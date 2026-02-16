Open app
Hard Reset Podcast
Hard Reset Podcast

Baddie & ScottyKFitness
Health & WellnessLeisure
Hard Reset Podcast
  • Hard Reset Podcast

    Ep3 | HARD RESET...RESET. OUR EDITOR IS HERE NOW!

    2/16/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    WELL IT HAS BEEN A COUPLE OF WEEKS. SO. Here we are. Scotty is stepping away for a bit. Our sexy editor IamBannd is filling in! 

    We filmed 2 episodes. and one broke and deleted itself. SO. here is the mash up of the two! 

    Head over to Patreon to listen to the full audio of the broken episode!!

  • Hard Reset Podcast

    Ep2 | WHY is ScottyKFitness so bad at his jobs???

    1/26/2026 | 59 mins.
    @BaddieStreams and @Scottykfitness ARE BACK AGAIN, this time getting deeeeeep into the WEEDS of WHO we are. Lets get into it. 

  • Hard Reset Podcast

    Ep1 | WELCOME TO THE HARD RESET PODCAST!

    1/19/2026 | 56 mins.
    WEEEEELCOME TO THE HARD RESET PODCAST With ⁨@BaddieStreams⁩ and ⁨@Scottykfitness⁩ !! Thanks for joining us on this brand new adventure/disaster! Ready to get hard? or just listen to a fun new podcast? 

  • Hard Reset Podcast

    Hard Reset Podcast - Teaser 01

    1/06/2026 | 1 mins.
    COMING JAN 19TH! GET READY!!!!! GET HARD!!!!!!

About Hard Reset Podcast

With everything going on in life, sometimes you need a Hard Reset. Hosted by Baddie and ScottyKFitness, the Hard Reset Podcast is a weekly mix of gaming, fitness, mental health, and military stories—plus plenty of nerd culture, anime, and random chaos. With occasional guests and plenty of laughs, each episode feels like a fun fever dream you can’t wait to jump back into.
Health & WellnessLeisureFitnessGames

