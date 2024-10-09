Episode 6 - NEW ALBUM???

In this Episode, we talk about Caedmon's recent interaction with a road rager, Will's new way of writing for Hallow 14 material, and Caedmon's struggles with making a metal record without using guitars. We recorded this episode on Halloween 2020 which was actually our 6 year anniversary!! Also, if you'd like a shirt from our last release "Cultural Condition" then let us know on instagram @hallow14music. As always, thanks for listening!