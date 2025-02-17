Growing the Money with Rich Lennon

Episode 004: 5 Foolproof Ways to Ensure You Never Lose Money as a Real Estate Lender
Are you tired of losing money in risky investments and feeling like you lack control over your financial future? Imagine earning consistent, impressive returns, retiring sooner, and building a legacy, all with a proven, simple system. In this episode, Rich Lennon shares five foolproof strategies that guarantee you never lose money as a real estate lender.You'll Learn How To:Secure your investment in the first position and protect your capital.Use effective underwriting to avoid bad deals.Implement a reversed draw strategy for construction loans.Ensure borrowers have "skin in the game" to mitigate risks.Utilize two essential types of insurance to safeguard your investment.What You'll Learn in This Episode:(00:48) Why real estate is the best asset class for lending and why it offers stability.(02:01) The 2008 financial crisis vs. real estate market resilience and slow changes.(03:46) How lenders hold the best financial position in any real estate deal.(05:21) Five critical rules every real estate lender must follow to protect investments.(06:01) Rule #1: Why securing first position in lending is non-negotiable.(07:29) Rule #2: The underwriting formula to ensure loan security and profitability.(08:06) Rule #3: Reverse draw system for construction loans to minimize risk.(09:14) Rule #4: Ensuring borrowers have skin in the game to prevent deal abandonment.(10:15) Rule #5: Two must-have insurance policies to safeguard your investment.(11:09) Final recap of foolproof strategies and what to expect in the next episode.Who This Episode Is For: New and experienced real estate lenders looking for a risk-free approach.Investors seeking to maximize returns while minimizing financial losses.Entrepreneurs who want to build passive wealth through real estate lending.Why You Should Listen:Learn five simple yet powerful strategies to protect your investments.Avoid common mistakes that cause lenders to lose money.Discover real-world insights from a seasoned real estate investor.Gain access to expert advice on underwriting, legal security, and risk mitigation.
Episode 003: Why This 100-Deals-Per-Year Wholesaler Walked Away for Smarter Money with Justin Foster
Did you know that most real estate investors are hustling way harder than they need to—and still leaving thousands of dollars on the table? In this episode, Justin Foster, a former real estate wholesaler closing 100 deals a year, reveals why he walked away from the grind and embraced a smarter way to grow his wealth. Learn how he transitioned into lending, making 30-50% returns effortlessly, without the stress of chasing deals.You'll Learn How To:Transition from active real estate investing to passive lendingRaise and deploy private capital safely and effectivelyUse leverage to generate consistent double-digit returnsAvoid common mistakes when scaling a lending businessProtect capital and mitigate risk in real estate lendingWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:(00:46) Why Justin left a high-paying corporate job in oil and gas for real estate.(02:12) Scaling a wholesale business to 100 deals a year while managing a team.(06:40) Dealing with distressed sellers and unpredictable supply.(10:18) First accidental loans and realizing the opportunity.(13:42) The 'lazy money' mindset, making 30-50% returns without doing deals.(17:08) How leverage works in private lending and why it outperforms flipping.(21:36) Why requiring down payments protects investors.(26:12) How to structure deals for security and avoid risky borrowers.(30:44) Tax advantages of lending vs. flipping and how to minimize tax burdens.(34:20) Lessons learned from mistakes, why Justin never does 100% financing anymore.Who This Episode Is For: Real estate investors looking for a more passive income streamWholesalers and flippers tired of the constant hustleEntrepreneurs interested in high-yield, low-stress investmentsAnyone looking to maximize their money through private lendingWhy You Should Listen:If you're ready to step off the deal-chasing treadmill and start building wealth with less effort, this episode is packed with actionable strategies to help you grow your money smarter. Justin breaks down how he shifted from grinding through wholesale deals to making consistent, high-yield returns in lending—without the stress and burnout.
