Voice 00:00:45 - Technology in Franchises 00:01:30 - Insights from Sebastian Jimenez 00:02:15 - Capturing Sales Conversations 00:03:45 - Rilla Voice’s Impact 00:05:00 - AI in Customer Service 00:06:00 - Listening in Sales 00:06:45 - Benefits of POS Systems 00:07:30 - AI in Supply Chain 00:08:30 - Learning from Failure 00:09:30 - Value of Tech Integration 00:10:00 - Closing & Call to Action Subscribe for more insights on tech, leadership, and franchise innovation from On The Homefront with Jeff Dudan! #RillaVoice #TechInnovation #franchise
Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals to transform their lives, make a positive impact in their communities, and enhance the well-being of those they cherish most. Tune in as valuable insights for anyone looking to build their dynasty. If you're ready to take the next step towards owning your own business and gaining back your freedom, go to podcast.homefrontbrands.com
On The Homefront is brought to you by Homefront Brands and hosted by Jeff Dudan.