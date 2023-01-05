BONUS: Podcast Premium Sneak Peek of Sarah’s Fourth Coaching Call

Help share the maintenance mindset by supporting the Half Size Me Podcast! As a podcast premium subscriber, you’ll get TONS of access to benefits like early releases, bonus podcasts, audio-recorded Ask Me Anything episodes where I answer your questions, a HUGE library of past shows no longer available to the general public, and more! Get all of the Coaching Karolina series plus exclusive Ask Me Anything sessions, podcasts no longer available to the general public, and bonus episodes. Become a premium podcast subscriber today and make Heather and the Half Size Me show a part of your weight loss journey! In this BONUS episode, you'll get a sneak peak of the Podcast Premium exclusive fourth coaching call with Sarah. Sarah goes over the ups and down from the past week. She did well but then got discouraged when her weight went up. They also talk about how making habit changes affects the rest of the family. Do you want to get support and connection at a price you can afford? Then check out the Half Size Me Community here: https://halfsizeme.com/join About Half Size Me The Half Size Me™ Show is a weekly podcast. It will inspire and motivate you no matter where you are in your weight loss journey. Whether you're just getting started losing weight or having worked on your health and wellness for years, this show is for you! The Half Size Me Show is hosted by Heather Robertson, who lost 170 pounds over a period of about 5 years. Heather did it by learning new eating habits, getting regular exercise, and changing her mindset. On her popular weekly podcast, The Half Size Me Show, Heather shares her own lessons and struggles with you, and she shows you how to handle the real challenge of any weight loss journey... weight maintenance. Be sure to subscribe to The Half Size Me Show and join Heather every week as she shares information, inspiration, coaching, and conversations with REAL people who've learned weight loss isn't only about losing pounds, it's about finding yourself. Disclaimer: Heather is not a doctor, nurse, or certified health professional. What worked for her or her guests may not work for you. Please talk with your doctor, dietician, or other certified health professionals when seeking advice about your own weight loss or weight maintenance plan. All information included in The Half Size Me™ Podcast and on HalfSizeMe.com is for informational and inspirational purposes only. For additional disclaimer information, please visit HalfSizeMe.com. To contact Heather about the show, please click here to use the contact form.