In this Episode, we talk about Caedmon's recent interaction with a road rager, Will's new way of writing for Hallow 14 material, and Caedmon's struggles with making a metal record without using guitars. We recorded this episode on Halloween 2020 which was actually our 6 year anniversary!! Also, if you'd like a shirt from our last release "Cultural Condition" then let us know on instagram @hallow14music. As always, thanks for listening!
28:41
Episode 5 - Mick Gordon, Nolly, and George Lever???
It's been a bit! In this podcast we talk about how Mick Gordon, Adam "Nolly" GetGood, and George Lever have inspired new Hallow 14 material in the making. These people have really given us ideas for new ways to make music in a way that we've never done before. Thanks for listening!
27:17
Episode 4 - What makes a good story? And SLOTH BEARS??
Alright ya goof, this one we chatted about a bunch of random stuff. Which bears are the most aggressive, how Caedmon respects almost anything he hears, and what exactly makes a "good" story? Spoiler alert sloth bear isn't the most aggressive, it's pretty cute though!
1:03:00
Episode 3 - Coffee, Moms, Wood. Not in that order
How more wholesome could we get? In this episode we discuss how our Mothers Day was, along with why Will enjoys doing the podcast, Caedmon's guitar paint job, and most importantly Will's journey to switching out Coke Zero for iced Coffee!
1:12:19
Episode 2 - Party animal Tim and Wills trip to Scandinavia
Thanks for listening! In this episode, Will shares his stories and experiences from his trip to Scandinavia. He talks about the culture, the food, the group he was with, and of course who could forget the legend known as Tim.