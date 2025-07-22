From Startup to IBM: Sonny Kakar's $200M Exit Strategy and Social Impact Revolution

What does it take to build a government technology company from zero to a multi-hundred-million-dollar IBM acquisition? And how do you create lasting social impact along the way?In this powerful episode of #GovCom Unfiltered, host Alexa Tsui sits down with Sonny Kakar, the visionary entrepreneur who founded Sevatec in 2003 and led it through an incredible journey - from scrappy startup to private equity sale in 2020, and ultimately to IBM acquisition in 2022.But Sonny's story goes far beyond financial success. While building Sevatec into a national security technology powerhouse, he simultaneously launched the SevaTruck Foundation - a revolutionary food truck initiative that now serves 2,000+ nutritious meals weekly to underserved communities across the DMV region. Today, he's pioneering the future of GovCon collaboration through SevaSpaces, an innovative co-working concept designed specifically for the government contracting ecosystem.In this unfiltered conversation, you'll discover:The early career challenges that shaped Sonny's entrepreneurial mindsetEssential strategies for small businesses navigating the 2025 government marketCommon misconceptions about government contracting that hold companies backInnovative business development approaches that actually workHow to implement data-driven strategies for sustainable growthThe art of building genuine, lasting business relationships in GovConWhen and how to take calculated risks as an entrepreneurBalancing healthy competition with meaningful collaborationThis isn't your typical success story - it's a masterclass in building a purpose-driven business that generates both profit and positive social impact. Whether you're a seasoned GovCon executive or an aspiring entrepreneur, Sonny's insights will challenge your thinking and inspire your next moves.Ready for some unfiltered truth about what it really takes to succeed in government technology?