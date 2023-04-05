Hanselminutes with Scott Hanselman

Hanselminutes is Fresh Air for Developers. A weekly commute-time podcast that promotes fresh technology and fresh voices. Talk and Tech for Developers, Life-lon... More
Available Episodes
5 of 800
Creating the Mastodon app "Elk" as a Progressive Web App with Daniel Roe
With the rise of Mastodon as a Twitter alternative, Daniel Roe, part of the Nuxt core team, joins Scott to talk about building Elk, a Mastodon client that was built using Nuxt. The app is a PWA (Progressive Web App) and behaves as natively as a web app can! How did they do it?https://roe.devhttps://twitter.com/danielcroehttps://github.com/danielroehttps://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-roehttps://podrocket.logrocket.com/nuxt-3https://podrocket.logrocket.com/how-vite-makes-nuxt-possiblehttps://www.regexmagic.com
5/25/2023
29:17
Blazor Web Assembly by Example with Toi B. Wright
Toi B. Wright is an independent consultant who has been working as a software developer for over 25 years. She has a BS in Computer Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. She is the author of two editions of 'Blazor WebAssembly by Example: A project-based guide to building web apps with .NET, Blazor WebAssembly, and C#'. https://www.amazon.com/Blazor-WebAssembly-Example-practical-projects/dp/1803241853
5/18/2023
28:11
Computing History with Atari and Commodore's Leonard Tramiel
Leonard Tramiel shares his memories of growing up in the computer industry, working on various projects such as the Commodore PET, the Atari ST, and the Jaguar. He also discusses his current involvement in the Computer History Museum and his passion for education and science outreach. Listen to this fascinating conversation and learn more about the history and legacy of some of the most iconic computers and games of all time. Leonard has a PhD in Physics from Columbia University and these days is most interested in improving the image and understanding of science and critical thinking.
5/11/2023
43:31
Creating Walkable Cities with Nathan Allebach
In this episode of Hanselminutes, Scott Hanselman talks to Nathan Allebach, a writer and advocate for creating walkable cities. Nathan shares his passion for urban design and how it can improve the quality of life, health, and environment of people living in cities. He also discusses some of the challenges and opportunities for making cities more walkable, such as zoning, infrastructure, culture, and policy. Nathan gives examples of successful walkable cities around the world and offers practical tips for anyone who wants to get involved in this movement. Whether you are a city dweller, a planner, or a curious listener, you will find this episode inspiring and informative.
5/4/2023
34:52
The Courage to Tinker with WeThinkCode's Nyari Samushonga
This episode features Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode. In this episode, Nyari shares her journey of becoming a CEO and how she is using her position to help young Africans become full-stack software developers. She also talks about the importance of courage in the tech industry and how it can help people overcome their fears and take risks.