From Startup to IBM: Sonny Kakar's $200M Exit Strategy and Social Impact Revolution
What does it take to build a government technology company from zero to a multi-hundred-million-dollar IBM acquisition? And how do you create lasting social impact along the way?In this powerful episode of #GovCom Unfiltered, host Alexa Tsui sits down with Sonny Kakar, the visionary entrepreneur who founded Sevatec in 2003 and led it through an incredible journey - from scrappy startup to private equity sale in 2020, and ultimately to IBM acquisition in 2022.But Sonny's story goes far beyond financial success. While building Sevatec into a national security technology powerhouse, he simultaneously launched the SevaTruck Foundation - a revolutionary food truck initiative that now serves 2,000+ nutritious meals weekly to underserved communities across the DMV region. Today, he's pioneering the future of GovCon collaboration through SevaSpaces, an innovative co-working concept designed specifically for the government contracting ecosystem.In this unfiltered conversation, you'll discover:The early career challenges that shaped Sonny's entrepreneurial mindsetEssential strategies for small businesses navigating the 2025 government marketCommon misconceptions about government contracting that hold companies backInnovative business development approaches that actually workHow to implement data-driven strategies for sustainable growthThe art of building genuine, lasting business relationships in GovConWhen and how to take calculated risks as an entrepreneurBalancing healthy competition with meaningful collaborationThis isn't your typical success story - it's a masterclass in building a purpose-driven business that generates both profit and positive social impact. Whether you're a seasoned GovCon executive or an aspiring entrepreneur, Sonny's insights will challenge your thinking and inspire your next moves.Ready for some unfiltered truth about what it really takes to succeed in government technology?
Inside the Mind of a GovTech Founder
From Google to Anduril to founding his own AI startup, Mac Liu has been at the cutting edge of tech and defense innovation. In this episode, Mac shares the pivotal moments that shaped his path—from launching groundbreaking government initiatives like NASA’s SSN and the DoD’s JADC2, to scaling $100M in federal contracts in just over two years.Now as the founder of Vultron, Mac opens up about the realities of startup life, how his sports background drives his leadership style, and what he sees as the future of AI in defense and beyond.Whether you're building in GovTech, navigating public-private partnerships, or looking for inspiration to take the leap into entrepreneurship, this episode is packed with insights you won't want to miss.Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome – Mac Liu 00:54 Mac's Career Journey 01:34 Pivotal Moments and Influences 03:14 Introduction to Vultron 04:59 Building Meaningful Relationships 08:05 The Startup Life and Sports Background 09:39 Taking Risks and Starting Vultron 14:58 The Future of AI and Vultron's Role 23:06 Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs 24:34 Conclusion and Final Thoughts#GovComUnfiltered #govtech #defenseinnovation #entrepreneurship #aiindefense #PublicSectorInnovation #startups #MacLiu #Vultron
Leading with Purpose: From Navy to Cyber CEO
Host: Alexa Tsui Guest: Erica Dobbs, Founder & CEO of Dobbs Defense SolutionsIn this powerful episode of #GovCom Unfiltered, host Alexa Tsui sits down with trailblazing entrepreneur Erica Dobbs, whose 35+ years of leadership in the U.S. Navy laid the foundation for building one of the fastest-rising names in cybersecurity, Dobbs Defense Solutions (D2S).From her deep expertise in C-Suite collaboration and satellite communications to her relentless focus on people-first leadership, Erica shares how military discipline, business strategy, and purpose-driven culture have shaped her company’s success across the government and commercial sectors.Along the way, Erica opens up about her most valuable lessons learned, the power of human capital, her involvement in shaping national cybersecurity policy, and what it means to lead with impact.Whether you’re transitioning from military to civilian life, navigating federal contracting, or building a leadership legacy—this episode is packed with inspiration and practical takeaways.Listen in to explore:Erica’s unique leadership journey from Navy to CEOHow she’s elevating cybersecurity with D2SBuilding strategic relationships in the GovCon spaceThe role of mentorship, community service, and advocacyWhat’s next for D2S and the cyber industryTimestamps: 00:00 – Introduction and Guest Introduction 01:13 – Early Career and Leadership Journey 02:52 – Military Experience and Business Strategy 04:15 – Strategic Thinking in Business 06:00 – Core Competencies and Business Focus 10:18 – Networking and Building Relationships 15:18 – Challenges and Lessons Learned 23:22 – Future Goals and Aspirations 25:19 – Conclusion and Final Thoughts#GoGovCom #GovConLeadership #cybersecurity #womenintech #veteranownedbusiness #federalcontracting #leadershipjourney