Episode 002: How I Earn 30-50% Returns with the Lazy Money Method
Tired of slow returns and high-risk investments? Imagine earning 30-50% returns without the stress of market fluctuations. In this episode, host Rich Lennon shares the Lazy Money Method, a strategy that leverages real estate lending to create impressive passive income. Learn how to grow your wealth without working harder—just smarter.You'll Learn How To:Use the Lazy Money Method to earn consistent, high returnsLeverage other people's money to maximize investmentsTransition from active real estate investing to passive lendingIdentify the best opportunities for private lendingStructure loans to protect capital and optimize profitsAvoid common financial pitfalls and scale sustainablyFind the right partners and borrowers for lendingBuild a strategy that secures long-term financial successWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:(00:05) Sired of slow returns? Learn how to take control now.(00:15) Rich Lennon introduces the Lazy Money Method to achieve 30-50% returns.(00:45) How a former soccer coach built a multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio.(01:30) Moving to Richmond and discovering real estate cash flow potential.(02:50) From buying one house a year to acquiring multiple properties monthly.(04:15) The financial crisis of 2017 and the costly mistakes that reshaped his investing strategy.(06:30) Transitioning from active real estate to passive lending for stress-free income.(09:45) Why rental properties were no longer the best wealth-building vehicle.(12:10) Structuring private loans for safe, consistent 20%+ annual returns.(16:30) The Lazy Money Method explained—leveraging capital for maximum gains.Who This Episode Is For: Real estate investors looking to scale passive incomeEntrepreneurs interested in alternative wealth-building strategiesAnyone tired of slow-growing traditional investmentsInvestors seeking higher returns with lower riskThose curious about private lending and real estate financeWhy You Should Listen:This episode provides a blueprint for leveraging capital efficiently while maintaining financial security. Rich shares real-world experiences, breaking down how he scaled from an active investor to a passive lender with 30-50% annual returns. If you're ready to transform your financial future, this episode is packed with actionable strategies.
Episode 001: Taxes 101: What They Don’t Teach You (And How to Win the Game)
Did you know that most Americans work over half the year just to pay their tax bill? In this eye-opening episode of Growing The Money, host Rich Lennon exposes the hidden tax burdens that keep people from building wealth and reveals strategies the wealthy use to win the financial game.You'll Learn How To:Understand why financial education is missing from schoolsSee how taxes dramatically impact wealth-building potentialIdentify different types of taxes that eat away at your incomeLeverage strategies the wealthy use to minimize tax liabilityUse the Rule of 72 to accelerate financial growthRecognize why real estate is good for creating, but not growing, wealthBuild an FU wall to protect your money from excessive taxationWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:(00:42) US education fails in teaching financial literacy and wealth-building.(01:24) Most Americans work over 50% of the year just for taxes.(01:52) Doubling a penny daily grows to $10.7 million in 30 days.(02:10) With taxes, that compound growth drops to $34,000 only.(02:29) List of income, self-employment, social security, and estate taxes.(03:34) Federal, state, and local taxes strip more of your earnings.(04:40) The government creates barriers that prevent true wealth-building.(08:06) Rule of 72 shows how money doubles with high returns.(09:30) 30% return doubles wealth every 2.5 years; 50% in 1.5 years.Who This Episode Is For: Individuals frustrated with high taxes and slow wealth growthEntrepreneurs looking for tax strategies to maximize profitReal estate investors seeking better ways to grow their moneyAnyone serious about financial independence and early retirementWhy You Should Listen:Rich Lennon breaks down complex tax systems into simple, actionable insights that can transform how you approach wealth-building. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced investor, this episode will give you the financial literacy that traditional education ignores. Don't let taxes steal your wealth. Learn the strategies of the wealthy and start winning the money game today. Tune in next week as Rich reveals how to safely earn 30-50% returns with minimal risk!
