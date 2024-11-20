Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentGovernment's Future Frontiers
Listen to Government's Future Frontiers in the App
Listen to Government's Future Frontiers in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Government's Future Frontiers

Podcast Government's Future Frontiers
Deloitte Insights
Justice. Security. Health. Technology. The on-the-ground realities of homelessness. The infinite possibilities of space. These are all big issues – bigger than...
GovernmentBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • How government and innovators are building community resilience in the face of climate change
    Today’s guests: Michael Flynn, Global Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Government lead for Deloitte Ireland Jamie Sawchuk, national leader for Government and Public Services Alliances and Ecosystems for Deloitte Canada Carolyn Murnaghan, national leader for Climate Adaptation and Resilience for Deloitte Canada Christina Crue, emergency manager and advisory principal for Deloitte & Touche LLP Justin Dawe, founder and CEO of Earth Force Technologies   Communities across the world are feeling the effects of climate change. That’s unlikely to change any time soon. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2023 was the hottest year on record. The National Centers for Environmental Information estimates there’s a 97% chance that 2024 will break that record. The result of this warming—an increasing number of extreme weather events. The world is seeing more of these events, and they are increasing in severity. Governments, private sector innovators, and communities are working together to respond to, track, and mitigate the effects of extreme weather events. Solutions range from the tried and tested, like levees and spillways, to new and emerging technology, like AI and advanced sensing technology. To discuss these solutions, Tanya Ott is joined by Michael Flynn, Global Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Government lead for Deloitte Ireland; Jamie Sawchuk, national leader for Government and Public Services Alliances and Ecosystems for Deloitte Canada; Carolyn Murnaghan, national leader for Climate Adaptation and Resilience for Deloitte Canada; Christina Crue, emergency manager and advisory principal for Deloitte & Touche LLP; and Justin Dawe, founder and CEO of Earth Force Technologies. They discuss the challenges communities face and the potential solutions that may make a difference. Perhaps more importantly, they focus on the mindset shift that this new weather reality is bringing to communities all over the world. “Traditionally. you buy insurance for something that might happen once every 30 years,” said Sawchuk. “But when it's happening once every other year, once every five years, we need to respond differently. We need to build differently. We need to plan differently. So, we’re getting ahead of the risk versus just responding to the risk. And I think that’s foundational. We need to mitigate the risk versus just buy insurance against it.”  
    --------  
    36:13
  • AI for Good Summit Review and Ramifications | Deloitte Insights
    The ‘AI for Good’ summit tackled topics of regulation, inclusion, and bias, while laying out a strong case for why AI is integral to the UN’s sustainable development goals. Today’s guests: Gustav Jeppesen, vice chair of Deloitte Denmark and Global lead in Central Government Ines da Costa Ramos, Director at Deloitte Belgium and leader in the AI practice. Audio from the UN’s AI for Good Summit features excerpts from Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Costi Perricos, Global Generative AI Leader for Deloitte UK Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU Thomas Schneider, Director of International Affairs at the Swiss Federal Office of Communications
    --------  
    26:21
  • How AI can enhance the humanity in health care on Government’s Future Frontiers
    Today’s guests Sara Siegel, global Health Care sector leader and partner in the Healthcare Strategy practice at Deloitte UK Maurice Fransen, partner at Deloitte Netherlands specializing in AI transformation Dr. Avi Tsur, director of the Women's Health Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv Renee Yao,  global healthcare AI startups business development lead at NVIDIA The global health system faces rising costs, a workforce shortage, and increasing burnout rates, but AI and other technology may present new solutions for patient care
    --------  
    37:32
  • India’s digital public infrastructure on Government’s Future Frontiers
    Digital identity verification and secure data exchange tools are accelerating service delivery and opening new possibilities for growth in India. Guests: Dr. Pramod Varma, chief architect of Aadhaar, India’s digital identity system Jaimie Boyd, Digital Government leader at Deloitte Canada NSN Murty, partner and consulting leader for Government & Public Services at Deloitte India Bill Eggers, executive director of Deloitte’s Center for Government Insights.
    --------  
    37:53
  • Developing infrastructure for good on Government's Future Frontiers
    Climate change and tech evolution are increasing stress on global infrastructure, but innovation and an eye on the greater good can ensure asset effectiveness far into the future.
    --------  
    47:04

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Government's Future Frontiers

Justice. Security. Health. Technology. The on-the-ground realities of homelessness. The infinite possibilities of space. These are all big issues – bigger than any one organization can handle. Truly tackling the problems and opportunities inherent in these big societal concerns will take a concerted effort from all walks of society – public agencies and private companies, non-profits and academics, multinational foundations and community activists. But no matter what teams are assembled, government will play a key role in constructing the scaffolding on which solutions are built. Government’s Future Frontiers will examine what it takes to confront some of the most pressing issues of today, and the emerging questions that will help build the future. We’ll look at what it takes to build the coalitions of public and private sector players who can take on these issues, and share the solutions and ideas that are emerging from around the globe. Because we can’t predict all the issues that will emerge in the coming years – but we can provide a roadmap to how those issues may be resolved. Government’s Future Frontiers is brought to you by Deloitte Insights and the Center for Government Insights.
Podcast website

Listen to Government's Future Frontiers, The Damage Report with John Iadarola and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Government's Future Frontiers: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:52:08 AM