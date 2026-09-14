Watch this episode on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/_dmXYtZi1Dk





In Episode 758 of the Half Size Me Show, Heather talks with Jamie about starting again, rebuilding habits after the pandemic, planning for travel, and using the Paper Pencil Journal to stop hiding from the foods that keep showing up. They also chat about:





Why trying to “get back” to your old habits may not work when your life has changed.

How portioning snacks can make trigger foods easier to manage.

Why planning realistic choices can work better than pretending cravings won’t happen.

And more!





Music used in this episode:



"Montauk Point" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/



"Bright Wish" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/



Disclaimer: Heather is not a doctor, nurse, or certified health professional. What worked for her or her guests may not work for you. Please talk with your doctor, dietician, or other certified health professionals when seeking advice about your own weight loss or weight maintenance plan. All information included in The Half Size Me™ Podcast and on HalfSizeMe.com is for informational and inspirational purposes only.



For additional disclaimer information, please visit HalfSizeMe.com.



Disclaimer: Heather is not a doctor, nurse, or certified health professional. What worked for her or her guests may not work for you. Please talk with your doctor, dietician, or other certified health professionals when seeking advice about your own weight loss or weight maintenance plan. All information included in The Half Size Me™ Podcast and on HalfSizeMe.com is for informational and inspirational purposes only.



For additional disclaimer information, please visit HalfSizeMe.com.