Breaking Free: The Smarter Way to Grow Your Money with Rich Lennon
Most people spend their entire lives working hard, only to find themselves trapped in the same financial cycle—saving small, earning little interest, and paying excessive fees. But what if there was a smarter way?In this episode of Growing The Money Podcast, Rich Lennon breaks down arbitrage lending, a wealth-building strategy the ultra-rich use to earn 30% returns or more—without working harder. He explains why traditional investing models are flawed, how to break free from the 4% Wall Street rule, and how you can become your own bank to build wealth effortlessly. Get ready to shift your mindset and start letting money work for you.You'll Learn How To:Escape the 4% Wall Street model and build wealth fasterLeverage arbitrage lending to generate 30%+ returns like banksStop relying on earned income and shift to passive wealth-buildingAvoid financial traps that keep most people broke at retirementDevelop the "lazy money" mindset to make wealth-building effortlessUnderstand how banks profit from lending—and how you can tooCreate financial freedom without chasing high-risk investmentsSet up a cash flow system that works for you 24/7Use other people's money legally and ethically for wealth generationTake the first actionable steps toward financial independence todayWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:(00:00) Why banks have the tallest buildings and what it means for wealth(00:06) The secret to flipping the script and growing wealth effortlessly(00:16) Why traditional income won't create true financial freedom(00:26) Discovering arbitrage lending and how it changed my finances(00:33) How the wealthy generate serious profits using other people's money(00:42) Why the 4% Wall Street model keeps people stuck financially(00:50) How banks profit from lending and why individuals can do the same(01:16) Breaking free from the cycle that leaves 95% broke at retirement(01:38) The power of becoming the bank and creating generational wealth(01:54) The "lazy money" mindset that makes money work for you(02:05) How to make your money work 24/7 and achieve financial independenceWho This Episode Is For: Individuals who want to escape the paycheck-to-paycheck cycleEntrepreneurs and investors looking for smarter wealth strategiesPeople frustrated with low investment returns and financial stagnationAnyone tired of trading time for money and looking for passive incomeThose ready to implement real, proven financial strategiesWhy You Should Listen:Most people work for money. The wealthy make money work for them. If you're tired of traditional saving and investing methods that yield little in return, this episode is a game-changer. Rich Lennon reveals the hidden financial strategies banks and the rich use—strategies most people never learn.By the end of this episode, you'll know exactly how to break free from the 95% of people who retire broke and start building real financial independence.
Want to grow your money at 30% to 50% per year—without the stock market rollercoaster, soul-crushing 80-hour workweeks, or gambling on risky get-rich-quick schemes?Do you crave financial freedom but feel stuck in the outdated “work harder, save more, retire someday” model?Welcome to The Growing the Money Podcast, where host Rich Lennon pulls back the curtain on the wealth-building strategies the banks, billionaires, and ultra-wealthy use every day to grow their fortunes—strategies that YOU can start using today.If you’re ready to take control of your financial future, this podcast is your shortcut to creating sustainable, long-lasting wealth. Forget Wall Street’s 4% “safe” retirement model or risky investment fads. Instead, Rich will show you how to build wealth smarter, faster, and with less risk—all while keeping your time and sanity intact.Whether you’re a:Real estate investor looking to scale your portfolio without overleveraging...Private money lender searching for higher, more predictable returns...Entrepreneur ready to grow your income streams and outsmart traditional financial systems...Or a professional tired of working harder just to stay stuck in the rat race...This show is your blueprint to financial freedom.Every week, Rich shares his proven money frameworks—strategies designed to grow your wealth faster and more sustainably, all while protecting what you’ve worked so hard to build. You’ll learn how to:Achieve 30% to 50% annual returns without relying on the stock market or complex schemes.Put your money to work for you, so you’re not trading your time for dollars.Avoid the pitfalls that keep most people broke and stressed about money.Unlock the same wealth-building secrets banks and the rich use to grow their empires.But this is more than just a podcast—it’s a movement to help you flip the script on your financial life.If you love podcasts like The Suze Orman Show, The Dave Ramsey Show, or BiggerPockets Money Podcast, or if you’re inspired by money minds like Grant Cardone, Robert Kiyosaki, or Tony Robbins, you’ll feel right at home here.No fluff. No gimmicks. Just real-world strategies to grow your money smarter, faster, and without the stress.It’s time to stop following the same tired advice that keeps you stuck in the grind. It’s time to grow YOUR money. Let’s reclaim your financial freedom together.