Hank the Cowdog (Matthew McConaughey), the self-declared “Head of Ranch Security,” finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and cape... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Introducing: The Peepkins - Ricketts And Ruckus | Episode 1
The Circus is no longer coming to Coopmore Ridge and a gloom has taken over the town. Now, it’s up to Noah and Hatch to lift the town’s spirits, whether they like it or not.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction such as Hank the Cowdog with Matthew McConaughey and Cupid with Diego Boneta. All 10 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
~~
Visit https://qcodemedia.com/the-peepkins for a photo gallery of scenes and characters from The Peepkins!
~~
Produced by QCODE and Next 5 Miles Productions. Executive Produced by Anna Faris, Michael Barrett, Stuart Jenkins, and Jeremy K. Bullis. Created and Written by Stuart Jenkins and Jeremy K. Bullis. Based on the artwork of Jeremy K. Bullis. Directed by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. Starring Anna Faris, Maulik Pancholy, Diedrich Bader, Adrian Pasdar, and more.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
11/22/2022
32:02
Part 5: Lost in the Dark Uncharted Forest
Hank musters the courage to defend Alfred from the snarling Sinister the Bobcat, with the fortuitous support of Rip & Snort. But the challenges aren’t over yet: the team must take cover in the midst of a flash flood before Hank can complete his mission and return Alfred to his family back at the ranch.
Hank The Cowdog is a Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and QCODE Production.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new kids & family story podcast, The Peepkins, starring Anna Faris.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
10/12/2020
25:40
Part 4: Lost in the Dark Uncharted Forest
After attracting a dangerous pair of coyotes in the forest, Hank and Madame Moonshine devise a plan that will not only save them, but maybe Little Alfred too. Hank and the owl divert the coyotes’ attention to Sinister the Bobcat as he draws closer to Alfred, and are surprised to find help in a buzzard and his son.
Hank The Cowdog is a Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and QCODE Production.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new kids & family story podcast, The Peepkins, starring Anna Faris.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
10/5/2020
23:47
Part 3: Lost in the Dark Uncharted Forest
As the clouds close in, Hank sets out alone on his mission to rescue Alfred from the mean woods before Sinister the Bobcat catches wind. In a state of confusion, Hank finds a new ally in the forest who can relate to his disorientation.
Hank The Cowdog is a Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and QCODE Production.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new kids & family story podcast, The Peepkins, starring Anna Faris.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
9/28/2020
24:30
Part 2: Lost in the Dark Uncharted Forest
With the recent bobcat sighting disrupting peace at the ranch, Hank and Drover only have a moment’s rest before the chaos ripples out. Sally May, a new mother, erupts at her son Alfred after he throws Pete the Barncat into the bog. The dogs soon have a far more pressing case when Little Alfred goes missing in the forest.
Hank The Cowdog is a Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and QCODE Production.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new kids & family story podcast, The Peepkins, starring Anna Faris.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Hank the Cowdog (Matthew McConaughey), the self-declared “Head of Ranch Security,” finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home. Hank is joined on these tail-wagging, tongue-slobbering adventures by a motley assemblage of characters, not least of which is his less-than trusty sidekick, Drover, a small but uncourageous mutt. Listen in as Hank the Cowdog always claims to know the answer, is the last to realize he doesn’t, but is the first to run headlong into tales of courage, loyalty, and friendship. Hank the Cowdog podcast stars and is executive produced by Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey. Written, directed and executive produced by Jeff Nichols. Also featuring performances by Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy, Michael Shannon, and John R. Erickson. Presented by H-E-B Proudly serving Texans since 1905. @HEB