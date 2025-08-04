GrowLeader Podcast with Chris Hodges

In this episode of the GrowLeader Podcast, Pastor Chris Hodges explores the spiritual side of leadership—the unseen battles that impact your life, ministry, and leadership. Pastor Chris unpacks why some challenges aren't just practical—they’re spiritual—and how prayer is your greatest weapon. He shares personal insight like how to recognize spiritual warfare in everyday leadership, use the name of Jesus, the cross, and Scripture to fight back, and finally how to build a culture of prayer in your home, church, or business. All Things GrowLeader: Bulk order Pray First for Young Readers: https://churchsource.com/products/pray-first-for-young-readers-simple-steps-for-talking-and-listening-to-god?variant=41953943748705 Pray First Book Resources: https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/prayfirst/ Highlands Resources: https://resources.churchofthehighlands.com/ Prayer Guide PDF: https://assets.highlands.io/21days/2023/pray-first-guide.pdf Church of the Highlands 21 Days of Prayer: https://21days.churchofthehighlands.com/ Learn More about GrowLeader OneDays: https://www.growleader.com/onedays Join Monthly Mentoring with Pastor Chris: https://www.growleader.com/monthlymentoring Access FREE church resources: https://www.churchofthehighlands.com/resources Develop a Kingdom Builders or Legacy Team: https://www.growleader.com/kbvirtualintensive Watch more episodes: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyCNQpi3YxaOeQAIdSpbeVw Follow along on Socials: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/growleader/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/growleader Verse References: 2 Corinthians 4:4 Daniel 10 1 Kings 5:3 Matthew 18:20 Ephesians 6 2 Corinthians 10:3-5 2 Corinthians 11:14 John 10:10 1 Peter 5:8-9 1 John 4:4 Philippians 2:9-10 Luke 10:18 Revelation 12:11 Luke 4 Matthew 4 Romans 8:37 Psalm 27 Philippians 4:19 Psalm 103:3 2 Corinthians 3:6 Psalm 121 James 4:7-8 1 John 1:9 Lamentations 3:22-23 2 Corinthians 2:10-11 Ephesians 4:26-27 Ephesians 5 John 8:44 John 8:31-32
80 | Dino Rizzo - Cultivating an Outreach Culture - Matt Minor
In this episode of the GrowLeader Podcast, Matt Minor sits down with Pastor Dino Rizzo to explore the heart behind outreach and how simple acts of kindness can lead to lasting spiritual impact. Pastor Dino shares his personal story of coming to faith through a single act of generosity and unpacks how that moment shaped his life and ministry. They dive into the global impact of Serve Day, the importance of creating a culture of serving—not just events—and how to start making a difference with the resources you already have. Whether you're a church leader, small group member, or someone passionate about community transformation, this conversation will equip and inspire you to see your city with fresh eyes and serve it with intentional love.
79 | 7 Things Growing Churches Are Doing in 2025 - Chris Hodges
In this episode of the GrowLeader Podcast, Pastor Chris Hodges shares insights on his upcoming book Legacy Letters, a collection of life principles framed as heartfelt letters to future generations. The podcast delves into leadership development, the power of corporate prayer, and what growing churches are doing differently in 2025—from prioritizing spiritual transformation over attraction to building authentic community and cultivating culture through purpose-driven systems. Pastor Chris's Do More of This and Less of This: Assume people are hungry > Assume people are skeptical Feed them – engage their spiritual questions > entertaining them Make space for worship, prayer, and spiritual response > Keep services safe and short Designed for discipleship and life change > Designed for casual attenders Give people what they need > Give people what they want Encounter with God > Entertain the crowd Have room for the unplanned > Package everything perfectly Rely on anointing > Rely on talent Focus on spiritual value > Focus on production value Cultivate authenticity > Cultivate stage performance Prioritize presence, truth and transformation > Prioritize fun and novelty Preach and teach the Bible with conviction > Teach principles only Being bold (without being weird) > avoiding intensity Call people to surrender and commitment > Send them on their way full Make it all about Jesus > Make it all about us Pastor Chris's 12 Metrics of Discipleship: Know God Committed your life to Christ and water baptized Know how to read the Bible and enjoy it Know how to pray and worship and enjoy it Find Freedom Healthy relationships and in a small group Honest about your struggles Allowing the work of the Holy Spirit in your life Discover Purpose Committed to a local church and connecting with the Body of Christ Discovered spiritual gifts A personal growth plan and growing daily. Make a Difference Regularly serving God by serving others on the Dream Team Sharing your faith Faithful in the tithe and generous beyond that
78 | Clint Phillips - Investing In Your Health
In this episode of the Grow Leader Podcast, Pastor Chris welcomes health innovator Clint Phillips to discuss the vital link between leadership and personal wellness. Clint shares his journey from a tough upbringing in South Africa to founding healthcare platforms like SecondMD and Medici. Inspired by his daughter's stroke, Clint built solutions that connect people to top medical experts virtually, emphasizing the importance of early prevention and access to quality care—especially for pastors who often overlook their own health. Clint offers actionable health advice, including exercise, better sleep, and nutrition, while introducing the Dr. Gabi app, which uses AI to assess health risks through facial scans. He stresses that leaders must care for their bodies as part of their calling, urging listeners to make small, consistent changes now for long-term vitality and impact.
77 | Chris Hodges - Developing Leaders in Your Church
In this episode of the GrowLeader Podcast, Pastor Chris addresses the challenges of leadership development and discipleship that can happen in churches. Pastor Chris reveals three key disconnects and shares practical advice for developing leaders through intentional conversations about spiritual life, relationships, and calling. He closes by encouraging pastors to begin by creating small group opportunities where authentic development can flourish.